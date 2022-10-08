ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Brent Venables addresses media on seventh game week: Part I

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners hit a new low-of-lows in 2022 and were blown out 49-0 by the Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in the annual Red River Showdown. For the first time since the final year of the John Blake era in 1998, the Sooners have dropped their first three league contests, as they’re now 3-3 overall in the opening season of the Brent Venables era. And to be quite frank, this looked like a John Blake team performance.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Everything Matt Campbell said ahead of Texas matchup

Iowa State heads into the weekend with one of its toughest tests of the season ahead, as the Cyclones travel to Austin to take on the 22nd-ranked Texas Longhorns. ISU head coach Matt Campbell went in-depth with the local media on Tuesday ahead of this Big 12 contest this weekend.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Kickoff time set for Texas' road game at Oklahoma State

AUSTIN, Texas — Kickoff time for the Longhorns' next road game has been set by the conference. Big 12 officials announced Monday morning that the Longhorns' game on the road in Stillwater, Okla. will take place at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast live on ABC. The Longhorns...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Davis, OK
City
Dallas, TX
Norman, OK
Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
247Sports

2024 phenom Tia Milloy commits to Patty Gasso, Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — Tell me you haven’t heard this before. The rich just keep getting richer. Patty Gasso and the Sooners picked up another elite commitment Monday evening. This time, it’s from 2024 middle infielder Tia Milloy, out of Redmond (Wash.) High School. “I am so excited...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Oklahoma, Brent Venables trashed as Texas, TCU climb in Big 12, media says

Venables confronted harsh realities after his team's 49-0 loss, saying his team didn't meet their "standard of performance" after a litany of defensive breakdowns and failed execution on the other side of the football. Getting to bowl eligibility now for the Sooners (3-3) is a shaky projection given the rest of the slate.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy