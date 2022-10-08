The momentum continues to build for Mississippi State. On the latest Dear Ol' State, Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery discuss all that's going right for the now-16th-ranked Bulldogs after Saturday's win over Arkansas. Then, the two bring you comments from Mike Leach, Randy Charlton, Jett Johnson and Will Rogers. The Dear Ol' State podcast is part of the HailState+ Podcast Network and can also be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO