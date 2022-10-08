Read full article on original website
Man’s death in Downeast Maine ruled a homicide
LAMOINE, Maine — A man’s death in the Hancock County town of Lamoine has been ruled a homicide. State police announced the findings from the state medical examiner's office Sunday. Police were first called to a home on Shore Road last Monday after the man’s body was found....
Maine State Police investigating homicide in Lamoine
LAMOINE (WGAN) – Maine State Police say that a death that took place at 1324 Shore Road in Lamoine is a homicide. The body was discovered on Monday when a friend of the alleged victim stopped by the house. The man’s identity has not yet been confirmed and the investigation by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is ongoing.
State police seeking man who escaped from custody
SPRINGFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a Lincoln man who they say escaped from police custody. According to a Facebook post made on Saturday afternoon, 28-year-old Brett Doane of Lincoln was last seen on Ghost Road in Springfield around 12:30 a.m. early Saturday morning.
Police searching for man who escaped custody
SPRINGFIELD, Maine (WABI) - State Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for Brett Doane, 28, of Lincoln who escaped from police custody. They say initially, Doane was coopertive with police, but while being questioned, he fled while cuffed. Police say he was last seen on...
State agency defends punishment for Ellsworth doctor who criticized COVID-19 policies
A Maine state agency met Tuesday for the first of several hearings that will determine whether an Ellsworth doctor who was an outspoken critic of state and federal COVID-19 policies will ever be able to practice medicine in the state again. The Board of Licensure in Medicine (BOLIM), a state...
