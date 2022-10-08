Declan Francis James Hill, 3, passed away unexpectedly on October 7, 2022. He was born on June 19, 2019 to Kelley McEwen and Steven Hill in Toledo, Ohio. Declan was an energetic and fun-loving boy who loved dinosaurs and sharks, planes and tractors, music, shoes, puppies, and watching PAW Patrol. He also enjoyed “tamping” (camping) and loved to help out with everything, saying “I help.” He loved his brothers deeply and looked up to them.

