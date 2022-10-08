Read full article on original website
Kawasaki’s subway car wins “Coolest Thing” contest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance has completed its competition to decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. The winner was the New York City transit subway cars, manufactured at the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. Made to replace aging subway cars in New York, the Kawasaki website describes them as featuring LED lighting, digital displays, and wider doors for smoother boarding and exiting during congestion.
San Francisco man gets 11 year for transporting drugs in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for transporting drugs through Nebraska. United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced 42-year-old Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha of San Francisco, to a term of 135 months following his conviction for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Rocha will also serve five years on supervised release.
RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT TUESDAY; Cooler and breezy conditions Wednesday and Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After an abnormally warm day Monday, a divided airmass will ensue the region Tuesday with fire concerns during the day. Cooler conditions for everyone do return for the days Wednesday into Thursday, but remaining breezy. The area of high pressure that was over top of...
