Stalling at the associate professor stage is a widely recognized problem in higher education, as mid-career faculty contend with ever-growing demands for service and mentoring while managing a range of caretaking obligations. Many additional scholars find themselves struggling to produce second books while they seek stable employment at a university. These obstacles to career advancement and personal fulfillment in achieving one’s scholarly goals are especially steep for fields in which books constitute the primary measure of accomplishment and stand as the main requirement for professorial promotion.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO