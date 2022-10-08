(TAYLORVILLE) — A three block section of East Main Cross St. in Taylorville has reopened. Barricades, which have been up all summer, were removed late Monday afternoon after lane markings were laid down on the street. The road surface is asphalt and there is new substructure. There were improvements to curbs, gutters and sidewalks along the stretch. Improvements were also made to the storm sewer system.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO