HackerNoon

The Noonification: Roblox in Trouble (10/11/2022)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. NEW Brand Dashboard: Technology Ads and Publishing Services. By...
ScienceAlert

We Might Have Underestimated The Size of The Asteroid Behind Earth's Largest Crater

The Vredefort crater in South Africa is the largest of its kind on Earth, estimated to stretch as far as 300 kilometers (more than 180 miles) from rim to rim. Walking non-stop, it would take a good two-and-a-half days to make it from one side to the other. The scars left by an asteroid collision some two billion years ago have long since been all but scoured away by the elements, leaving room for speculation over its true scale and the forces that created it. Now new research based on what's thought to be a more accurate simulation of the impact...
NewsBreak
The Weather Channel

As Pacific Ocean Shrinks, Earth Will Once Again Host a Supercontinent in the Next 200-300 Million Years: Study

Ever since the Mesopotamian era — the cradle of human civilisation — man has been fighting wars to win over territories. These wars have constantly created boundaries on the world map, splitting the land into smaller sections. But guess what, our planet is using all its might to compel humans to redraw the map, not just in terms of political boundaries, but also in terms of physiography.
CNET

NASA Mars Lander Under Threat From Continent-Size Dust Storm

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's InSight lander has been walking a tightrope on Mars for some time, and it's just getting tougher. A continent-size Martian dust storm that kicked up in late September is putting additional pressure on the lander's power supply.
dailygalaxy.com

Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
The Independent

Nasa prepares to smash spacecraft into an asteroid in 'earth-saving' mission

Nasa are getting ready to smash a spacecraft into a harmless asteroid, to measure how they could deter one that’s actually headed for Earth.The $330-million mission is set to take place 11 million kilometres from Earth on 26 September at 7:14pm ET.“We describe it as running a golf cart into the Great Pyramid,” says Nancy Chabot, a planetary scientist at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Gizmodo

NASA’s InSight Lander Hunkers Down as Martian Storm Moves In

The InSight mission on Mars is currently waiting out a continent-size dust storm that has caused the lander’s power levels to drop. InSight landed on Mars in November 2018 and has since been taking seismological data that has keyed scientists into the planet’s internal structure. The intrepid lander has detected over 1,300 Marsquakes (including the largest quakes ever detected on another planet) and taken its fair share of images of the Martian surface.
sciencealert.com

Success! NASA Knocked an Asteroid Off Course (And Now It Has a Tail)

NASA on Tuesday celebrated exceeding expectations during a mission to deflect a distant asteroid, in a sci-fi-like test of humanity's ability to stop an incoming cosmic object from devastating life on Earth. The fridge-sized Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor deliberately smashed into the moonlet asteroid Dimorphos on September 26,...
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

