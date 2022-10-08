ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machiasport, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Man’s death in Downeast Maine ruled a homicide

LAMOINE, Maine — A man’s death in the Hancock County town of Lamoine has been ruled a homicide. State police announced the findings from the state medical examiner's office Sunday. Police were first called to a home on Shore Road last Monday after the man’s body was found....
LAMOINE, ME
wgan.com

Maine State Police investigating homicide in Lamoine

LAMOINE (WGAN) – Maine State Police say that a death that took place at 1324 Shore Road in Lamoine is a homicide. The body was discovered on Monday when a friend of the alleged victim stopped by the house. The man’s identity has not yet been confirmed and the investigation by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is ongoing.
LAMOINE, ME
I-95 FM

A Milford Man Has Some Crazy Backyard Wildlife Videos

Wow! There are lots of critters running around Scott Hayden's backyard in Penobscot County. Remember way back when we all did many things during the Coivd-19 pandemic to pass the endless amount of long days and nights, wondering when this it all be over? For most people, it involved binge-watching shows like "Tiger King", or baking and cooking. One Maine man had something else in mind.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

State police seeking man who escaped from custody

SPRINGFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a Lincoln man who they say escaped from police custody. According to a Facebook post made on Saturday afternoon, 28-year-old Brett Doane of Lincoln was last seen on Ghost Road in Springfield around 12:30 a.m. early Saturday morning.
SPRINGFIELD, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Machias, ME
City
Machiasport, ME
City
Bucks Harbor, ME
City
Marshfield, ME
City
East Machias, ME
Local
Maine Accidents
Machias, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
wabi.tv

Police searching for man who escaped custody

SPRINGFIELD, Maine (WABI) - State Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for Brett Doane, 28, of Lincoln who escaped from police custody. They say initially, Doane was coopertive with police, but while being questioned, he fled while cuffed. Police say he was last seen on...
SPRINGFIELD, ME
Seacoast Current

Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
MACHIASPORT, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy