Putnam County, MO

bethanyclipper.com

South Harrison Volleyball team splits with Plattsburg, Nodaway-Holt

Bethany, MO: The South Harrison volleyball team defeated Plattsburg 3-0 on Tuesday night. The Lady Bulldogs won 25-17, 25-21 and 25-15. Abigail Molloy had 7 assists in the matches. Reece Littrell had 5 assists and 7 ace serves. Marie Cookson had 6 ace hits. South Harrison stumbled against Nodaway Holt...
BETHANY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maryville Resident Seriously Injured In Monday Evening Accident

A Maryville passenger was seriously injured following a one vehicle accident near Barnard Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 68 year old Kevin Rankin of Maryville has driving southbound on Highway 71, 3 miles northwest of Barnard, and struck a deer with the front fender of the vehicle. The vehicle received extensive damage from the accident. 63 year old Deborah Rankin of Maryville was a passenger in the vehicle and was seriously injured. She was taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville.
MARYVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Maryville woman seriously injured after SUV strikes deer in roadway

A sports utility vehicle struck a deer Monday night in Nodaway County. Sixty-three-year-old Deborah Rankin of Maryville received serious injuries and was taken by EMS to Mosaic Health Care in St. Joseph. The driver, 68-year-old Kevin Rankin of Maryville, wasn’t hurt. The accident happened at 7:30 Monday night on...
MARYVILLE, MO
bethanyclipper.com

Beverly Bea (Snipes) Runyan, 1932 – 2022

Martinsville, MO: Beverly Bea (Snipes) Runyan, 89, Martinsville, MO passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, MO. She was born in Martinsville, MO on November 18,1932 the daughter of Denton “Ray” and Helen Irene (Ross) Snipes. Beverly graduated from Martinsville High School...
MARTINSVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lathrop Man Hurt In Early Monday Morning Accident With A Deer And A Tree

A Lathrop man was left with minor injuries after an early morning one-vehicle crash in Clinton County today (Monday). According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 50-year-old Lathrop resident Jesus G. Beltran was driving a 2004 Honda CRV westbound on Missouri Route 116 about two miles east of Lathrop at 5:40 A.M. when his vehicle hit a deer.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Vehicle struck man on bicycle in Nodaway County

NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 International passenger vehicle driven by James M. Tompkins, 40, Clearmont, was westbound on Route JJ two miles west of Hopkins. The driver's vision was obscured...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Motorcycle rider taken to hospital after crashing on Highway 10

An Arkansas resident was hurt Saturday afternoon in southwestern Carroll County when the motorcycle he was operating went off the highway and overturned. Fifty-five-year-old Rickey Covey of Hasty, Arkansas was taken to Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond with minor injuries. The westbound motorcycle went left the right side of...
HASTY, AR
kttn.com

Man from Linneus life-flighted to Columbia after crashing north of Laclede

A resident of Linneus was injured late Monday morning when the van he was driving went off Highway 5, struck a utility pole and fence, then overturned and was demolished. Seventy-one-year-old Carlos Vega received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Flight Eagle) to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
LINNEUS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
SEDALIA, MO
kttn.com

Trenton and Clarksdale residents injured in Sunday crash

Residents of Trenton and Clarksdale were injured early Sunday when a pickup truck went off a country road northeast of Maysville. A passenger, 21-year-old John McFarland of Trenton received moderate injuries, while the driver, 23-year-old Manuel Montoya of Clarksdale received minor injuries. Montoya was treated at the scene, but McFarland refused medical treatment at the same location.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Ricky (Rick) Gene Gardner

Ricky Gene Gardner, 64 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Rick was born May 11, 1958, to Ralph Gardner and Phyllis (Moore) Riddle. On July 27, 1985, he married Sara (Lantz) Gardner. Rick is survived by: His wife, Sara of the home; Mother, Phyllis of Milan; Children, Nick Taylor and wife Ashlee of Milan and Fallon Gardner and fiancé Phill Srivisay of Merriam, Kansas; a daughter-in-law, Charity Taylor of Green City, Missouri; Grandchildren, Tori Taylor, Lancey Taylor, Cooper Taylor, Carter Taylor, Chloe Taylor, and Clare Taylor; Siblings, Sharon Gardner of Columbia, Missouri, Janet Maulsby and husband Cary of Milan, and Steve Gardner and wife Paula of Pharr, Texas; aunts, Frances Bunch of Milan and Carmen Yos of Kirksville; Brother-In-Law, David Lantz and wife Elizabeth of Dawn, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
MILAN, MO
kttn.com

One injured in two-vehicle crash south of King City

One person was injured in a DeKalb County two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon four miles south of King City. Fifty-six-year-old Tim Walters of King City received minor injuries and was taken by an ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph. The driver of another vehicle was listed as a 17-year-old boy from Union Star who wasn’t hurt.
KING CITY, MO
kttn.com

Kingston woman injured in crash on Highway 116

A Kingston resident was injured Monday in a two-vehicle accident that occurred in Caldwell County. Fifty-six-year-old Sandra Cornelison of Kingston received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Another driver, 60-year-old Steven Sander of Cowgill, wasn’t hurt. Sander, who was driving a pickup, was...
KINGSTON, MO
nodawaynews.com

New amenities come to the splash pad

Workers recently began putting up the shade structures at the Thomson Splash ‘n’ Play on Maryville’s South Munn Avenue to verify all will build smoothly. The shelters will be taken down during the off-season and winter months and then be put back up before opening next spring.
MARYVILLE, MO
KCCI.com

Monroe County man dies in Friday afternoon car crash

ALBIA, Iowa — A Monroe County man is dead after a car crash Friday afternoon. It happened between Bluff Creek and Albia. According to the Iowa State Patrol 22-year-old Cody Kosman died when he tried to pass a truck on 655th Avenue. Troopers say that truck created gravel dust,...
MONROE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report 8 Arrests

(Creston) Creston Police were busy this weekend. Officers arrested eight people. Creston Police arrested 46-year-old Joseph W Harrison, of Creston, at 207 E Montgomery, and charged him with Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations-Bodily Injury and Interference with Official Acts resulting in Bodily injury. Police transported Harrison to the Union County Jail, where he later posted a $3000 cash or surety bond.
CRESTON, IA

