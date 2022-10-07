Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Police: Logansport man kidnaps coworker at gunpoint, kills self
LOGANSPORT, Ind. – A man kidnapped a coworker and then killed himself over the weekend in Logansport, police say. According to the Logansport Police Department, 49-year-old Timothy Allen abducted a 31-year-old woman from her workplace Saturday morning. Allen kidnapped the woman at gunpoint, restrained her and then took her...
WTHI
Overnight shooting investigation underway
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirms a shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Few details are available at this time. Indiana State Police confirm it happened at 601 West Central Avenue in Brazil. Clay County dispatch says Indiana State Police are assisting Brazil City Police. They say...
Fox 59
‘I was blackmailed’: Suspect in Purdue student’s murder appears in court, admitted to killing
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The man accused of stabbing and killing his roommate at Purdue University made his first appearance in court Friday where he claimed he was “blackmailed” and was granted a continuance in his case. 22-year-old Ji Min Sha was taken into custody Oct. 5 and...
Police: Driver shot by another motorist along I-70 Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a motorist was shot and injured along Interstate 70 Monday evening. State troopers were called to the westbound lanes of the highway near the Keystone Avenue exit just before 7 p.m. They found a man inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound.
'Lost for words' | Indy sees more than a dozen homicides in 10 days
INDIANAPOLIS — October is turning into a deadly month for the city of Indianapolis as police investigate more homicides than days so far this month. As of Monday morning, police are investigating 14 homicides in just 10 days. “I’ve seen it on the news but when it actually hits...
Man found dead, with signs of trauma on Indy's southeast side
A man was found dead with signs of possible trauma Monday afternoon on the city's southeast side, police say.
Man shot during suspected home invasion at Indy apartment complex
A man was shot in a suspected home invasion at an apartment building early Monday on Indianapolis' east side, according to police.
Neighbors react to Sunday morning homicide on east side
IMPD is investigating a homicide on the east side this morning after finding a person shot in the 100 block of Euclid Ave.
Fox 59
Man found shot to death in truck in 12th homicide in past 8 days
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death in a vehicle on the near northeast side Saturday in what police say is the 12th homicide of the past eight days. IMPD officers were sent to investigate an unresponsive man with apparent trauma found inside a pick-up truck on N. Olney near E. 28th Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
wrtv.com
Coroner says co-sleeping contributed to Kokomo infant's death
KOKOMO — The Howard County Coroner says co-sleeping in an unsafe sleep environment contributed to a Kokomo baby's death in August. On August 25, Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of South Market Street on the report of an unconscious baby. They arrived and found...
Fox 59
Man pulled from vehicle overturned in pond
INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 5:06 a.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 34th and Lafayette on report of a vehicle overturned in an embankment. When IFD arrived, they located a car overturned in a pond with reports of multiple occupants inside. Six IFD firefighters...
WATCH: Navy father surprises 9-year-old son during dolphin show at Indianapolis Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — There wasn't a dry eye during a dolphin show at the Indianapolis Zoo over the weekend. U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Joe Thomas surprised his 9-year-old son during a dolphin presentation Saturday, Oct. 8. The boy was on stage with one of the dolphin trainers when...
New, larger clinic planned for Indiana’s largest spay/neuter organization
The Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic in Noblesville has outgrown its current space, and now construction is underway on a new facility that will enable them to dramatically increase their efforts to reduce Indiana’s pet overpopulation. Executive Director Tammy Sollenberger said the new building will be much larger. “Oh...
Fox 59
Indianapolis crews attempt to rescue people on Regions Tower
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis firefighters were trying to rescue multiple people on the side of the Regions Tower in downtown Indianapolis late Monday. IFD was sent to the Regions Tower on North Pennsylvania Street just after 10 p.m. It was not specified of how many people were stuck and how...
Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man after their "exploration day" ended with them trapped in the basement of a building on the near north side of Indianapolis, fire investigators said. Firefighters said two 18-year-old men from Fishers and a 15-year-old girl from Indianapolis were...
22 WSBT
Cass County house fire causes explosion, injures one
The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a house fire that injured one person Sunday morning. The fire was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in the 67000 block of Valley Road in Porter Township. Police say the fire caused the home to explode. Officials state they found the homeowner...
WTHI
Local artist featured at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Indiana Pacers' 21st century home now features the works of a Terre Haute artist and the story of a local couple who saved the franchise. The newly renovated Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis hosted an open house Monday night. The event theme was The Art of the Game.
Inside Indiana Business
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
WISH-TV
Man pulled from car after flipping over into retention pond
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters say a man was pulled from a car that was flipped over into a retention pond. It happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday at 34th Street and Lafayette Road. The Indianapolis Fire Department says the person is awake and talking, and at first said there were four other people in the car.
cbs4indy.com
Frost ahead Sunday morning for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday morning will feature frost across Indiana as temperatures drop Saturday evening into Sunday morning. A frost advisory is in effect across Central Indiana late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. As temperatures drop into the 30s overnight, and winds begin to calm down, areas of frost will form. Put away sensitive plants or cover them up tonight ahead of your evening plans.
