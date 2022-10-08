Antidepressant use in pregnancy was not associated with neurodevelopmental disorders in offspring, according to a cohort study published in JAMA Internal Medicine. “There has been a lot of research in this area, but results are conflicting and do not offer a lot of clarity for patients and providers,” Elizabeth A. Suarez, MPH, PhD, who was a postdoctoral research fellow in the division of pharmacoepidemiology and pharmacoeconomics at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School at the time of the study, told Healio. “Many studies did not properly account for other factors that could explain an association between antidepressant use in pregnancy and neurodevelopmental disorders in children, such as the indication for the medication (eg, depression, anxiety) and genetic or environmental causes. We had an opportunity to address these limitations in a very large population of pregnant patients in the United States.”

