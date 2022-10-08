Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Odds/Point Spread: Chiefs (+2) The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will take on the Buffalo Bills (4-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kansas City opens this contest as 2-point dogs from oddsmakers. The betting total comes in at 53.5.
Doc's Sports Service
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Odds/Point Spread: Eagles (-5.5) The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) are on their way to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday where they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0). Philadelphia opens this matchup as 5.5-point favorites. The total has been set at 45.5. The Dallas...
Doc's Sports Service
Baltimore Ravens vs New York Giants Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Giants (+6) The New York Giants (4-1) welcome the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Baltimore opens as 6-point favorites. The over/under is 43.5. The Baltimore Ravens come into this game with a record of 3-2 for this season. In their last game, the Ravens faced...
Doc's Sports Service
NFL Betting Predictions: Week 6 Opening Line Report and Picks
Another week in the books as the NFL moves into the middle part of the season. There were many key games and the Week 5 takeaways are as follows:. Let Russ Cook: The Broncos put on another snoozefest in primetime in a touchdown free game. The Wilson era is in serious jeopardy of ending early.
NFL・
Doc's Sports Service
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs Marshall Thundering Herd Prediction, 10/12/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Game: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs Marshall Thundering Herd. Location: Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, WV. Odds/Point Spread: Thundering Herd (-8) The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-3) are en route to Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Wednesday where they will compete against the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-2). Louisiana opens this contest as 8-point dogs. The total is set at 46.5.
Doc's Sports Service
Mana Martinez vs Brandon Davis Pick, 10/15/2022 Predictions UFC Vegas 62 Odds
Mana Martinez will enter the Octagon with Brandon Davis at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The opening odds have Martinez priced at -150 while Davis is priced at +130. Mana "ManaBoi" Martinez looks to add a victory to his career total of 9-3-0. The 26-year-old records a...
Doc's Sports Service
Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, 10/17/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Chargers (-4) The Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) will compete against the Denver Broncos (2-3) at SoFi Stadium on Monday. Los Angeles opens this matchup as 4-point favorites. The betting total is set at 47.5. The Denver Broncos step onto the field holding a record of 2-3 for this...
Doc's Sports Service
Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Dolphins (+3) The Miami Dolphins (3-2) welcome the Minnesota Vikings (4-1) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Miami is 3-point dogs. The over/under comes in at 46.5. The Minnesota Vikings step onto the field holding a record of 4-1 for this season. When they last stepped on the...
Doc's Sports Service
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Steelers (+6.5) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) are en route to Acrisure Stadium on Sunday where they will try to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4). Pittsburgh opens this contest as 6.5-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The total is 44.5. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers come into this matchup with...
Doc's Sports Service
Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Seattle (+199) Houston (-240) The Seattle Mariners (90-72) are en route to Minute Maid Park on Tuesday where they will meet the Houston Astros (106-56). The moneyline on this matchup has the Mariners at +199 while the Astros are coming in at -240. The total has been set at 6.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Logan Gilbert and Justin Verlander.
Doc's Sports Service
USC Trojans vs Utah Utes Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, UT. Odds/Point Spread: Utes (-3) Rice-Eccles Stadium is the location where the Utah Utes (4-2) will go up against the USC Trojans (6-0) on Saturday. USC opens this game as 3-point dogs. The betting total is set at 59.5. The USC Trojans head...
Doc's Sports Service
Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Cleveland (+194) New York (-230) The Cleveland Guardians (92-70) are on their way to Yankee Stadium on Tuesday where they will play the New York Yankees (99-63). The moneyline on this contest has Cleveland at +194 while New York is at -230. The betting total is set at 7. The pitchers taking the mound will be Cal Quantrill and Gerrit Cole.
Doc's Sports Service
California Golden Bears vs Colorado Buffaloes Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Game: California Golden Bears vs Colorado Buffaloes. Odds/Point Spread: Buffaloes (+14) The California Golden Bears (3-2) are en route to Folsom Field on Saturday where they will take on the Colorado Buffaloes (0-5). Colorado opens this contest as 14-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The over/under is 49. The California Golden...
Doc's Sports Service
Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers Prediction, 10/11/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Lightning (+105) Rangers (-125) The New York Rangers will compete against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. The moneyline on this contest has the Lightning at +105 and the Rangers are at -125. The over/under is 6. The Tampa Bay Lightning will be looking...
Doc's Sports Service
Stanford Cardinal vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Game: Stanford Cardinal vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Odds/Point Spread: Fighting Irish (-15) The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) are hosting the Stanford Cardinal (1-4) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday. Notre Dame opens as 15-point favorites from oddsmakers. The betting total comes in at 53. The Stanford Cardinal come...
Doc's Sports Service
Kent State Golden Flashes vs Toledo Rockets Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Rockets (-8) The Toledo Rockets (4-2) will try to beat the Kent State Golden Flashes (2-4) at Glass Bowl on Saturday. Kent State opens this contest as 8-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The over/under is 62.5. The Kent State Golden Flashes come into this game with a record...
Doc's Sports Service
DraftKings and ESPN Expand Their Sports Betting Partnership
DraftKings is a top-tier US sportsbook and DFS (daily fantasy sports) provider. ESPN is the world-wide leader in sports. Expanding on this sports betting partnership has all the possibilities of reshaping of industry. A new DraftKings/ESPN deal is an unprecedented agreement between parties that can meet all expectations. DraftKings has...
