Bellaire, MI

Understanding Michigan’s ballot proposals

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Tuesday October 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 PM, at the Traverse Area District Library, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the three statewide ballot proposals: Proposal 22-1, Transparency and Term Limits; Proposal 22-2, Promote the Vote 2022; and Proposal 22-3, Reproductive Freedom for All.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

"Travelogues: Juried Exhibition of Photography"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. Highlights outstanding images that embody the essence of travel. Forty-eight pieces by 25 Michigan artists were selected for this exhibition.
PETOSKEY, MI
Fox17

Paddler dies while canoe racing in northern Michigan

FRANKFORT, Mich. — A man has died while participating in a northern Michigan canoe race over the weekend. The Frankfort Fire Department (FFD) says its fire and rescue team responded to reports of a kayaker in Lake Michigan at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 near Point Betsie. We’re...
FRANKFORT, MI
northernexpress.com

"Charlevoix and the Night"

An exhibition featuring paintings by three award winning artists: Kevin Barton, Kurt Anderson, & Phil Fisher. Each artist explores their approach to nocturne. Runs Sept. 16 - Oct. 29. An opening reception will be held on Fri., Sept. 16 from 5-7pm. Open 11am-4pm on Mon. through Fri., & 11am-3pm on Sat.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
MLive

Man dies in rough Lake Michigan waters during kayak race Up North

FRANKFORT, MI – A man died while participating in a kayaking race on Lake Michigan over the weekend. Around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, rescuers were called to Point Betsie near Frankfort for a report of a kayaker who was in the water about a quarter mile offshore, according to U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee. The subject had been in the 50-degree water for about 90 minutes before rescuers arrived on the scene. Conditions included waves of 6-7 feet.
FRANKFORT, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Brothers allegedly hold up man at gunpoint in Wesco parking lot.

SHELBY — Two men from Gaylord, Michigan who are brothers allegedly held up a man at gunpoint in the parking lot at the Wesco convenience store on State Street Sunday, Oct. 9, shortly after 11 a.m., according to Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast. The men, ages 53 and 43,...
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

Man Killed in Side-By-Side Accident in Roscommon County

A Stoney Point, Ontario man was arrested Sunday after causing a deadly side-by-side accident due to drunk driving, according to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were sent to Windywood Drive and Artesia Beach Road in Saint Helen where they found Richfield Township paramedics and fire personnel helping two people. After investigating, they determined that three people had been in the Can-Am side-by-side that rolled over.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Northern Michigan man allegedly held woman hostage in soundproof bunker, raped her

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A Traverse City man is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her in a homemade soundproof bunker where he raped her repeatedly, officials said. Defendant Christopher Thomas allegedly stalked the victim for more than a decade, including putting a tracker on her vehicle prior to the alleged recent kidnapping, WBPN/WGTU reports.

Community Policy