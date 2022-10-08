Read full article on original website
healio.com
Hydroquinone-free serum efficacious in hyperpigmentation treatment
DENVER — A novel hydroquinone-free correcting serum proved efficacious and tolerable in women with hyperpigmentation, according to a study presented here. “Hyperpigmentation is often characterized by uneven skin tone and a photoaged appearance and ultimately arises from excess melanin disposition,” Elizabeth T. Makino, BS, CCRA, MBA, director of clinical development skincare at AbbVie, said during a video abstract presentation at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Annual Meeting. “The objective for this study was to assess the efficacy and tolerability of a novel hydroquinone-free, multimodal, pigment-correcting serum, which I will refer to as LYT3, compared to the 4% [hydroquinone (HQ)], which is a prescription topical gold standard.”
Fairfield Sun Times
Noninvasive Test Might Easily Spot Asthma in Preschoolers
MONDAY, Oct. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Hearing an infant wheeze for the first time can be scary for new parents, as wheezing is known to raise a child’s risk of developing asthma. There’s been no easy way to predict a child will actually develop the respiratory condition without...
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Healthline
How a Cystoscopy Can Help Identify Bladder Cancer
A cystoscopy is an imaging test that helps doctors view the inside of the bladder. While the test is useful for a number of different bladder conditions, it’s a key part of the bladder cancer diagnostic process. When cancer is suspected, a doctor or healthcare professional can use a...
How I Found a Simple, No-Cost Solution to Sleep Apnea
I woke up in a strange bedroom with 24 electrodes glued all over my body and a plastic mask attached to a hose covering my face. The lab technician who watched me all night via video feed told me that I had “wicked sleep apnea” and that it was “central sleep apnea”—a type that originates in the brain and fails to tell the muscles to inhale.
healio.com
Bronchiectasis increases risk for lung cancer regardless of smoking history
The presence of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis increased risk for lung cancer regardless of smoking status, according to recent findings published in Annals of the American Thoracic Society. “It has not been well known whether non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis is associated with an increased risk of lung cancer independent of smoking history...
healio.com
In utero antidepressant exposure not associated with neurodevelopmental disorders
Antidepressant use in pregnancy was not associated with neurodevelopmental disorders in offspring, according to a cohort study published in JAMA Internal Medicine. “There has been a lot of research in this area, but results are conflicting and do not offer a lot of clarity for patients and providers,” Elizabeth A. Suarez, MPH, PhD, who was a postdoctoral research fellow in the division of pharmacoepidemiology and pharmacoeconomics at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School at the time of the study, told Healio. “Many studies did not properly account for other factors that could explain an association between antidepressant use in pregnancy and neurodevelopmental disorders in children, such as the indication for the medication (eg, depression, anxiety) and genetic or environmental causes. We had an opportunity to address these limitations in a very large population of pregnant patients in the United States.”
The Best Products for Treating Adult Acne, According to Dermatologists
Some bad news: there’s no quick fix or miracle salve when it comes to treating acne. And with a seemingly endless list of potential causes—genetics, hormones, environmental factors, dietary choices, and stress, to name just a few — and the potential for it to pop up pretty much anywhere on your body, the odds of developing acne at some point in your life are incredibly high. And if you thought acne sucked in middle school, just wait until you get your first adulthood zit. That’s not to say all is hopeless. With some great skincare and a trusted dermatologist, acne can...
reviewofoptometry.com
Undiagnosed Demodex May be the Culprit in MGD
MGD patients older than 40 had a higher incidence of Demodex than their younger counterparts in this study, as well as more severe disease. Photo: Doan Huynh Kwak, OD. Click image to enlarge. Most ocular studies documenting the effects of Demodex infestations are conducted on the elderly due to higher...
The most common IBS symptoms
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is an intestinal disorder that involves abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation. Although IBS isn’t life threatening, it does stand to impact your quality of life through a range of symptoms. And while there is no cure for IBS, there are ways to identify and even manage it in order to improve your quality of life.
5 reasons you should sleep with your socks on
The surprising benefits to sleeping with your socks on
Healthline
What Is a Thyroid Nodule Biopsy?
A thyroid nodule biopsy is a procedure that removes a small piece of tissue from the thyroid gland for testing. It helps your doctor determine if the nodule is benign (noncancerous) or malignant (cancerous). Your thyroid gland is a butterfly-shaped gland located in the front of your neck. Its function...
MedicineNet.com
What Is Vitamin D3 Good For?
Vitamin D3, also called cholecalciferol, helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus. The body needs vitamin D and calcium to maintain the right strength in bones. Vitamin D consists of D2 ergocalciferol, D3 cholecalciferol, alfacalcidol. Vitamin D is used to tackle bone disorders. Vitamin D3 is prescribed for people with...
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
Healthline
All About Carcinoid Tumors: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment, and Outlook
Carcinoid tumors grow from neuroendocrine cells. These cells are found in organs throughout your body and produce and release hormones in response to nerve signals. place for carcinoid tumors to develop is the gastrointestinal tract. The second most common place is the lungs. Carcinoid tumors are rare. According to the...
CNET
Best 5 Vitamins for Energy
Extreme fatigue can be caused by a multitude of issues. However, if you are constantly fatigued throughout the day or you've noticed a shortness of breath, pale or yellowish skin, mental fog, muscle weakness or personality changes, you may have a vitamin B deficiency. B vitamins are vital for our...
healio.com
Prior tuberculosis in children linked to poor lung function, quality of life
Previous tuberculosis in Gambian children was significantly associated with impaired lung function and health-related quality of life, according to a cross-sectional comparative study published in Thorax. “Lung development begins in utero and continues into early adulthood before declining from about 20 to 25 years of age. Consequently, early insults to...
4 Unexpected Hair Mistakes That Are Causing Fallout, According To Experts
There’s no way around it: hair shedding is stressful. Even worse is shedding that seems to come out of nowhere and keeps going and going for what seems like months on end. Although hair fallout isn’t uncommon and happens to many people over the course of their lives, you may still feel like you’re the only one experiencing it. And not being able to identify the source of shedding is another stress because, well, how can you stop something that you can’t figure out?
wdfxfox34.com
Dental Implants Side Effects: The Complete Guide
Originally Posted On: https://montclairdentalspanj.com/blog/dental-implants-side-effects-the-complete-guide/. Recent studies discovered patients with dentures did not meet the same nutritional markers as those without. A decline in nutritional intake can increase one’s risk for chronic illnesses and oral health. Many times, dentures are uncomfortable or painful. This can make chewing and intaking enough...
The Weather Channel
Second Wave of COVID-19 Increased the Risk of Tuberculosis, Report Doctors
Low immunity and lung inflammation have increased the risk of tuberculosis in patients who suffered severe COVID-19 infection during the second wave. Prof Rajendra Prasad, a renowned pulmonologist, said that he encountered multiple TB patients who had been severely infected with the novel coronavirus during the second wave. "Four such...
