Read full article on original website
Related
bethanyclipper.com
South Harrison Volleyball team splits with Plattsburg, Nodaway-Holt
Bethany, MO: The South Harrison volleyball team defeated Plattsburg 3-0 on Tuesday night. The Lady Bulldogs won 25-17, 25-21 and 25-15. Abigail Molloy had 7 assists in the matches. Reece Littrell had 5 assists and 7 ace serves. Marie Cookson had 6 ace hits. South Harrison stumbled against Nodaway Holt...
kmaland.com
North Andrew, Platte Valley, Worth County, EA ranked in Missouri 8-Man Poll
(KMAland) -- North Andrew still leads the way in the latest Missouri 8-Player Media Poll. The Cardinals recorded six of the possible eight first-place votes and 78 points. Archie is second with 71 points and two first-place votes, followed by Albany, Platte Valley and Worth County. East Atchison is also...
northwestmoinfo.com
Maryville Resident Seriously Injured In Monday Evening Accident
A Maryville passenger was seriously injured following a one vehicle accident near Barnard Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 68 year old Kevin Rankin of Maryville has driving southbound on Highway 71, 3 miles northwest of Barnard, and struck a deer with the front fender of the vehicle. The vehicle received extensive damage from the accident. 63 year old Deborah Rankin of Maryville was a passenger in the vehicle and was seriously injured. She was taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville.
kttn.com
Maryville woman seriously injured after SUV strikes deer in roadway
A sports utility vehicle struck a deer Monday night in Nodaway County. Sixty-three-year-old Deborah Rankin of Maryville received serious injuries and was taken by EMS to Mosaic Health Care in St. Joseph. The driver, 68-year-old Kevin Rankin of Maryville, wasn’t hurt. The accident happened at 7:30 Monday night on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bethanyclipper.com
Beverly Bea (Snipes) Runyan, 1932 – 2022
Martinsville, MO: Beverly Bea (Snipes) Runyan, 89, Martinsville, MO passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, MO. She was born in Martinsville, MO on November 18,1932 the daughter of Denton “Ray” and Helen Irene (Ross) Snipes. Beverly graduated from Martinsville High School...
northwestmoinfo.com
Lathrop Man Hurt In Early Monday Morning Accident With A Deer And A Tree
A Lathrop man was left with minor injuries after an early morning one-vehicle crash in Clinton County today (Monday). According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 50-year-old Lathrop resident Jesus G. Beltran was driving a 2004 Honda CRV westbound on Missouri Route 116 about two miles east of Lathrop at 5:40 A.M. when his vehicle hit a deer.
Vehicle struck man on bicycle in Nodaway County
NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 International passenger vehicle driven by James M. Tompkins, 40, Clearmont, was westbound on Route JJ two miles west of Hopkins. The driver's vision was obscured...
kttn.com
Motorcycle rider taken to hospital after crashing on Highway 10
An Arkansas resident was hurt Saturday afternoon in southwestern Carroll County when the motorcycle he was operating went off the highway and overturned. Fifty-five-year-old Rickey Covey of Hasty, Arkansas was taken to Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond with minor injuries. The westbound motorcycle went left the right side of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Man from Linneus life-flighted to Columbia after crashing north of Laclede
A resident of Linneus was injured late Monday morning when the van he was driving went off Highway 5, struck a utility pole and fence, then overturned and was demolished. Seventy-one-year-old Carlos Vega received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Flight Eagle) to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
kttn.com
Trenton and Clarksdale residents injured in Sunday crash
Residents of Trenton and Clarksdale were injured early Sunday when a pickup truck went off a country road northeast of Maysville. A passenger, 21-year-old John McFarland of Trenton received moderate injuries, while the driver, 23-year-old Manuel Montoya of Clarksdale received minor injuries. Montoya was treated at the scene, but McFarland refused medical treatment at the same location.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Ricky (Rick) Gene Gardner
Ricky Gene Gardner, 64 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Rick was born May 11, 1958, to Ralph Gardner and Phyllis (Moore) Riddle. On July 27, 1985, he married Sara (Lantz) Gardner. Rick is survived by: His wife, Sara of the home; Mother, Phyllis of Milan; Children, Nick Taylor and wife Ashlee of Milan and Fallon Gardner and fiancé Phill Srivisay of Merriam, Kansas; a daughter-in-law, Charity Taylor of Green City, Missouri; Grandchildren, Tori Taylor, Lancey Taylor, Cooper Taylor, Carter Taylor, Chloe Taylor, and Clare Taylor; Siblings, Sharon Gardner of Columbia, Missouri, Janet Maulsby and husband Cary of Milan, and Steve Gardner and wife Paula of Pharr, Texas; aunts, Frances Bunch of Milan and Carmen Yos of Kirksville; Brother-In-Law, David Lantz and wife Elizabeth of Dawn, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for the week of October 10, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 10 – 16. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
kttn.com
One injured in two-vehicle crash south of King City
One person was injured in a DeKalb County two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon four miles south of King City. Fifty-six-year-old Tim Walters of King City received minor injuries and was taken by an ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph. The driver of another vehicle was listed as a 17-year-old boy from Union Star who wasn’t hurt.
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Fall Festival set for October 14th
The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association Fall Festival will be held near Hamilton next weekend. The event will be at 834 Northwest Osage Drive on October 14th and 15th. Gates will open at 9 o’clock each morning. Demonstrations will be held on both days. There will be...
kttn.com
Kingston woman injured in crash on Highway 116
A Kingston resident was injured Monday in a two-vehicle accident that occurred in Caldwell County. Fifty-six-year-old Sandra Cornelison of Kingston received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Another driver, 60-year-old Steven Sander of Cowgill, wasn’t hurt. Sander, who was driving a pickup, was...
nodawaynews.com
New amenities come to the splash pad
Workers recently began putting up the shade structures at the Thomson Splash ‘n’ Play on Maryville’s South Munn Avenue to verify all will build smoothly. The shelters will be taken down during the off-season and winter months and then be put back up before opening next spring.
KCCI.com
Monroe County man dies in Friday afternoon car crash
ALBIA, Iowa — A Monroe County man is dead after a car crash Friday afternoon. It happened between Bluff Creek and Albia. According to the Iowa State Patrol 22-year-old Cody Kosman died when he tried to pass a truck on 655th Avenue. Troopers say that truck created gravel dust,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Hamilton Resident Arrested in Caldwell County Sunday on Outstanding Warrant
(CALDWELL COUNTY, MO) – A Hamilton man was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant. At 8:35 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest of 38-year-old Stephen M. Nixdorf, who was wanted on an outstanding Chillicothe Police Department failure to appear warrant for an original charge of expired plates.
Creston Police Report 8 Arrests
(Creston) Creston Police were busy this weekend. Officers arrested eight people. Creston Police arrested 46-year-old Joseph W Harrison, of Creston, at 207 E Montgomery, and charged him with Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations-Bodily Injury and Interference with Official Acts resulting in Bodily injury. Police transported Harrison to the Union County Jail, where he later posted a $3000 cash or surety bond.
Comments / 0