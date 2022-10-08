ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
Bandido Had To Scramble To Put Together Gear For AEW Debut

Things were wild for Bandido last week. We're told that the booking to get Bandido on AEW last week was very last minute -- announced two days before -- largely because of issues surrounding the Hurricane. This left Bandido in an unusual situation. He was traveling from one place, while...
ProSouth Wrestling Back In Black Results And Stream (10/7)

ProSouth Wrestling held its Back in Black event on October 7. Fans can watch the event in the video above. Full results (Courtesy of ProSouth Wrestling) are below. ProSouth Wrestling Back In Black Results And Stream (10/7) - All-Out Championship: Aaron Dallas def. Brother Azriel. - Charles Allen def. Dorian.
Heath Reveals How Much Time Is Left On His Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

Heath still has time to go on his IMPACT Wrestling deal. Heath joined IMPACT Wrestling following his WWE departure. Unfortunately, an injury delayed his progress in IMPACT but now, he is at the top of his game, helping Josh Alexander and the others take down Honor No More. Speaking with Miami Herald's Jimmy Varsallone before Bound For Glory, Heath revealed he still has a year to go on his deal while speaking on what he likes about the environment of IMPACT Wrestling.
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw

A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
NJPW Royal Quest And Declaration Of Power Reviews, Antonio Inoki Passing | Bread Club (Ep. 8)

Matt and Ciaran have returned after a long absence. New Japan took a holiday like Ciaran did after the G1 and it all worked out perfectly for all the parties involved. We quickly catch up with Ciaran about his holiday in the states and we celebrate some wonderful news from his trip. We quickly jump into what has been happening in NJPW. We cover some noteworthy events from the Burning Spirit Tour, the passing of wrestling Icon Antonio Inoki, and the Royal Quest shows, that our very own Ciaran got to attend live.
Anthony Bowens Discusses Working With Billy Gunn, Fans Loving To Scissor

Anthony Bowens as at the top of the tag team mountain in AEW as he and Max Caster currently reign as the AEW Tag Team Champions. The duo reached new heights while Bowens was injured, but they aligned with the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) and Billy Gunn. Billy, now known as "Daddy Ass," would remain aligned with The Acclaimed after his sons turned on him.
News On Rumored WWE Belt Design Changes

Word that WWE has newly designed championships has been rumored for weeks, and Fightful has learned more. Those that we've spoken to claim that there are at least three new sets of title belts that are finished and currently in hand by WWE. Belt Fan Dan highlighted a couple of those as new tag team belts. Dan noted they're the existing design with a black strap, dual plates and a big WWE logo in the middle of them. He also stated there are old never used tag team titles, which look like the women's tag titles on colored straps. WWE sources also indicated that other design alterations have been mentioned, though we didn't get much elaboration on that.
Spoilers: New Champions Crowned, Title Vacated At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings On 10/8

Major happenings went down during the IMPACT Wrestling tapings on October 8. Read below if you want to be spoiled. IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on October 8 from Albany, NY. During the tapings (according to PWInsider), new IMPACT Tag Team Champions were crowned as Heath & Rhino defeated The OGK (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) to win the belts.
Good News For WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Ticket Sales

There's some good news for WWE about the upcoming Royal Rumble. January's annual PPV is returning to San Antonio for the show at the Alamodome, where they were met with incredible success in 2017 for the show. The current gross revenue and ticket sale record for the Royal Rumble was that event, which is tracking to be beaten by the 2023 edition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
