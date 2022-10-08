Read full article on original website
healio.com
Bronchiectasis increases risk for lung cancer regardless of smoking history
The presence of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis increased risk for lung cancer regardless of smoking status, according to recent findings published in Annals of the American Thoracic Society. “It has not been well known whether non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis is associated with an increased risk of lung cancer independent of smoking history...
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes risk lower for women with diabetes history, optimal risk factor levels
Women with a history of gestational diabetes can lower their risk for developing type 2 diabetes by optimizing modifiable risk factors for the disease, such as weight, diet, physical activity and tobacco and alcohol use. “Compared with the general population, women with a history of gestational diabetes mellitus face up...
healio.com
More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea
More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
healio.com
Young adult mortality increased in recent years following 15-year fall, study finds
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The all-cause mortality rate in young adults and adolescents increased from 2015 to 2020 after a 15-year period of decline, according to study findings. Nabil Abou Baker, MD, assistant professor of medicine at UChicago Medicine, presented findings from the study at the AAP National Conference & Exhibition. Baker told Healio the project came from a desire to “[improve] the health care transitions of adolescents and young adults” from a pediatrics to adult model of care.
healio.com
Humira biosimilars Hyrimoz, Hulio show ‘positive clinical outcomes’ for patients with IBD
Two adalimumab biosimilars, adalimumab-adaz and adalimumab-fkjp, demonstrated safety and effectiveness in patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, according to a study in PLOS One. “The adalimumab biosimilars [Hulio (adalimumab-fkjp, Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics)] and [Hyrimoz (adalimumab-adaz, Sandoz)] are now available for clinical use in IBD in many countries...
healio.com
VIDEO: Fosgonimeton alone improved cognition in study
SAN DIEGO – Athira Pharma’s first intervention trial involving fosgonimeton showed that use of the drug alone showed a “sizable effect” in cognitive improvement at 26 weeks, according to chief medical officer Hans Moebius, MD, PhD. “We also see a statistically significant benefit on neurofilament light...
healio.com
Prior tuberculosis in children linked to poor lung function, quality of life
Previous tuberculosis in Gambian children was significantly associated with impaired lung function and health-related quality of life, according to a cross-sectional comparative study published in Thorax. “Lung development begins in utero and continues into early adulthood before declining from about 20 to 25 years of age. Consequently, early insults to...
healio.com
Hydroquinone-free serum efficacious in hyperpigmentation treatment
DENVER — A novel hydroquinone-free correcting serum proved efficacious and tolerable in women with hyperpigmentation, according to a study presented here. “Hyperpigmentation is often characterized by uneven skin tone and a photoaged appearance and ultimately arises from excess melanin disposition,” Elizabeth T. Makino, BS, CCRA, MBA, director of clinical development skincare at AbbVie, said during a video abstract presentation at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Annual Meeting. “The objective for this study was to assess the efficacy and tolerability of a novel hydroquinone-free, multimodal, pigment-correcting serum, which I will refer to as LYT3, compared to the 4% [hydroquinone (HQ)], which is a prescription topical gold standard.”
healio.com
Validation and Comparison of Three Short Depression Screening Tools Among Chinese Community-Dwelling Older Adults
healio.com
Major cardiac events not more common in patients receiving JAK inhibitors vs adalimumab
The risks for major adverse cardiac events and venous thromboembolism in patients with rheumatoid arthritis did not significantly differ between those receiving Janus kinase inhibitors or adalimumab, according to data. “Embolism and venous thromboembolism events (VTEs) and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs) have raised concerns among patients with rheumatoid arthritis...
healio.com
Vitamin C augments concentration of alpha-tocopherol in cystic fibrosis
Among adults with cystic fibrosis, vitamin C decreased the plasma disappearance rate of alpha-tocopherol, thereby augmenting its concentrations, according to a study published in Nutrients. In an Oregon State University press release, Maret G. Traber, PhD, a study investigator with the school, explained that in addition to oxidative stress, cystic...
healio.com
Children with peanut allergy often sensitized to other legumes
At least two-thirds of children with a peanut allergy also were sensitized to one other legume, one-quarter of whom were diagnosed with a legume allergy, according to a study published in Pediatric Allergy and Immunology. This high prevalence indicates a need to investigate legume consumption and sensitization among children with...
healio.com
Terlipressin should be used with caution in hepatorenal syndrome type 1, grade 3 ACLF
Patients with hepatorenal syndrome type 1 and advanced acute-on-chronic liver failure had significantly greater incidence of respiratory failure and 90-day mortality when treated with terlipressin vs. placebo, according to research. “Terlipressin is the most widely used splanchnic vasoconstrictor for the treatment of [hepatorenal syndrome type 1] worldwide,” Florence Wong, MD,...
healio.com
Barriers to older-adult participation in cancer trials ‘likely exist above the patient’
Adults aged older than 70 years expressed the same level of interest in participating in cancer clinical trials as younger adults, according to study results in a research letter published in JAMA Network Open. However, stringent trial criteria leave older adults more often unable to enroll in studies for novel...
healio.com
‘Major care gaps’ found in treatment for patients with CKD in primary care clinics
For intermediate- and high-risk patients with chronic kidney disease in primary care clinics, there are “several areas” for care improvement, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. “We were not surprised to see the major care gaps remaining for patients with CKD, who are...
