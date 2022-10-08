Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating Mercedes Acosta. Mercedes ran away from the area of Don Carlos in Prescott Valley at around 7pm on October 9, 2022. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey sweatpants, and flip flops. Please contact Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office or Yavapai Silent Witness if you have any information on the whereabouts.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO