3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 4 – 10
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Checker’s #3316 – 883935 […]
Mississippi River at Memphis expected to approach record low stage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi River has been low for several weeks now due to a lack of rain in the Mid-South and Midwest. Barge traffic has been affected with many vessels struggling to make the commute up and down the river due to the low water. Latest river...
styleblueprint.com
13 Perfect Wedding Venues for Memphis Brides
Choosing the perfect wedding venue is one of the most important decisions a bride and groom face. The rehearsal dinner, wedding ceremony and reception are all some of life’s biggest events, and the stage for each occasion is pivotal to its success. Before making a final choice, talk to some of our talented local designers, wedding planners and restaurateurs. These creative professionals have excellent insight based on invaluable experience in organizing celebrations of all sizes and styles in the Memphis area. As far as the “where,” though, here are some of the venues we suggest for your upcoming wedding, dinner party or other special occasion.
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
MSCS looking for students for the ‘Soaring Sight Word Challenge’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools is looking for students that want to win prizes. The district is looking for students in Pre-K through 3rd grade, to participate in the “Soaring Sight Word Challenge”. Participants can win prizes such as headphones, bicycles, and more. In order...
Man found dead on I-40 near Austin Peay
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call on the interstate Sunday and found a man dead on I-40 near Austin Peay. Police found the man shortly after noon on Sunday. He was pronounced dead on the scene and at the moment, police have said there are no signs of foul play. MPD said […]
Things are getting strange at the Memphis Zoo for this year's Zoo Boo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Head to the Upside Down, check out the Tunnel of Doom, or maybe have a Ghostly Encounter at the annual Zoo Boo at the Memphis Zoo. Zoo Boo runs select nights from Oct. 14 through 31, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Zoo officials encourage folks to buy the tickets online in advance. They run $13 for members and $18 for non-members.
blavity.com
Lil Uzi Vert Delivers Heartfelt Eulogy During Funeral For Slain Memphis Rapper Lotta Cash Desto
Over the weekend, the rap community came together to honor the memory of Lotta Cash Desto — a Memphis, Tennessee artist whose life was tragically cut short when she was gunned down in Houston, TX late last month. Lotta Cash Desto, also known as Desto Cash, was signed to...
memphismagazine.com
Classic Dining: Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant
Behind her restaurant, Hanh Bach has filled her garden with exotic plants, many of them used in her cooking. Lotus blossoms in a pool of water. The lotus in her garden inspired the name of her restaurant, says Bach, the owner of Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant on Summer Avenue. “I wanted a name that was different. And I like the flowers — they’re pretty.”
momcollective.com
GO! SEE! EXPLORE! :: Lucchesi’s Beer Garden
Did you know that Memphis has over 10 craft breweries? BUT there are only a few places where you can find beer from all of them, enjoy them right there on site, or create a six-pack to take home — AND all while eating some delicious grub?!. Introducing the...
Firefighter burned while battling flames at southeast Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter was injured while fighting an accidental fire at a home in southeast Memphis Monday afternoon. The Memphis Fire Department was called to the fire at the home in the 5100 block of Judy Lynn Avenue north of Cottonwood Road just before 3 p.m. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.
actionnews5.com
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Crittenden County to Shelby County and beyond, low river levels along the Mississippi river are concerning farmers, barges, shipping companies, and more. The National Weather Service’s Mississippi River gauge measured at -6.3 feet Monday and as the weeks go by, it’s expected to get lower....
Search continues for 3 gunmen who killed Rhodes College student
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Last October, a college student fought a gunman. While losing his own life, investigators believe he managed to save his girlfriend and his roommates. “There was absolutely no reason to pull that trigger,” Missy Rainer said. Rainer wants justice for her nephew. Last October, Memphis police responded to a shooting on the […]
Memphis radio show celebrates Latin culture, community
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis is known for its diversity and a big part of that is the growing Hispanic American or Latinx community. These days, Mid-Southerners are learning about their many contributions by listening to a new radio show. Inside Crosstown Concourse, the WYXR Memphis 91.7 logo proudly states “Raised By Sound”. The ‘sound’ and new radio show emanating from this […]
Memphis mother robbed at gunpoint in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman says her mother is still shaken after a group of men robbed her at gunpoint in Midtown while she was on her way to see a play. It’s been an upsetting 24 hours for Shaquira Bradfield after she says her 48-year-old mother, Charmaine Bradfield, appeared at her door barefoot […]
actionnews5.com
Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members and the faith community are grieving the death of a Memphis pastor. Pastor Willie Boyd died Saturday night, in a single-vehicle car accident. He leaves behind a wife and three small children and the congregation he had been leading for nearly two years. Sunday...
New program “Heal 901 Cures” designed to put an end to gun violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Teenage crime has been a major issue in Memphis this year, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Just a few weeks ago, a 15-year-old was accused of a shooting spree in Midtown Memphis leaving several injured. Now an effort to put an end...
maritime-executive.com
Mississippi River Closures Cleared, But Low-Water Troubles Continue
Barge traffic on the Mississippi has resumed near Stack Island and Memphis, ending a multiday shutdown caused by shallow water and multiple groundings. Dredging was required to clear the Stack Island bottleneck, according to the Coast Guard. With traffic resuming, the queue at Stack Island is down to just 770...
How to get discounts on home internet access in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local and national organizers worked on solutions Monday to bridge the technology gap and get tens of thousands of Memphis families online with reliable home internet service. At an event in South Memphis, they enrolled eligible families to get monthly discounts on internet service thanks to...
One critical after wreck on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after an accident on Interstate 40 near Hollywood Friday night. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. Friday night and found a motorcyclist in critical condition. They were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
