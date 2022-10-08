ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

healio.com

Prior tuberculosis in children linked to poor lung function, quality of life

Previous tuberculosis in Gambian children was significantly associated with impaired lung function and health-related quality of life, according to a cross-sectional comparative study published in Thorax. “Lung development begins in utero and continues into early adulthood before declining from about 20 to 25 years of age. Consequently, early insults to...
SCIENCE
healio.com

TC-002 meets endpoints in phase 3 glaucoma trial

TC-002, a latanoprost ophthalmic solution, met all primary and secondary endpoints in the phase 3 CLEAR pivotal trial, according to a press release from TearClear. TC-002 contains benzalkonium chloride while it is in the bottle to maintain sterility, increase stability and aid in solubility, but the preservative is removed from the drops as they are dispensed in the eye, reducing the prevalence of signs and symptoms of ocular surface disease that can be caused by drops with preservatives.
HEALTH
healio.com

Patients with obesity ‘well-represented’ in cancer clinical trials

Patients with cancer and obesity appeared well-represented in clinical trials, indicating that clinical trial findings may be generalizable to this patient population, according to study results published in JAMA Network Open. Background and methods. Previous research has shown that cancer clinical trial reports do not include adequate information about enrollment...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Surprise discovery redirects efforts for treatment of liver disease

WEHI researchers have revealed that common liver diseases are not driven by inflammatory cell death as previously thought, resolving a long-standing controversy in gastroenterology and pointing to a new direction for treatment. The research team studied liver diseases that affect billions worldwide, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and hepatitis B,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Bronchiectasis increases risk for lung cancer regardless of smoking history

The presence of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis increased risk for lung cancer regardless of smoking status, according to recent findings published in Annals of the American Thoracic Society. “It has not been well known whether non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis is associated with an increased risk of lung cancer independent of smoking history...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Major cardiac events not more common in patients receiving JAK inhibitors vs adalimumab

The risks for major adverse cardiac events and venous thromboembolism in patients with rheumatoid arthritis did not significantly differ between those receiving Janus kinase inhibitors or adalimumab, according to data. “Embolism and venous thromboembolism events (VTEs) and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs) have raised concerns among patients with rheumatoid arthritis...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Hydroquinone-free serum efficacious in hyperpigmentation treatment

DENVER — A novel hydroquinone-free correcting serum proved efficacious and tolerable in women with hyperpigmentation, according to a study presented here. “Hyperpigmentation is often characterized by uneven skin tone and a photoaged appearance and ultimately arises from excess melanin disposition,” Elizabeth T. Makino, BS, CCRA, MBA, director of clinical development skincare at AbbVie, said during a video abstract presentation at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Annual Meeting. “The objective for this study was to assess the efficacy and tolerability of a novel hydroquinone-free, multimodal, pigment-correcting serum, which I will refer to as LYT3, compared to the 4% [hydroquinone (HQ)], which is a prescription topical gold standard.”
SKIN CARE
verywellhealth.com

Can Nerve Pain Be a Symptom of Diabetes?

Diabetes isn't the only problem that can develop as a result of high blood sugar. Over time, excessive amounts of glucose (sugar) and fats in your blood can lead to many complications, including painful nerve damage. Nerve pain that comes along with a diagnosis of diabetes is referred to as...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Older Age and Motor Symptom Severity Tied to Fall Risk After DBS

Older age at onset, more severe motor symptoms, and cognitive impairment are risk factors for the progression of gait and postural instability in Parkinson’s disease patients who undergo deep brain stimulation, a new study suggests. Researchers, who followed patients for up to 15 years after the surgery, found a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Nasal Congestion: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Nasal congestion is when the tissue lining inside of the nose swells because of inflamed blood vessels. Inflammation is the body's natural response to invaders like bacteria, viruses, other germs, and dust. Nasal congestion usually is a reaction to the common cold, allergies, environmental irritants, the flu, or sinus infection. The condition may or may not include a runny nose.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Humira biosimilars Hyrimoz, Hulio show ‘positive clinical outcomes’ for patients with IBD

Two adalimumab biosimilars, adalimumab-adaz and adalimumab-fkjp, demonstrated safety and effectiveness in patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, according to a study in PLOS One. “The adalimumab biosimilars [Hulio (adalimumab-fkjp, Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics)] and [Hyrimoz (adalimumab-adaz, Sandoz)] are now available for clinical use in IBD in many countries...
INDUSTRY
healio.com

Beta-lactam hypersensitivity primarily caused by cephalosporins

Cephalosporins appeared to be the leading causes of beta-lactam hypersensitivity, especially in reactions that are not mediated by IgE, according to a study published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. But patterns differ between patients in hospitalized and ambulatory settings, Yuda Chongpison, PhD, MS, MBA, epidemiologist and biostatistician of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

VIDEO: Fosgonimeton alone improved cognition in study

SAN DIEGO – Athira Pharma’s first intervention trial involving fosgonimeton showed that use of the drug alone showed a “sizable effect” in cognitive improvement at 26 weeks, according to chief medical officer Hans Moebius, MD, PhD. “We also see a statistically significant benefit on neurofilament light...
HEALTH
healio.com

‘Sobering’ data show increase in pediatric firearm injuries during pandemic

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Data presented at the AAP National Conference & Exhibition showed an increase in firearm-related injuries among children during the COVID-19 pandemic, including a sharp rise in injuries among Black children. Co-author Irma T. Ugalde, MD, associate professor and director of pediatric emergency medicine research at McGovern...
ANAHEIM, CA
healio.com

FDA requests further analysis of Supernus Parkinson’s treatment

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the FDA has issued a complete response letter for its new drug application of SPN-830, requesting more information. SPN-830 is an investigational apomorphine infusion device for treatment of motor fluctuations in Parkinson’s disease. According to a press release from Supernus, the complete response letter...
INDUSTRY
healio.com

Nursing Staff Perceptions of Outcomes Related to Honoring Residents' “Risky” Preferences

Abbasi J. (2020). Social isolation—The other COVID-19 threat in nursing homes. Journal of the American Medical Association, 324(7), 619–620. Abbott K. M., Heid A. R., & Van Haitsma K. (2016). “We can't provide season tickets to the opera”: Staff perceptions of providing preference based person centered care. Clinical Gerontologist, 39(3), 190–209.
HEALTH SERVICES

