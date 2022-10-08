ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fcnews.org

SHS names queen, king

Swanton High School celebrated homecoming last week. Before the Friday football game against Archbold, Katie Floyd was crowned queen and Andrew Smigelski crowned as king. The Swanton High School Homecoming Court stands on the field before Friday’s football game.
SWANTON, OH
13abc.com

Benefit planned for children of Ben and Max Morrissey

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The friends and family of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers that perished in a refinery fire in September, have organized a benefit to raise money for their children. 100% of the proceeds from the Ben & Max Morrissey Memorial 5k Run/Walk will go to the...
OREGON, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Declan Francis James Hill

Declan Francis James Hill, 3, passed away unexpectedly on October 7, 2022. He was born on June 19, 2019 to Kelley McEwen and Steven Hill in Toledo, Ohio. Declan was an energetic and fun-loving boy who loved dinosaurs and sharks, planes and tractors, music, shoes, puppies, and watching PAW Patrol. He also enjoyed “tamping” (camping) and loved to help out with everything, saying “I help.” He loved his brothers deeply and looked up to them.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Ohio, NY
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Bowling Green, OH
Entertainment
City
Hicksville, OH
City
Bowling Green, OH
City
Findlay, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Hicksville, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
13abc.com

Man beaten with metal bat in Hicksville

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was taken to the hospital and another was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio after an altercation in Hicksville Monday evening. Hicksville Police found the victim bleeding with a head injury and several other injuries to his body in the area of...
HICKSVILLE, OH
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH

Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
TOLEDO, OH
swantonenterprise.com

Swanton High School king, queen named

The freshman float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The sophomore float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The junior float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The senior float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. Swanton Homecoming Queen Katie Floyd and King Andrew Smigelski.
SWANTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gertrude Abercrombie
Person
James Purdy
Person
Joyce Carol Oates
Person
Charlie Parker
Person
Jonathan Franzen
Person
Dorothy Parker
Person
Susan Sontag
sent-trib.com

Lima man arrested for fighting

A Lima man has been arrested for fighting and providing a fake ID. On Saturday at 2:50 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a food truck employee yelling at a male wearing a red shirt in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The male then started walking eastbound...
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biography#Independent News#Oxford University Press#Rainbow Center#French
13abc.com

Lake High School assistant principal resigns after investigation into conduct

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lake Local School District announced Tuesday it has accepted the resignation of an assistant principal and coach under investigation. Josh Andrews resigned from all of his positions within the district, including as a high school assistant principal, effective Oct. 5, according to the Board of Education. Andrews was under investigation for alleged inappropriate communication.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Army
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of October 10

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of October 10. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
HURON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Whitmer High School students speak out about Friday’s triple shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students a Whitmer High School say Friday’s shooting outside Whitmer Memorial Stadium is an event that will never forget. The game was supposed to be the biggest rivalry game of the year, but with about seven minutes left in the game shots were fired and chaos erupted. “I mean it was kind of scary seeing everybody running, talking about it’s a shooter. I didn’t know if it was outside the gamer out,” said A’Kavia Jones, a Whitmer student.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Suspect indicted in homicide of 3-year-old Declan Hill

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier development in the story, which aired on Oct. 10, 2022. Michael Kitto is charged with the killing of 3-year-old Declan Hill, according to a press release Tuesday from the Sylvania Township Police Department. Also Tuesday, Kitto was...
SYLVANIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy