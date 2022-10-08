Read full article on original website
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners hit a new low-of-lows in 2022 and were blown out 49-0 by the Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in the annual Red River Showdown. For the first time since the final year of the John Blake era in 1998, the Sooners have dropped their first three league contests, as they’re now 3-3 overall in the opening season of the Brent Venables era. And to be quite frank, this looked like a John Blake team performance.
Iowa State heads into the weekend with one of its toughest tests of the season ahead, as the Cyclones travel to Austin to take on the 22nd-ranked Texas Longhorns. ISU head coach Matt Campbell went in-depth with the local media on Tuesday ahead of this Big 12 contest this weekend.
AUSTIN, Texas — Kickoff time for the Longhorns' next road game has been set by the conference. Big 12 officials announced Monday morning that the Longhorns' game on the road in Stillwater, Okla. will take place at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast live on ABC. The Longhorns...
NORMAN, Okla. — “First you lose big. Then you lose close. Then you win close. And finally, you win big.”. The late great Florida State legend Bobby Bowden coined that phrase about how to build a successful college football program. Sooners fans around then saw step one of...
NORMAN, Okla. — Tell me you haven’t heard this before. The rich just keep getting richer. Patty Gasso and the Sooners picked up another elite commitment Monday evening. This time, it’s from 2024 middle infielder Tia Milloy, out of Redmond (Wash.) High School. “I am so excited...
Venables confronted harsh realities after his team's 49-0 loss, saying his team didn't meet their "standard of performance" after a litany of defensive breakdowns and failed execution on the other side of the football. Getting to bowl eligibility now for the Sooners (3-3) is a shaky projection given the rest of the slate.
