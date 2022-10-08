Read full article on original website
MSU-Alabama Kickoff Set For 6 p.m. On Oct. 22
STARKVILLE – No. 16 Mississippi State's road matchup against No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 22, is slated for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN. The matchup will be the 107th meeting all-time between Mississippi State and the Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs are currently riding a three-game winning streak, which includes a pair of conference wins over then-No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 25 Arkansas.
More In The Tank
STARKVILLE – To the victors go the spoils. Mississippi State has seen as much the last three weeks as the Bulldogs have reeled off a dominating three-week stretch that has seen them go from unranked to No. 16 in the country. The folks that weren't talking about the Dawgs...
Dear Ol’ State: Leach Looks Towards Kentucky
On the latest episode of Dear Ol' State, Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery continue looking towards this weekend's MSU-Kentucky matchup and bring you head coach Mike Leach's weekly press conference. The Dear Ol' State podcast is part of the HailState+ Podcast Network and can also be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Dear Ol’ State: Dawgs Handle The Hogs
The momentum continues to build for Mississippi State. On the latest Dear Ol' State, Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery discuss all that's going right for the now-16th-ranked Bulldogs after Saturday's win over Arkansas. Then, the two bring you comments from Mike Leach, Randy Charlton, Jett Johnson and Will Rogers. The Dear Ol' State podcast is part of the HailState+ Podcast Network and can also be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Rogers Tabbed SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers was named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week following his record-setting performance in a 40-17 win over Arkansas. Rogers threw for 395 yards with 31 completions and three touchdown passes to help lead the Bulldogs to a dominant win over the...
Rogers Named To Davey O’Brien Great Eight List
STARKVILLE – For the second week in a row, Mississippi State junior quarterback Will Rogers was selected to the Davey O'Brien Great Eight list following his performance in Saturday's win over Arkansas. Rogers, who was also named the SEC's Co-Offensive Player of the Week, threw for 395 yards with...
