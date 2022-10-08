DENVER — A novel hydroquinone-free correcting serum proved efficacious and tolerable in women with hyperpigmentation, according to a study presented here. “Hyperpigmentation is often characterized by uneven skin tone and a photoaged appearance and ultimately arises from excess melanin disposition,” Elizabeth T. Makino, BS, CCRA, MBA, director of clinical development skincare at AbbVie, said during a video abstract presentation at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Annual Meeting. “The objective for this study was to assess the efficacy and tolerability of a novel hydroquinone-free, multimodal, pigment-correcting serum, which I will refer to as LYT3, compared to the 4% [hydroquinone (HQ)], which is a prescription topical gold standard.”

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO