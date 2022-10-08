Read full article on original website
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Women working at these big companies plan to stay for a long time
Companies earning a spot on the annual list offer flexibility among other important factors.
The looming global recession will mean falling income, rising prices, and job losses even worse than expected, IMF director says
The coming recession will be even more damaging than expected, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said. Households' real income will drop as rising prices and weak wage growth rattle their finances. The world will lose $4 trillion — the size of Germany's economy — in output by 2026, she said....
The return-to-office compromise between workers and bosses created a nightmare for middle managers
Some things just don’t go together. Think toothpaste and orange juice, rum and milk, or Elon Musk and silence. New to the list of oil-and-water duos: middle managers and hybrid work. Some middle managers are experiencing growing pains while implementing the middle ground of working from home and at...
Management Strategies that Boost Employee Performance
Having the best talent within a workplace is the key to success — well this is what I have learned over the years. Employee productivity plays a significant role in an organization achieving its goals. Happy, productive employees are valuable resources in leading a business in the right direction. These people undoubtedly function as the spine of the business! But what if they are not happy or motivated at the workplace? I think this is the most important thing to keep an eye on!
Nursing Staff Perceptions of Outcomes Related to Honoring Residents' “Risky” Preferences
Type 2 diabetes risk lower for women with diabetes history, optimal risk factor levels
Women with a history of gestational diabetes can lower their risk for developing type 2 diabetes by optimizing modifiable risk factors for the disease, such as weight, diet, physical activity and tobacco and alcohol use. “Compared with the general population, women with a history of gestational diabetes mellitus face up...
Work-Location Flexibility Makes Women & Gen X Workers Happier Than Salary; Opposite is True for Men & Millennials
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Work-location flexibility makes women and middle-aged Americans happier about their jobs when compared with compensation and benefits, a great boss, positive culture, and career-growth prospects, according to the 2022 Employee Sentiment Survey. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005291/en/ More than 30 percent of respondents say that their employer does not provide mental health resources (Graphic: Business Wire)
Orthofix, SeaSpine announce merger to create new orthopedics, spine company
Orthofix and SeaSpine have announced a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals and form a new orthopedics and spine company to be named prior to the transaction closing, according to a press release. The combined company will be led by a board of directors from both...
Contributor: Advancing Health Care Consumerism Begins With Adopting a Retail Mindset
Adopting a retail mindset, where patients are the primary focus of innovations, could help advance health care consumerism in the future. “Get closer than ever to your customers. So close that you tell them what they need well before they realize it themselves.” In his quote, Apple founder Steve Jobs is defining the essence of the retail mindset. Just think about the positive impact that building this degree of customer intimacy can have on the health care industry. By adopting a consumer-centric approach, health care will be better positioned to improve quality, increase satisfaction, eliminate waste, and enhance the overall care experience.
Gail’s launches new recruitment campaign promoting a healthy work-life balance
Gail’s currently operates approximately 80 stores across London and the south of England | Photo credit: Narain Jashanmal. UK bakery café chain Gail’s has launched a new recruitment campaign promoting a healthy work-life balance for its staff. The company said that more than 50% of hospitality workers...
Oil eases as recession fears offset tight supply prospects
NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell by about 1% on Monday as investors weighed economic storm clouds that could foreshadow a global recession and erosion of fuel demand against potentially tight supply .
Noom lays off more employees amid CFO departure
Noom has laid off 10% of its staff, or around 500 people, which is a reduction that mostly impacts its coaching team. It’s the second layoff impacting Noom’s coaching team in a matter of months, impacting hundreds of employees. “Noom has experienced extraordinary growth over the past several...
Foods that strengthen the immune system: the complete list
Having a strong and protective immune system is one of the keys to living away from ailments and infections: let’s find out together how to strengthen it through nutrition. If we were to compare the immune system to something physical and concrete we can safely say that it is the police of our body. The agents in question in fact find and neutralize all the threats that undermine our body. For this reason we need to know how to take care of our immune defenses, especially in this period when temperatures are changing and fever, flu e cold are at the door. By changing our lifestyle and our diet we can make the immune system an impenetrable shield in the fight against virus, battery ed infections. So let’s go and discover some foods absolutely to be implemented in your diet to strengthen the system in question.
Spironolactone Effect in HF with Preserved Ejection Fraction
American patients with heart failure and a maintained ejection fraction engaged in the TOPCAT trial (Treatment of Preserved Cardiac Function Heart Failure With an Aldosterone Antagonist Trial) showed clinical improvements from spironolactone treatment. Spironolactone medication has been shown to improve survival in patients with heart failure with a preserved ejection fraction, but there has been no systematic evaluation of the biochemical pathways affected by this treatment. To determine which proteins and pathways are affected by spironolactone medication in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, researchers performed a 5,284 aptamer-based to 4,928 proteomic analysis on plasma samples from TOPCAT participants in the Americas (n=164 people with paired samples at baseline and 1 year). The average percentage change from baseline was determined for every protein. Further, they analyzed the proteins affected by spironolactone by doing a pathway analysis. About 7 proteins showed statistically significant alterations in response to spironolactone treatment. Notable upregulations included caspase recruitment domain-containing protein 18 (CARD18), polycystin 2 (PKD2), and pregnancy-specific glycoprotein 2 (PSG2), while downregulations included hepatic growth factor (HGF), phospholipid transfer protein (PLTP), insulin-like growth factor 2 receptor (IGF2R), and switch-associated protein 70 (SWP70). The protein most significantly elevated by spironolactone was CARD18, an inhibitor of caspase-1f (-0.5% with placebo versus +66.5% with spironolactone, P<0.0001). Apolin signaling, stellate cell activation, glycoprotein 6 signaling, atherosclerosis signaling, liver X receptor activation, and farnesoid X receptor activation were the most strongly correlated canonical pathways. Collagens were a common thread among the most significant routes, rising in patients given the placebo but falling in those given spironolactone. The TOPCAT trial’s proteomic analysis showed that spironolactone affected several proteins and pathways, including the caspase inhibitor CARD18 and other collagen-related pathways. Further research into the potential antiapoptotic effects of spironolactone in heart failure with maintained ejection fraction is warranted based on the results of the trials.
