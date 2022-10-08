ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiawatha, IA

Iowa Capital Dispatch

After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action

After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

This Incredibly Dangerous Activity Is Legal in Iowa

We've learned a lot about Iowa driving laws of late. Can you drive barefoot in Iowa? Can you Legally drive with a pet on your lap in Iowa? All good questions, all important things to know. Not only do you want to make sure you're obeying the law every time you operate a motor vehicle, but you also want to do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. I have another question for you...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH

(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels

For the past eight years, a state regulatory agency has violated a law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa’s hotels and motels. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is required to inspect all hotels within its jurisdiction at least once every two years. Inspections are the sole process by which Iowa enforces regulations intended […] The post State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels  appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Law Enforcement Save Horse After 50 Foot Fall [PHOTOS]

Horses are amazing creatures. They are hard workers and are loyal to their owners. Just this month, a story went viral about the horse in Utah that returned home after running with wild mustangs for eight years. The lost horse was found and returned to its owner after a BLM roundup of wild mustangs. BLM managers noticed that one horse was clearly well-trained and had the brand that was reported on the missing horse eight years prior. Today, the horse is back home, acting as if those eight years in the wild never happened.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Governor Reynolds, don't become Donald Trump

Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for four years in Alden and seven years in Cherokee, then represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. Anyone who watches television has seen...
IOWA STATE
AZFamily

Missing Colorado teen thought to be in Arizona found safe in home state

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A missing teenage girl from Colorado last seen in late September has been found. Police say 14-year-old Chloe Campbell was found safe in Thorton, Colorado. Officers initially thought the teen could be in Arizona, based on alleged messages to friends. However, it’s unknown what led officers to find Campbell.
ARIZONA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Update: Busy Weekend for Iowa State Patrol Catching Speeders

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol kept busy over the weekend catching speeders. In a post on its Facebook page, the Iowa State Patrol tells about a driver clocked going 121 miles an hour on I-35… that’s 56 over the speed limit. Trooper Marc Griggs arrested the driver. After he returned to duty from taking that driver to jail, Griggs says he caught another driver going 99 miles an hour in the exact location, not an hour later.
KCCI.com

75-year-old dies in western Iowa crash

EXIRA, Iowa — One person died in a crash in western Iowa Sunday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 75-year-old Phyllis Hoffman's car crossed the center of Washington Street. The vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. Hoffman died. The 24-year-old truck driver was not injured.
IOWA STATE
cdrecycler.com

Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition

DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
TOLEDO, IA
KSN News

Possible human remains found in Iowa landfill

(WHBF) – Law enforcement in Clinton County, Iowa, is investigating after suspected human remains were found in the county landfill. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department were called to the Clinton County Landfill on Oct. 8 at approximately 10:44 a.m. after employees reported finding possible human remains. After further investigation, the […]
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Coralville woman accused of cashing thousands in bad checks

A Coralville woman has been arrested after it was discovered she cashed thousands of dollars’ worth of bad checks last November. Between the 10th and 15th of that month, 34-year-old Tasheanna McConnell of Holiday Road allegedly deposited three bad checks totaling $22,000 into her Midwest Bank One account. She then reportedly went to various retail stores and spent the money. McConnell also transferred some of the money into her Apple Cash and Cash App accounts.
CORALVILLE, IA

