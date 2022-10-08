Read full article on original website
Virginia Basketball: Two Recruiting Targets Cut UVA From Lists
UVA is no longer in the running for two recruiting targets, one in the class of 2023 and one in the class of 2024
No, Louisville Doesn't Have a Quarterback Controversy... Yet
After a great performance against Virginia, many Cardinals fans are already calling for backup quarterback Brock Domann to unseat Malik Cunningham as the starter.
Kenny Payne to Louisville fans: "I need you" at Louisville Live
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Kenny Payne delivered a message the day he was hired as the men's basketball coach at the University of Louisville in March. The former star at U of L told all of the former players and the fans in general that he needed help taking the program back to national prominence. Payne said he couldn't do it alone and noted there would be times when he needed more backing.
Brunelle back to 100 percent ahead of first season with UVA
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- From Green County to Charlottesville plenty of fans and family are excited to see Sam Brunelle in a Virginia uniform. Brunelle said she heard the lower bowl at John Paul Jones Arena is almost sold out of season tickets for women's basketball. But for Brunelle, she is just excited at the prospect of suiting up on any basketball court again after a long offseason of rehab following shoulder surgery.
Louisville's Kenny Payne and El Ellis address the Cardinals' backcourt situation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne knows there has been a lot of talk about the depth - or lack thereof - in his backcourt. The first-year Cardinals' head coach isn't listening to any of the chatter, instead, he said getting the guys he has on the roster ready to compete.
Transcript: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne and players said at ACC Tip Off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne, along with players El Ellis and Sydney Curry visited with the media at the ACC Tip Off on Wednesday. Payne and the players were asked several questions on the main stage by the moderator. Q. Coach, thoughts about how...
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville vs. Pittsburgh
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Louisville's game against Pittsburgh in Cardinal Stadium will be played at 8 p.m. on Oct. 22. The U of L-Pittsburgh game will be on the ACC Network and will end a streak of three straight noon games for the Cardinals. Louisville is...
Louisville Men's Basketball Announces Three Captains for 2022-23 Season
The first year of the Kenny Payne era begins on November 9.
Virginia’s Three Point Attack: Patient But Deadly
Virginia’s success under Tony Bennett is reliant on several well-recognized factors, as well as one that might surprise you. His Cavaliers have a well-known affinity for stifling opposing attacks, exemplified by posting the ACC’s best team scoring defense every season from 2012 through last year (60.1). Bennett arrived at Charlottesville for the 2010 season.
Evaluating Virginia men’s basketball’s 2022-2023 roster and rotation
With UVA football sitting at 2-4 and looking like one of the if not the worst teams in the ACC, we’re going to shift away from football this week to focus on the Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team as Tony Bennett’s squad is officially less than a month from kicking of its 2022-2023 season. First up, we’re taking a look at the team’s entire roster and how the returning players and the new faces will fit together in the rotation.
Everything UVA women’s basketball’s Coach Mox, Sam Brunelle, and Camryn Taylor said at ACC Media Tipoff
With the men’s basketball team less than a month away from its season opener, so is the Virginia Cavaliers women’s team. As such, representatives from both squads are down in North Carolina for ACC Media Tipoff. The women went first, so we’ve got the full transcript from their moderated conversation:
Albemarle High reschedules two football games, including this weekend against CHS
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle High School has rescheduled two football games in coming days… both of them home games. The Patriots have rescheduled this weekend’s homecoming game against Charlottesville to Saturday at noon, instead of Friday night, in order to better manage the large number of spectators that game usually draws. Remnants of Ian cancelled Albemarle’s game against Orange, and the VHSL has been able to get that game rescheduled for next Tuesday — the 18th.
Nike Signs DJ Wagner to NIL Deal
DJ Wagner, Kentucky basketball's top target and No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, has signed an NIL deal with Nike. ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that Wagner is one of five student-athletes the sport-apparel Goliath has inked a Name, Image and likeness endorsement deal with: Wagner's ...
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
Preps To Pros: Why Louisville is an under-the-radar job for Matt Rhule
In this excerpt of Preps To Pros, Andrew Ivins gives his reasons to believe that Louisville could be an under-the-radar landing spot for Matt Rhule.
Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs
LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they offered “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently opened...
UVA breaks ground on new hotel and conference center, slated to open spring 2025
The University of Virginia and its partners have broken ground on a new 223,000-square-foot hotel and conference center in Charlottesville, which is targeting a spring 2025 debut. The hospitality center, whose official name will be revealed at a future date, will be managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality. “We are pleased...
The New Law at FCHS
Fluvanna County High School has a new school resource officer (SRO), Carter Henley. If you are interested in law enforcement, she is someone you can definitely talk to. Henley was an eighth grade English teacher last year. This is her second year at Fluvanna, and her first year being an SRO at Fluvanna County High School.
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Gas prices rising across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
