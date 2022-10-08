ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

NFL Betting Predictions: Week 6 Opening Line Report and Picks

Another week in the books as the NFL moves into the middle part of the season. There were many key games and the Week 5 takeaways are as follows:. Let Russ Cook: The Broncos put on another snoozefest in primetime in a touchdown free game. The Wilson era is in serious jeopardy of ending early.
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs Marshall Thundering Herd Prediction, 10/12/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Game: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs Marshall Thundering Herd. Location: Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, WV. Odds/Point Spread: Thundering Herd (-8) The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-3) are en route to Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Wednesday where they will compete against the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-2). Louisiana opens this contest as 8-point dogs. The total is set at 46.5.
Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Seattle (+199) Houston (-240) The Seattle Mariners (90-72) are en route to Minute Maid Park on Tuesday where they will meet the Houston Astros (106-56). The moneyline on this matchup has the Mariners at +199 while the Astros are coming in at -240. The total has been set at 6.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Logan Gilbert and Justin Verlander.
Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Cleveland (+194) New York (-230) The Cleveland Guardians (92-70) are on their way to Yankee Stadium on Tuesday where they will play the New York Yankees (99-63). The moneyline on this contest has Cleveland at +194 while New York is at -230. The betting total is set at 7. The pitchers taking the mound will be Cal Quantrill and Gerrit Cole.
California Golden Bears vs Colorado Buffaloes Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Game: California Golden Bears vs Colorado Buffaloes. Odds/Point Spread: Buffaloes (+14) The California Golden Bears (3-2) are en route to Folsom Field on Saturday where they will take on the Colorado Buffaloes (0-5). Colorado opens this contest as 14-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The over/under is 49. The California Golden...
DraftKings and ESPN Expand Their Sports Betting Partnership

DraftKings is a top-tier US sportsbook and DFS (daily fantasy sports) provider. ESPN is the world-wide leader in sports. Expanding on this sports betting partnership has all the possibilities of reshaping of industry. A new DraftKings/ESPN deal is an unprecedented agreement between parties that can meet all expectations. DraftKings has...
