Coconino County, AZ

theprescotttimes.com

Attention, Yavapai County Voters Important News!

• Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters about important information regarding the upcoming 2022 General Election being held Tuesday, November 8, 2022. • All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 General Election. • To be eligible to vote, you must register/update your...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Six Places to See Autumn Colors Around Prescott Valley

Fall has officially begun and in Prescott Valley and the surrounding areas Autumn colors have already begun to appear. With falling temperatures, trees will begin showing off their brilliant colors in that short magical period of time. Where are the best places to see all the beauty mother nature has...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

YCSO Seek’s Public Help On Missing Juvenile

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating Mercedes Acosta. Mercedes ran away from the area of Don Carlos in Prescott Valley at around 7pm on October 9, 2022. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey sweatpants, and flip flops. Please contact Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office or Yavapai Silent Witness if you have any information on the whereabouts.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
iheart.com

One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season

October has already brought along some wild weather for Arizona. An EF-1 tornado touched down north of Williams to start the month off. Then the state was hit by a massive storm that brought along rain, strong wind, and dust. And now one city has already received some snow, according to 12 News.
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

SUSPECT DEAD AFTER OPEN FIRING ON YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES

SUSPECT DEAD AFTER OPEN FIRING ON YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES. BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA – (October 8, 2022) – At approximately 10:30 p.m. last evening, YCSO deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman on School House Road in Black Canyon City, who stated her husband Thomas Henzler was intoxicated and had fired a bullet into the ceiling to get her attention.
BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tips on Skunks from Prescott Valley Animal Control

Skunks are a common sight here in Prescott Valley and these animals are mostly nocturnal by nature. Even though skunks are extremely cute and shy, having skunks around your home can present health and safety risks. Aside from being sprayed with their noxious musk, skunks are known carriers of rabies...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

