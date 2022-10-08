ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cataract Surgery#Linus Business#Milan#Bvi#Escrs
HackerNoon

Management Strategies that Boost Employee Performance

Having the best talent within a workplace is the key to success — well this is what I have learned over the years. Employee productivity plays a significant role in an organization achieving its goals. Happy, productive employees are valuable resources in leading a business in the right direction. These people undoubtedly function as the spine of the business! But what if they are not happy or motivated at the workplace? I think this is the most important thing to keep an eye on!
ECONOMY
healio.com

Nursing Staff Perceptions of Outcomes Related to Honoring Residents' “Risky” Preferences

Abbasi J. (2020). Social isolation—The other COVID-19 threat in nursing homes. Journal of the American Medical Association, 324(7), 619–620. Abbott K. M., Heid A. R., & Van Haitsma K. (2016). “We can't provide season tickets to the opera”: Staff perceptions of providing preference based person centered care. Clinical Gerontologist, 39(3), 190–209.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
The Associated Press

Work-Location Flexibility Makes Women & Gen X Workers Happier Than Salary; Opposite is True for Men & Millennials

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Work-location flexibility makes women and middle-aged Americans happier about their jobs when compared with compensation and benefits, a great boss, positive culture, and career-growth prospects, according to the 2022 Employee Sentiment Survey. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005291/en/ More than 30 percent of respondents say that their employer does not provide mental health resources (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
healio.com

Orthofix, SeaSpine announce merger to create new orthopedics, spine company

Orthofix and SeaSpine have announced a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals and form a new orthopedics and spine company to be named prior to the transaction closing, according to a press release. The combined company will be led by a board of directors from both...
BUSINESS
ajmc.com

Contributor: Advancing Health Care Consumerism Begins With Adopting a Retail Mindset

Adopting a retail mindset, where patients are the primary focus of innovations, could help advance health care consumerism in the future. “Get closer than ever to your customers. So close that you tell them what they need well before they realize it themselves.” In his quote, Apple founder Steve Jobs is defining the essence of the retail mindset. Just think about the positive impact that building this degree of customer intimacy can have on the health care industry. By adopting a consumer-centric approach, health care will be better positioned to improve quality, increase satisfaction, eliminate waste, and enhance the overall care experience.
RETAIL
worldcoffeeportal.com

Gail’s launches new recruitment campaign promoting a healthy work-life balance

Gail’s currently operates approximately 80 stores across London and the south of England | Photo credit: Narain Jashanmal. UK bakery café chain Gail’s has launched a new recruitment campaign promoting a healthy work-life balance for its staff. The company said that more than 50% of hospitality workers...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Noom lays off more employees amid CFO departure

Noom has laid off 10% of its staff, or around 500 people, which is a reduction that mostly impacts its coaching team. It’s the second layoff impacting Noom’s coaching team in a matter of months, impacting hundreds of employees. “Noom has experienced extraordinary growth over the past several...
ECONOMY
archyworldys.com

Foods that strengthen the immune system: the complete list

Having a strong and protective immune system is one of the keys to living away from ailments and infections: let’s find out together how to strengthen it through nutrition. If we were to compare the immune system to something physical and concrete we can safely say that it is the police of our body. The agents in question in fact find and neutralize all the threats that undermine our body. For this reason we need to know how to take care of our immune defenses, especially in this period when temperatures are changing and fever, flu e cold are at the door. By changing our lifestyle and our diet we can make the immune system an impenetrable shield in the fight against virus, battery ed infections. So let’s go and discover some foods absolutely to be implemented in your diet to strengthen the system in question.
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Spironolactone Effect in HF with Preserved Ejection Fraction

American patients with heart failure and a maintained ejection fraction engaged in the TOPCAT trial (Treatment of Preserved Cardiac Function Heart Failure With an Aldosterone Antagonist Trial) showed clinical improvements from spironolactone treatment. Spironolactone medication has been shown to improve survival in patients with heart failure with a preserved ejection fraction, but there has been no systematic evaluation of the biochemical pathways affected by this treatment. To determine which proteins and pathways are affected by spironolactone medication in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, researchers performed a 5,284 aptamer-based to 4,928 proteomic analysis on plasma samples from TOPCAT participants in the Americas (n=164 people with paired samples at baseline and 1 year). The average percentage change from baseline was determined for every protein. Further, they analyzed the proteins affected by spironolactone by doing a pathway analysis. About 7 proteins showed statistically significant alterations in response to spironolactone treatment. Notable upregulations included caspase recruitment domain-containing protein 18 (CARD18), polycystin 2 (PKD2), and pregnancy-specific glycoprotein 2 (PSG2), while downregulations included hepatic growth factor (HGF), phospholipid transfer protein (PLTP), insulin-like growth factor 2 receptor (IGF2R), and switch-associated protein 70 (SWP70). The protein most significantly elevated by spironolactone was CARD18, an inhibitor of caspase-1f (-0.5% with placebo versus +66.5% with spironolactone, P<0.0001). Apolin signaling, stellate cell activation, glycoprotein 6 signaling, atherosclerosis signaling, liver X receptor activation, and farnesoid X receptor activation were the most strongly correlated canonical pathways. Collagens were a common thread among the most significant routes, rising in patients given the placebo but falling in those given spironolactone. The TOPCAT trial’s proteomic analysis showed that spironolactone affected several proteins and pathways, including the caspase inhibitor CARD18 and other collagen-related pathways. Further research into the potential antiapoptotic effects of spironolactone in heart failure with maintained ejection fraction is warranted based on the results of the trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy