Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ ScamZack LoveDeptford Township, NJ
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society opens Green Resource Center in Norristown Farm Park to the PublicMarilyn JohnsonNorristown, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
healio.com
Bronchiectasis increases risk for lung cancer regardless of smoking history
The presence of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis increased risk for lung cancer regardless of smoking status, according to recent findings published in Annals of the American Thoracic Society. “It has not been well known whether non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis is associated with an increased risk of lung cancer independent of smoking history...
healio.com
Hospitalizations for e-scooter accidents increase in kids
The number of accidents involving electric scooters, as well as ensuing hospitalizations, significantly increased among children over the last decade, a recent study found. Harrison Hayward, MD, an emergency medicine fellow at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., said in a press release that the upward trend may be connected to a rise in rideshare e-scooter apps.
healio.com
‘Sobering’ data show increase in pediatric firearm injuries during pandemic
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Data presented at the AAP National Conference & Exhibition showed an increase in firearm-related injuries among children during the COVID-19 pandemic, including a sharp rise in injuries among Black children. Co-author Irma T. Ugalde, MD, associate professor and director of pediatric emergency medicine research at McGovern...
healio.com
Young adult mortality increased in recent years following 15-year fall, study finds
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The all-cause mortality rate in young adults and adolescents increased from 2015 to 2020 after a 15-year period of decline, according to study findings. Nabil Abou Baker, MD, assistant professor of medicine at UChicago Medicine, presented findings from the study at the AAP National Conference & Exhibition. Baker told Healio the project came from a desire to “[improve] the health care transitions of adolescents and young adults” from a pediatrics to adult model of care.
healio.com
Opioids implicated in most fatal poisonings of US toddlers, study finds
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Opioids were implicated in nearly half of fatal poisonings of U.S. toddlers during a recent 14-year period, with most deaths occurring at home while the children were being supervised, a study found. The proportion of opioid-related deaths more than doubled over the course of the study...
healio.com
Noninvasive tool identifies children aged as young as 3 years at high risk for asthma
A noninvasive and validated symptom-based screening tool identified children who were at high risk for asthma as early as age 3 years, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Primary care settings may incorporate the tool to trigger timely treatment initiatives and promote active disease monitoring, the researchers...
KIDS・
healio.com
Prior tuberculosis in children linked to poor lung function, quality of life
Previous tuberculosis in Gambian children was significantly associated with impaired lung function and health-related quality of life, according to a cross-sectional comparative study published in Thorax. “Lung development begins in utero and continues into early adulthood before declining from about 20 to 25 years of age. Consequently, early insults to...
healio.com
Hydroquinone-free serum efficacious in hyperpigmentation treatment
DENVER — A novel hydroquinone-free correcting serum proved efficacious and tolerable in women with hyperpigmentation, according to a study presented here. “Hyperpigmentation is often characterized by uneven skin tone and a photoaged appearance and ultimately arises from excess melanin disposition,” Elizabeth T. Makino, BS, CCRA, MBA, director of clinical development skincare at AbbVie, said during a video abstract presentation at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Annual Meeting. “The objective for this study was to assess the efficacy and tolerability of a novel hydroquinone-free, multimodal, pigment-correcting serum, which I will refer to as LYT3, compared to the 4% [hydroquinone (HQ)], which is a prescription topical gold standard.”
healio.com
Treat the mother or save the baby? Unraveling Dobbs decision’s impact on cancer care
The abortion debate in the United States can be viewed through many lenses. Regardless of one’s perspective, one thing is clear: the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June allowing individual states to decide the parameters around abortion services will have an impact on women with cancer — whether they are pregnant before the start of treatment, become pregnant during treatment or desire to have children in the future.
The Good Stuff: Equine therapy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's time to take a break and celebrate the good in life!Today we're talking about 'Memories in the Makin,' a special charity centered around equine therapy and it's powerful results.KDKA's Heather Abraham recently spoke to 25 year old Kennedy Hamilton, who had a traumatic brain Injury at 9 months old.Doctors told her mom that she would be non-vocal. Her mom refused to give up, taking her to various therapies and speech classes. ...
healio.com
Children with peanut allergy often sensitized to other legumes
At least two-thirds of children with a peanut allergy also were sensitized to one other legume, one-quarter of whom were diagnosed with a legume allergy, according to a study published in Pediatric Allergy and Immunology. This high prevalence indicates a need to investigate legume consumption and sensitization among children with...
healio.com
Terlipressin should be used with caution in hepatorenal syndrome type 1, grade 3 ACLF
Patients with hepatorenal syndrome type 1 and advanced acute-on-chronic liver failure had significantly greater incidence of respiratory failure and 90-day mortality when treated with terlipressin vs. placebo, according to research. “Terlipressin is the most widely used splanchnic vasoconstrictor for the treatment of [hepatorenal syndrome type 1] worldwide,” Florence Wong, MD,...
