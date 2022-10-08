Read full article on original website
Breeze-Courier
Pana Panthers third place finish in volleyball invite
PANA — The Panthers hosted the Pana Volleyball Invitational over the first weekend in October. Eight different teams participated in Pool Play, Semifinals and finally the Championship match. The Panthers lost to Effingham (17-25, 27-26, 13-15), defeated Marshall (25-18, 25-12) and finally lost to Windsor (21-25, 21- 25) in...
Breeze-Courier
Tornadoes can’t hang with Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs, 58-6
MAHOMET — The Tornadoes gather in the end zone to hear from the coaching stff after the 58-6 loss. The chilly night made the defeat hit that much harder. MAHOMET — The Tornadoes traveled to Mahomet- Seymour High School to take on the undefeated Bulldogs. The score kept pouring on top of Taylorville eventually earning a running clock. The Bulldogs took the match 58-6 the final.
Breeze-Courier
East Main Cross Now Open
(TAYLORVILLE) — A three block section of East Main Cross St. in Taylorville has reopened. Barricades, which have been up all summer, were removed late Monday afternoon after lane markings were laid down on the street. The road surface is asphalt and there is new substructure. There were improvements to curbs, gutters and sidewalks along the stretch. Improvements were also made to the storm sewer system.
Breeze-Courier
Correction
A story which was featured in the Breeze-Courier on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, about changing the name of the Christian County Mental Health Association was apparently a hoax news release. Director Brent DeMichael told the newspaper no such consideration is being made at this time. The newspaper regrets the error...
