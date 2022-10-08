ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kawasaki’s subway car wins “Coolest Thing” contest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance has completed its competition to decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. The winner was the New York City transit subway cars, manufactured at the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. Made to replace aging subway cars in New York, the Kawasaki website describes them as featuring LED lighting, digital displays, and wider doors for smoother boarding and exiting during congestion.
San Francisco man gets 11 year for transporting drugs in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for transporting drugs through Nebraska. United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced 42-year-old Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha of San Francisco, to a term of 135 months following his conviction for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Rocha will also serve five years on supervised release.
