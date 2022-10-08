Read full article on original website
Frailty status more predictive of TAVR outcomes than cancer status
Among patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement, increased frailty was independently associated with worse outcomes, including all-cause death, whereas cancer history did not independently affect frailty-adjusted mortality. In a single-center analysis of adults with aortic stenosis stratified by cancer history, researchers also found that composite frailty score was not associated...
Type 2 diabetes risk lower for women with diabetes history, optimal risk factor levels
Women with a history of gestational diabetes can lower their risk for developing type 2 diabetes by optimizing modifiable risk factors for the disease, such as weight, diet, physical activity and tobacco and alcohol use. “Compared with the general population, women with a history of gestational diabetes mellitus face up...
Major cardiac events not more common in patients receiving JAK inhibitors vs adalimumab
The risks for major adverse cardiac events and venous thromboembolism in patients with rheumatoid arthritis did not significantly differ between those receiving Janus kinase inhibitors or adalimumab, according to data. “Embolism and venous thromboembolism events (VTEs) and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs) have raised concerns among patients with rheumatoid arthritis...
VIDEO: Fosgonimeton alone improved cognition in study
SAN DIEGO – Athira Pharma’s first intervention trial involving fosgonimeton showed that use of the drug alone showed a “sizable effect” in cognitive improvement at 26 weeks, according to chief medical officer Hans Moebius, MD, PhD. “We also see a statistically significant benefit on neurofilament light...
Girls with type 1 diabetes lose trabecular bone volume
Adolescent girls with type 1 diabetes lost trabecular volumetric bone mineral density over 1 year compared with gains for girls without diabetes, with greater loss at higher HbA1c levels, according to a speaker. “Childhood and adolescence are critical periods when rapid growth takes place and marked changes occur in bone...
High-intensity focused electromagnetic field plus radiofrequency improves upper arm toning
DENVER — High-intensity focused electromagnetic field plus radiofrequency was well tolerated and effective in reducing fat and increasing muscle in the upper arms, according to a study presented here. “Nobody likes bat wings. ... We know that subcutaneous fat in the arm is difficult to reduce, even if you...
Humira biosimilars Hyrimoz, Hulio show ‘positive clinical outcomes’ for patients with IBD
Two adalimumab biosimilars, adalimumab-adaz and adalimumab-fkjp, demonstrated safety and effectiveness in patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, according to a study in PLOS One. “The adalimumab biosimilars [Hulio (adalimumab-fkjp, Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics)] and [Hyrimoz (adalimumab-adaz, Sandoz)] are now available for clinical use in IBD in many countries...
Hydroquinone-free serum efficacious in hyperpigmentation treatment
DENVER — A novel hydroquinone-free correcting serum proved efficacious and tolerable in women with hyperpigmentation, according to a study presented here. “Hyperpigmentation is often characterized by uneven skin tone and a photoaged appearance and ultimately arises from excess melanin disposition,” Elizabeth T. Makino, BS, CCRA, MBA, director of clinical development skincare at AbbVie, said during a video abstract presentation at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Annual Meeting. “The objective for this study was to assess the efficacy and tolerability of a novel hydroquinone-free, multimodal, pigment-correcting serum, which I will refer to as LYT3, compared to the 4% [hydroquinone (HQ)], which is a prescription topical gold standard.”
National collaborative improves antibiotic prescribing for common pediatric infections
ANAHEIM, Calif. — An antimicrobial stewardship initiative involving more than 130 U.S. hospitals has shown promise — particularly when it comes to treating children for an appropriate duration, researchers reported here. “What we demonstrated was that partnering across disciplines to improve antibiotic use is effective,” Russell McCulloh, MD,...
Bronchiectasis increases risk for lung cancer regardless of smoking history
The presence of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis increased risk for lung cancer regardless of smoking status, according to recent findings published in Annals of the American Thoracic Society. “It has not been well known whether non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis is associated with an increased risk of lung cancer independent of smoking history...
VIDEO: Khanani discusses GATHER2 study results for geographic atrophy treatment
CHICAGO — In this Healio Video Perspective, Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA, FASRS, discusses the efficacy of Zimura for the treatment of geographic atrophy in the GATHER2 phase 3 study presented at Retina Subspecialty Day at the AAO meeting. “The GATHER2 pivotal study met the primary prespecified endpoint, and...
Validation and Comparison of Three Short Depression Screening Tools Among Chinese Community-Dwelling Older Adults
Terlipressin should be used with caution in hepatorenal syndrome type 1, grade 3 ACLF
Patients with hepatorenal syndrome type 1 and advanced acute-on-chronic liver failure had significantly greater incidence of respiratory failure and 90-day mortality when treated with terlipressin vs. placebo, according to research. “Terlipressin is the most widely used splanchnic vasoconstrictor for the treatment of [hepatorenal syndrome type 1] worldwide,” Florence Wong, MD,...
Young adult mortality increased in recent years following 15-year fall, study finds
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The all-cause mortality rate in young adults and adolescents increased from 2015 to 2020 after a 15-year period of decline, according to study findings. Nabil Abou Baker, MD, assistant professor of medicine at UChicago Medicine, presented findings from the study at the AAP National Conference & Exhibition. Baker told Healio the project came from a desire to “[improve] the health care transitions of adolescents and young adults” from a pediatrics to adult model of care.
Vitamin C augments concentration of alpha-tocopherol in cystic fibrosis
Among adults with cystic fibrosis, vitamin C decreased the plasma disappearance rate of alpha-tocopherol, thereby augmenting its concentrations, according to a study published in Nutrients. In an Oregon State University press release, Maret G. Traber, PhD, a study investigator with the school, explained that in addition to oxidative stress, cystic...
More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea
More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
Retinitis pigmentosa treatment receives fast track designation
The FDA granted fast track designation to MCO-010 from Nanoscope Therapeutics for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa. The ambient light activatable multi-characteristic opsin optogenetic monotherapy is administered by intravitreal injection to patients with retinitis pigmentosa who have advanced vision loss. Topline data from the RESTORE clinical trial of MCO-010 in 27 patients with retinitis pigmentosa are expected in the first half of 2023.
Higher risk for hospitalization, mortality in Black, Hispanic patients after Roux-en-Y
While both Roux-en-Y gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy resulted in weight loss and lower HbA1c across all racial and ethnic groups, Black and Hispanic patients who underwent gastric bypass experienced more postsurgical complications. “Both observational studies and clinical trials over the last 10 years have shown that there is no...
NIH awards Oligomerix $2.49 million to support development of oral Alzheimer's treatment
Biotechnology company Oligomerix announced a $2.49 million award from the NIH to support phase 1b studies of OLX-07010, an oral tau self-association small molecule inhibitor, according to a company press release. The investigational drug targets the early stages of tau aggregation, which is believed to play a role in the...
Orthofix and MTF Biologics Recognized with 2022 Spine Technology Award for Virtuos Lyograft – a First-of-Its-Kind, Shelf-Stable and Complete Autograft Substitute for Spine and Orthopedic Procedures
LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced that the Virtuos ™ Lyograft has received the 2022 Spine Technology Award from Orthopedics This Week, the most widely read publication in the Orthopedics industry. The Best Technology in Spine award will be presented today at the North American Spine Society (NASS) annual meeting in Chicago and published in upcoming issues of Orthopedics This Week and Orthopedics This Month Spine. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005256/en/ Virtuos Lyograft is a first-of-its-kind, shelf-stable and complete autograft substitute for use with spine and orthopedic procedures (Photo: Business Wire)
