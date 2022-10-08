Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersFremont, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
fcnews.org
SHS names queen, king
Swanton High School celebrated homecoming last week. Before the Friday football game against Archbold, Katie Floyd was crowned queen and Andrew Smigelski crowned as king. The Swanton High School Homecoming Court stands on the field before Friday’s football game.
13abc.com
Benefit planned for children of Ben and Max Morrissey
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The friends and family of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers that perished in a refinery fire in September, have organized a benefit to raise money for their children. 100% of the proceeds from the Ben & Max Morrissey Memorial 5k Run/Walk will go to the...
bgindependentmedia.org
Declan Francis James Hill
Declan Francis James Hill, 3, passed away unexpectedly on October 7, 2022. He was born on June 19, 2019 to Kelley McEwen and Steven Hill in Toledo, Ohio. Declan was an energetic and fun-loving boy who loved dinosaurs and sharks, planes and tractors, music, shoes, puppies, and watching PAW Patrol. He also enjoyed “tamping” (camping) and loved to help out with everything, saying “I help.” He loved his brothers deeply and looked up to them.
Toledo Mayor on Whitmer shooting: 'It wasn't just someone driving by shooting randomly'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story related to the Whitmer High School shooting that aired on Oct. 10, 2022. During a press conference for the city of Toledo's Rooftops Repair Program on Tuesday, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz offered comments regarding Friday night's shooting at Whitmer High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
45th Applebutter Fest brings huge crowds to Grand Rapids, Ohio
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — Kettles of apple butter were once again at a boil over wood burning fire pits for the 45th annual Applebutter Fest on Sunday. The popular one-day festival is held every year, bringing tens of thousands of people to the small community of Grand Rapids, Ohio on the Maumee River.
13abc.com
Man beaten with metal bat in Hicksville
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was taken to the hospital and another was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio after an altercation in Hicksville Monday evening. Hicksville Police found the victim bleeding with a head injury and several other injuries to his body in the area of...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH
Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
swantonenterprise.com
Swanton High School king, queen named
The freshman float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The sophomore float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The junior float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The senior float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. Swanton Homecoming Queen Katie Floyd and King Andrew Smigelski.
RELATED PEOPLE
Judge rules jury in wife killing won’t be told about man’s conviction earlier for killing his first wife in Ohio
A judge has decided that jurors who are asked to decide whether a man killed his wife in New Jersey will not be told that he was convicted earlier of having killed his first wife in Ohio. NJ.com reports that the decision last week by Judge Peter Warshaw is a significant blow to Mercer County prosecutors trying […]
bgindependentmedia.org
Cocoon partners with Novel Blends to present drama to raise awareness of domestic violence
The Cocoon, Wood County’s comprehensive domestic and sexual violence agency, will be highlighting awareness about domestic violence during October in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. New this year, The Cocoon will be partnering with Novel Blends and local director Melissa Shaffer to bring a live, 30-minute drama in...
sent-trib.com
Lima man arrested for fighting
A Lima man has been arrested for fighting and providing a fake ID. On Saturday at 2:50 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a food truck employee yelling at a male wearing a red shirt in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The male then started walking eastbound...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Washington Local Schools Superintendent provides an update on student shooting victim
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc got the chance to speak with WLS Superintendent Kadee Anstadt Sunday, just as she was getting back from the hospital. She was visiting the shooting victim from Friday’s Whitmer vs. Central Catholic High School football game. “She’s obviously recovering and we wish her the...
Toledo pastor reacts to shooting at Whitmer High School football game
TOLEDO, Ohio — A lot went through Tommy Youngquist's head when he heard about the shooting at a Whitmer High School football game Friday night. "My heart broke for them," Youngquist said. "What are they going to do to find hope in tragedy? That's what I thought." The senior...
13abc.com
Lake High School assistant principal resigns after investigation into conduct
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lake Local School District announced Tuesday it has accepted the resignation of an assistant principal and coach under investigation. Josh Andrews resigned from all of his positions within the district, including as a high school assistant principal, effective Oct. 5, according to the Board of Education. Andrews was under investigation for alleged inappropriate communication.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 women arrested for vandalizing monument in Monroe County; 1 person escapes
MONROE, Mich. – Two women were arrested and one person escaped overnight after police caught them vandalizing a monument in Monroe County. Police received a report at 2:31 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) that someone was vandalizing the Custer Equestrian Monument at West Elm Avenue and North Monroe Street. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bgindependentmedia.org
Free community drive-thru dinner set for Friday at First Christian Church of BG
First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be serving its monthly drive-thru community meal on Friday, Oct. 14, from 5 to 6 p.m. As part of FCC’s food mission, this community meal is free of charge and is offered to anyone who needs a meal. This...
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of October 10
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of October 10. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
13abc.com
Whitmer High School students speak out about Friday’s triple shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students a Whitmer High School say Friday’s shooting outside Whitmer Memorial Stadium is an event that will never forget. The game was supposed to be the biggest rivalry game of the year, but with about seven minutes left in the game shots were fired and chaos erupted. “I mean it was kind of scary seeing everybody running, talking about it’s a shooter. I didn’t know if it was outside the gamer out,” said A’Kavia Jones, a Whitmer student.
UPDATE: Suspect indicted in homicide of 3-year-old Declan Hill
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier development in the story, which aired on Oct. 10, 2022. Michael Kitto is charged with the killing of 3-year-old Declan Hill, according to a press release Tuesday from the Sylvania Township Police Department. Also Tuesday, Kitto was...
Comments / 0