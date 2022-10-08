Read full article on original website
Scientists Discover Watery Landscape Over 400 Miles Beneath Earth's Surface
An incredibly rare gem diamond discovered in the Karowe mine in Botswana contained important information into what lies in the Earth's lower mantle.
Phys.org
Our moon has been slowly drifting away from Earth over the past 2.5 billion years
Looking up at the moon in the night sky, you would never imagine that it is slowly moving away from Earth. But we know otherwise. In 1969, NASA's Apollo missions installed reflective panels on the moon. These have shown that the moon is currently moving 3.8 cm away from the Earth every year.
The Noonification: Roblox in Trouble (10/11/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. NEW Brand Dashboard: Technology Ads and Publishing Services. By...
ohmymag.co.uk
A massive asteroid will hit Earth in November, according to 'time traveller'
Will the next few years be bleak for the Earth and humanity? As Russia threatens to use 'all necessary means' to support its military, fears of a nuclear apocalypse are reigniting. But on social media, one user has predicted a different kind of end of the world. A visitor from...
NASA Officials Stumped by Mystery Object Stuck to Mars Helicopter
The Ingenuity Mars helicopter has something stuck on its foot, and NASA scientists and amateur sleuths alike are trying to figure out what it is. Seems like Ingenuity has taken off for its 33rd flight with toilet paper on its shoe. How embarrassing. Jokes aside, there is something stuck on...
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
We Might Have Underestimated The Size of The Asteroid Behind Earth's Largest Crater
The Vredefort crater in South Africa is the largest of its kind on Earth, estimated to stretch as far as 300 kilometers (more than 180 miles) from rim to rim. Walking non-stop, it would take a good two-and-a-half days to make it from one side to the other. The scars left by an asteroid collision some two billion years ago have long since been all but scoured away by the elements, leaving room for speculation over its true scale and the forces that created it. Now new research based on what's thought to be a more accurate simulation of the impact...
Asteroid smacked by NASA spacecraft now has a debris trail more than 6,000 miles long
The debris trail of an asteroid hit by a NASA spacecraft is a comet-like tail consisting of dust and other material spewed from the impact crater.
The Weather Channel
As Pacific Ocean Shrinks, Earth Will Once Again Host a Supercontinent in the Next 200-300 Million Years: Study
Ever since the Mesopotamian era — the cradle of human civilisation — man has been fighting wars to win over territories. These wars have constantly created boundaries on the world map, splitting the land into smaller sections. But guess what, our planet is using all its might to compel humans to redraw the map, not just in terms of political boundaries, but also in terms of physiography.
Dinosaurs Were Doomed Even Before Asteroid Hit Earth: Study
Scientists have found why dinosaurs were on the decline before their extinction.
Scientists May Have Just Discovered a Lake on Mars
Findings from a new study could have implications for extraterrestrial life
CNET
NASA Mars Lander Under Threat From Continent-Size Dust Storm
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's InSight lander has been walking a tightrope on Mars for some time, and it's just getting tougher. A continent-size Martian dust storm that kicked up in late September is putting additional pressure on the lander's power supply.
dailygalaxy.com
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
Nasa prepares to smash spacecraft into an asteroid in 'earth-saving' mission
Nasa are getting ready to smash a spacecraft into a harmless asteroid, to measure how they could deter one that’s actually headed for Earth.The $330-million mission is set to take place 11 million kilometres from Earth on 26 September at 7:14pm ET.“We describe it as running a golf cart into the Great Pyramid,” says Nancy Chabot, a planetary scientist at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Gizmodo
NASA’s InSight Lander Hunkers Down as Martian Storm Moves In
The InSight mission on Mars is currently waiting out a continent-size dust storm that has caused the lander’s power levels to drop. InSight landed on Mars in November 2018 and has since been taking seismological data that has keyed scientists into the planet’s internal structure. The intrepid lander has detected over 1,300 Marsquakes (including the largest quakes ever detected on another planet) and taken its fair share of images of the Martian surface.
natureworldnews.com
Dinosaur-Killing Chicxulub Asteroid Produced Mile-High Tsunami Waves That Traveled Halfway Worldwide [Study]
Mile-high tsunami waves traveling halfway around the world occurred following the impact of the dinosaur-killing asteroid 66 million year ago, according to a new study led by researchers in the United States. The Chicxulub asteroid is known for killing all dinosaur species and almost all of Earth's living animal and...
Defending Earth takes the whole planet: Why NASA crashed into an asteroid – on purpose
It worked: NASA crashed DART into an asteroid, altering the orbit by 32 minutes.
sciencealert.com
Success! NASA Knocked an Asteroid Off Course (And Now It Has a Tail)
NASA on Tuesday celebrated exceeding expectations during a mission to deflect a distant asteroid, in a sci-fi-like test of humanity's ability to stop an incoming cosmic object from devastating life on Earth. The fridge-sized Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor deliberately smashed into the moonlet asteroid Dimorphos on September 26,...
For the 1st time, Mars robots found meteorite impact craters by sensing seismic shock waves
In new research, we used data from InSight to detect and locate four high-speed meteoroid collisions, and then tracked down the resulting craters.
HackerNoon
