ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fighting Hunger, North Texas Food Bank Holds Public Food Distributions

In an effort to continue fighting hunger and help struggling families, the North Texas Food Bank and its diverse network of more than 400 feeding partners will hold public mobile food distributions this week. Community-led distributions will be held across North Texas and will be accessible to those families in...
TEXAS STATE
franchising.com

Salata Salad Kitchen Continues to Grow Throughout Dallas-Fort Worth With a New Location in Alliance Town Center

The new Salata location in Alliance makes healthy meal options even more accessible to North Texas. October 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // TEXAS - Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Alliance Town Center on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The 3,000 square-foot location will open at 9611 North Freeway I-35, Ste. 9609 Fort Worth, TX 76177.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

All of Dallas’ Federal Rent Relief Funding Has Been Spent

Two-and-a-half years after the pandemic started, the money available for emergency rental assistance in Dallas is gone, at least for now. A look at the DHA (formerly called the Dallas Housing Authority) website established to help prospective applicants now says that “all available rent relief funds have been committed at this time.” It invites users to check for updates on funding availability.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Denton, TX
City
Desoto, TX
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Fannin, TX
KXAN

Texans in these cities spend the most on bills, report finds

(NEXSTAR) — The cost of seemingly everything is high right now, and while there are ways to save a few bucks on some things, others can’t be avoided, especially household bills. A new report found that, unsurprisingly, where you live can have a big impact on how costly your bills are.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years

The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
STRAWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Distribution#Charity#The North Texas Food Bank#Mobile Pantry#Community Missionary#Mt Zion Baptist Church
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Mac Magalindan, owner of local Filipino barbecue business, Crack Brisket

Mac Magalindan is the owner of Crack Brisket, a Filipino barbecue business that specializes in brisket. Since learning how to barbecue during the pandemic, Magalindan has done pop-ups all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, visiting local, Asian-owned restaurants to collaborate with them in selling his brisket. His most recent pop-up was at Willie Meshack’s BBQ in Plano.
FORT WORTH, TX
texasstandard.org

Balch Springs families struggle to find a home — more than a month after floods hit North Texas

About 15 families from the Spring Oaks apartment complex called a Comfort Inn and Suites home more than a month after the flood. But the money for hotel rooms is running out. Lisa Gager spent the past month in a small hotel room on the fourth floor of the hotel. The city of Balch Springs paid for the first week at the hotel. Sharing Life paid for the second. Then Catholic Charities paid for 30 days.
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
CW33

2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

California Taquito Chain ‘Rolls Up’ to Dallas

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, a new restaurant concept originating in California, has expanded to Texas. The chain markets itself as the first street casual restaurant brand and the only taquito-centric franchise opportunity in the world. Roll-Em-Up Taquitos recently opened its first Texas location in Garland, at 5949 Broadway Blvd., with another coming...
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

Well Conceived Architectural Designed Estate in Rockwall with An Ultra Functional Layout for Casual Living and Entertaining Asks $3.3 Million

The Estate in Rockwall, an architectural designed home delivers meticulous construction, dramatic crown moldings, and an ultra functional layout for casual living or entertaining on a high scale is now available for sale. This home located at 1268 Somerset Ln, Rockwall, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dee Evans (Phone: 972-567-0046) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Rockwall.
ROCKWALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy