KFVS12
Check out the free Southern Country Church Tour in Dec.
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southern Country Church Tour returns in December. The free tour will be December 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and December 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Historic Old Hanover Church - 2849 Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau. German service at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
KFVS12
Kid's Swat Challenge coming to Sikeston
Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Heartland Sports @...
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.
Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Contractor demolishing section of Katterjohn building under emergency order from city
PADUCAH — Emergency safety work began Tuesday on a section of the Katterjohn building at 1501 Broadway St. in Paducah. The city of Paducah has coordinated with a contractor to have a deteriorated section of the building demolished under an emergency order. The Katterjohn building is privately owned, but...
KFVS12
Downtown Cape Girardeau busy with annual riverfront flea market
The Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. this weekend. The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. Riverfront flea market returns to downtown Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The riverfront flea market returned to downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 8. 19-year-old injured after off-road...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Police Department modifies retirement system
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Police Department is searching for people looking to join their team, and the department is offering a little extra motivation to apply. Cape Girardeau City Council approved unappropriated general funds that were made available by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)...
KFVS12
Vehicle, structure damaged in Scott County field fire
Heartland farmers are still waiting for some relief from the drought. Impacts from the dry weather have not let up either, now farmers are on edge trying to protect what they do have. |. The possibility of rain tomorrow couldn't come soon enough for local firefighters, especially for Scott Co.,...
KFVS12
Shoppers gather for downtown flea market in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People gathered in Downtown Cape Girardeau Saturday, October 8 and there was plenty to see and do. Main and Spanish Streets are normally busy, but people found a new reason to come to the area as the Annual Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market was in town.
KFVS12
People take over Uptown Jackson for Oktoberfest celebration
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. Uptown Jackson was blocked off to vehicle traffic as thousands of people took over the area for the German-style celebration. It featured plenty of food, drinks, music and a variety of different vendors. People we talked...
KFVS12
Man hit by UTV
A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Poplar Bluff ended with the death of the motorcyclist. A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. Part of Broadway Street closing for construction beginning Monday. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT.
westkentuckystar.com
Stolen medication lands Paducah woman in jail
Reports of medication stolen from a local pharmacy on Saturday landed a Paducah woman in jail. McCracken County deputies responded to the pharmacy and reportedly learned 37-year-old Ashley M. Kell had stolen several doses of Hydrocodone. Deputies said Kell was interviewed on Monday and admitted to stealing and selling the...
westkentuckystar.com
Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease
Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
CHOICES' new southern Illinois location open to patients
CARBONDALE, Ill. — CHOICES' second location in southern Illinois opened its doors to patients for the first time Tuesday. According to a release, the Carbondale location is the southernmost clinic for most people across the southeast. The clinic is accepting patients immediately for medication abortion services, and will soon...
KFVS12
Colorfest held in downtown Anna, Ill.
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - People from across the southern Illinois area gathered in downtown Anna on Saturday, October 8 for the Union County Colorfest. This festival featured arts and crafts, painting for the kids and a variety of vendors which include local wineries. We saw firsthand people enjoying the music...
wpsdlocal6.com
Ratoberfest, local car festival, donates proceeds to domestic crisis center
PADUCAH — It's a car lover's paradise. The Ratoberfest was back in Paducah for its 13th year on Saturday. The event doubles as a fun day out and a way to give back. Local car enthusiasts came together to raise money for a local charity. The low rumble of...
wfcnnews.com
Marion man found guilty in 2019 Red Zone Bar shooting
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A Marion man has been found guilty by a Williamson County jury following a fatal shooting in 2019. Demetrius Crittendon was charged with fatally shooting Cedrick Marshall in the parking lot of Red Zone Bar in Whiteash on February 3, 2019. Crittendon was found guilty on three...
cilfm.com
Paducah couple arrested for fentanyl trafficking
PADUCAH, Ky. (WJPF) – A Paducah couple face charges of trafficking illegal drugs, including fentanyl. On Sunday, police arrested 22-year-old Preston Booher and 20-year-old Kaitlyn Yonger at their home in McCracken County. Police say they found hundreds of tablets containing fentanyl, over five pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and...
Legend Says 2 Treasures Buried in Illinois Near Mississippi River
It's one thing for a legend to claim a treasure is buried somewhere. However, I've found one place in Illinois where legend says 2 different treasures reside and they're both near the banks of the Mississippi River. I found stories of these tales of buried loot in Illinois on the...
KFVS12
Driver arrested in connection with crash into gas station, car in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was arrested in connection with a crash in Cape Girardeau on Sunday morning, October 9. The crash happened at the Bi-State gas station on the 600 block of South Sprigg Street. According to Cape Giradeau Police, a driver crashed into the store and...
Chilling Audio Provides Rare Glimpse Into Abuse at Troubled Illinois Residential Facility
No one was charged when staff were caught on a 911 tape threatening violence against a Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center resident who has developmental disabilities. New reporting shows a culture of cover-ups at the facility.
