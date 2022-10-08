Read full article on original website
Major cardiac events not more common in patients receiving JAK inhibitors vs adalimumab
The risks for major adverse cardiac events and venous thromboembolism in patients with rheumatoid arthritis did not significantly differ between those receiving Janus kinase inhibitors or adalimumab, according to data. “Embolism and venous thromboembolism events (VTEs) and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs) have raised concerns among patients with rheumatoid arthritis...
Patients with obesity ‘well-represented’ in cancer clinical trials
Patients with cancer and obesity appeared well-represented in clinical trials, indicating that clinical trial findings may be generalizable to this patient population, according to study results published in JAMA Network Open. Background and methods. Previous research has shown that cancer clinical trial reports do not include adequate information about enrollment...
Frailty status more predictive of TAVR outcomes than cancer status
Among patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement, increased frailty was independently associated with worse outcomes, including all-cause death, whereas cancer history did not independently affect frailty-adjusted mortality. In a single-center analysis of adults with aortic stenosis stratified by cancer history, researchers also found that composite frailty score was not associated...
Girls with type 1 diabetes lose trabecular bone volume
Adolescent girls with type 1 diabetes lost trabecular volumetric bone mineral density over 1 year compared with gains for girls without diabetes, with greater loss at higher HbA1c levels, according to a speaker. “Childhood and adolescence are critical periods when rapid growth takes place and marked changes occur in bone...
‘Major care gaps’ found in treatment for patients with CKD in primary care clinics
For intermediate- and high-risk patients with chronic kidney disease in primary care clinics, there are “several areas” for care improvement, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. “We were not surprised to see the major care gaps remaining for patients with CKD, who are...
VIDEO: Fosgonimeton alone improved cognition in study
SAN DIEGO – Athira Pharma’s first intervention trial involving fosgonimeton showed that use of the drug alone showed a “sizable effect” in cognitive improvement at 26 weeks, according to chief medical officer Hans Moebius, MD, PhD. “We also see a statistically significant benefit on neurofilament light...
Humira biosimilars Hyrimoz, Hulio show ‘positive clinical outcomes’ for patients with IBD
Two adalimumab biosimilars, adalimumab-adaz and adalimumab-fkjp, demonstrated safety and effectiveness in patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, according to a study in PLOS One. “The adalimumab biosimilars [Hulio (adalimumab-fkjp, Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics)] and [Hyrimoz (adalimumab-adaz, Sandoz)] are now available for clinical use in IBD in many countries...
Bronchiectasis increases risk for lung cancer regardless of smoking history
The presence of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis increased risk for lung cancer regardless of smoking status, according to recent findings published in Annals of the American Thoracic Society. “It has not been well known whether non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis is associated with an increased risk of lung cancer independent of smoking history...
National collaborative improves antibiotic prescribing for common pediatric infections
ANAHEIM, Calif. — An antimicrobial stewardship initiative involving more than 130 U.S. hospitals has shown promise — particularly when it comes to treating children for an appropriate duration, researchers reported here. “What we demonstrated was that partnering across disciplines to improve antibiotic use is effective,” Russell McCulloh, MD,...
Validation and Comparison of Three Short Depression Screening Tools Among Chinese Community-Dwelling Older Adults
Young adult mortality increased in recent years following 15-year fall, study finds
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The all-cause mortality rate in young adults and adolescents increased from 2015 to 2020 after a 15-year period of decline, according to study findings. Nabil Abou Baker, MD, assistant professor of medicine at UChicago Medicine, presented findings from the study at the AAP National Conference & Exhibition. Baker told Healio the project came from a desire to “[improve] the health care transitions of adolescents and young adults” from a pediatrics to adult model of care.
Nursing Staff Perceptions of Outcomes Related to Honoring Residents' “Risky” Preferences
High-intensity focused electromagnetic field plus radiofrequency improves upper arm toning
DENVER — High-intensity focused electromagnetic field plus radiofrequency was well tolerated and effective in reducing fat and increasing muscle in the upper arms, according to a study presented here. “Nobody likes bat wings. ... We know that subcutaneous fat in the arm is difficult to reduce, even if you...
Hydroquinone-free serum efficacious in hyperpigmentation treatment
DENVER — A novel hydroquinone-free correcting serum proved efficacious and tolerable in women with hyperpigmentation, according to a study presented here. “Hyperpigmentation is often characterized by uneven skin tone and a photoaged appearance and ultimately arises from excess melanin disposition,” Elizabeth T. Makino, BS, CCRA, MBA, director of clinical development skincare at AbbVie, said during a video abstract presentation at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Annual Meeting. “The objective for this study was to assess the efficacy and tolerability of a novel hydroquinone-free, multimodal, pigment-correcting serum, which I will refer to as LYT3, compared to the 4% [hydroquinone (HQ)], which is a prescription topical gold standard.”
NIDA awards grant to Phoenix PharmaLabs to study cocaine use disorder treatment
The National Institute on Drug Abuse has awarded Phoenix PharmaLabs $8.7 million to study PPL-138, a compound to treat cocaine use disorder. “This marks a milestone for Phoenix in that it is the largest grant ever awarded to the company,” Phoenix PharmaLabs President and CEO William Crossman said in a company press release. “It is a tremendous recognition of our work in this area, and we look forward to furthering our research toward this additional indication for PPL-138.”
Treat the mother or save the baby? Unraveling Dobbs decision’s impact on cancer care
The abortion debate in the United States can be viewed through many lenses. Regardless of one’s perspective, one thing is clear: the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June allowing individual states to decide the parameters around abortion services will have an impact on women with cancer — whether they are pregnant before the start of treatment, become pregnant during treatment or desire to have children in the future.
Hospitalizations for e-scooter accidents increase in kids
The number of accidents involving electric scooters, as well as ensuing hospitalizations, significantly increased among children over the last decade, a recent study found. Harrison Hayward, MD, an emergency medicine fellow at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., said in a press release that the upward trend may be connected to a rise in rideshare e-scooter apps.
More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea
More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
VIDEO: Cyclosporine raises new hope for treatment of vernal keratoconjunctivitis
MILAN — In this video perspective at the ESCRS meeting, Dominique Brémond-Gignac, MD, PhD, speaks about cyclosporine as a novel promising treatment for vernal keratoconjunctivitis. Management of vernal keratoconjunctivitis was the topic of a satellite symposium sponsored by Santen during the World Society of Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus...
Roche's Muscular Atrophy Treatment Improves Motor Function In Pretreated Patients
Roche Holdings AG RHHBY announced new two-year data from the JEWELFISH study evaluating Evrysdi (risdiplam) in people with Type 1, 2, or 3 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) aged six months to 60 years. Patients had been previously treated with other approved or investigational SMA-targeting therapies, including Biogen Inc's BIIB Spinraza...
