Charlottesville, VA

Kenny Payne to Louisville fans: "I need you" at Louisville Live

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Kenny Payne delivered a message the day he was hired as the men's basketball coach at the University of Louisville in March. The former star at U of L told all of the former players and the fans in general that he needed help taking the program back to national prominence. Payne said he couldn't do it alone and noted there would be times when he needed more backing.
Brunelle back to 100 percent ahead of first season with UVA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- From Green County to Charlottesville plenty of fans and family are excited to see Sam Brunelle in a Virginia uniform. Brunelle said she heard the lower bowl at John Paul Jones Arena is almost sold out of season tickets for women's basketball. But for Brunelle, she is just excited at the prospect of suiting up on any basketball court again after a long offseason of rehab following shoulder surgery.
Virginia’s Three Point Attack: Patient But Deadly

Virginia’s success under Tony Bennett is reliant on several well-recognized factors, as well as one that might surprise you. His Cavaliers have a well-known affinity for stifling opposing attacks, exemplified by posting the ACC’s best team scoring defense every season from 2012 through last year (60.1). Bennett arrived at Charlottesville for the 2010 season.
Evaluating Virginia men’s basketball’s 2022-2023 roster and rotation

With UVA football sitting at 2-4 and looking like one of the if not the worst teams in the ACC, we’re going to shift away from football this week to focus on the Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team as Tony Bennett’s squad is officially less than a month from kicking of its 2022-2023 season. First up, we’re taking a look at the team’s entire roster and how the returning players and the new faces will fit together in the rotation.
Albemarle High reschedules two football games, including this weekend against CHS

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle High School has rescheduled two football games in coming days… both of them home games. The Patriots have rescheduled this weekend’s homecoming game against Charlottesville to Saturday at noon, instead of Friday night, in order to better manage the large number of spectators that game usually draws. Remnants of Ian cancelled Albemarle’s game against Orange, and the VHSL has been able to get that game rescheduled for next Tuesday — the 18th.
Nike Signs DJ Wagner to NIL Deal

DJ Wagner, Kentucky basketball's top target and No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, has signed an NIL deal with Nike.  ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that Wagner is one of five student-athletes the sport-apparel Goliath has inked a Name, Image and likeness endorsement deal with:  Wagner's ...
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs

LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they offered “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently opened...
The New Law at FCHS

Fluvanna County High School has a new school resource officer (SRO), Carter Henley. If you are interested in law enforcement, she is someone you can definitely talk to. Henley was an eighth grade English teacher last year. This is her second year at Fluvanna, and her first year being an SRO at Fluvanna County High School.
Gas prices rising across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
