Memphis, TN

WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 4 – 10

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Checker’s #3316 – 883935 […]
styleblueprint.com

13 Perfect Wedding Venues for Memphis Brides

Choosing the perfect wedding venue is one of the most important decisions a bride and groom face. The rehearsal dinner, wedding ceremony and reception are all some of life’s biggest events, and the stage for each occasion is pivotal to its success. Before making a final choice, talk to some of our talented local designers, wedding planners and restaurateurs. These creative professionals have excellent insight based on invaluable experience in organizing celebrations of all sizes and styles in the Memphis area. As far as the “where,” though, here are some of the venues we suggest for your upcoming wedding, dinner party or other special occasion.
WREG

Man found dead on I-40 near Austin Peay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call on the interstate Sunday and found a man dead on I-40 near Austin Peay. Police found the man shortly after noon on Sunday. He was pronounced dead on the scene and at the moment, police have said there are no signs of foul play. MPD said […]
memphismagazine.com

Classic Dining: Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant

Behind her restaurant, Hanh Bach has filled her garden with exotic plants, many of them used in her cooking. Lotus blossoms in a pool of water. The lotus in her garden inspired the name of her restaurant, says Bach, the owner of Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant on Summer Avenue. “I wanted a name that was different. And I like the flowers — they’re pretty.”
momcollective.com

GO! SEE! EXPLORE! :: Lucchesi’s Beer Garden

Did you know that Memphis has over 10 craft breweries? BUT there are only a few places where you can find beer from all of them, enjoy them right there on site, or create a six-pack to take home — AND all while eating some delicious grub?!. Introducing the...
WREG

Search continues for 3 gunmen who killed Rhodes College student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Last October, a college student fought a gunman. While losing his own life, investigators believe he managed to save his girlfriend and his roommates. “There was absolutely no reason to pull that trigger,” Missy Rainer said. Rainer wants justice for her nephew. Last October, Memphis police responded to a shooting on the […]
WREG

Memphis radio show celebrates Latin culture, community

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis is known for its diversity and a big part of that is the growing Hispanic American or Latinx community. These days, Mid-Southerners are learning about their many contributions by listening to a new radio show. Inside Crosstown Concourse, the WYXR Memphis 91.7 logo proudly states “Raised By Sound”. The ‘sound’ and new radio show emanating from this […]
WREG

Memphis mother robbed at gunpoint in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman says her mother is still shaken after a group of men robbed her at gunpoint in Midtown while she was on her way to see a play. It’s been an upsetting 24 hours for Shaquira Bradfield after she says her 48-year-old mother, Charmaine Bradfield, appeared at her door barefoot […]
actionnews5.com

Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members and the faith community are grieving the death of a Memphis pastor. Pastor Willie Boyd died Saturday night, in a single-vehicle car accident. He leaves behind a wife and three small children and the congregation he had been leading for nearly two years. Sunday...
maritime-executive.com

Mississippi River Closures Cleared, But Low-Water Troubles Continue

Barge traffic on the Mississippi has resumed near Stack Island and Memphis, ending a multiday shutdown caused by shallow water and multiple groundings. Dredging was required to clear the Stack Island bottleneck, according to the Coast Guard. With traffic resuming, the queue at Stack Island is down to just 770...
WATN Local Memphis

How to get discounts on home internet access in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local and national organizers worked on solutions Monday to bridge the technology gap and get tens of thousands of Memphis families online with reliable home internet service. At an event in South Memphis, they enrolled eligible families to get monthly discounts on internet service thanks to...
WREG

One critical after wreck on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after an accident on Interstate 40 near Hollywood Friday night. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. Friday night and found a motorcyclist in critical condition. They were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
