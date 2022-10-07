ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Police: Logansport man kidnaps coworker at gunpoint, kills self

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – A man kidnapped a coworker and then killed himself over the weekend in Logansport, police say. According to the Logansport Police Department, 49-year-old Timothy Allen abducted a 31-year-old woman from her workplace Saturday morning. Allen kidnapped the woman at gunpoint, restrained her and then took her...
LOGANSPORT, IN
WTHI

Overnight shooting investigation underway

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirms a shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Few details are available at this time. Indiana State Police confirm it happened at 601 West Central Avenue in Brazil. Clay County dispatch says Indiana State Police are assisting Brazil City Police. They say...
BRAZIL, IN
WTHR

Police: Driver shot by another motorist along I-70 Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a motorist was shot and injured along Interstate 70 Monday evening. State troopers were called to the westbound lanes of the highway near the Keystone Avenue exit just before 7 p.m. They found a man inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Tippecanoe County, IN
Tippecanoe County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime
Fox 59

Man found shot to death in truck in 12th homicide in past 8 days

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death in a vehicle on the near northeast side Saturday in what police say is the 12th homicide of the past eight days. IMPD officers were sent to investigate an unresponsive man with apparent trauma found inside a pick-up truck on N. Olney near E. 28th Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Coroner says co-sleeping contributed to Kokomo infant's death

KOKOMO — The Howard County Coroner says co-sleeping in an unsafe sleep environment contributed to a Kokomo baby's death in August. On August 25, Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of South Market Street on the report of an unconscious baby. They arrived and found...
KOKOMO, IN
Fox 59

Man pulled from vehicle overturned in pond

INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 5:06 a.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 34th and Lafayette on report of a vehicle overturned in an embankment. When IFD arrived, they located a car overturned in a pond with reports of multiple occupants inside. Six IFD firefighters...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 59

Indianapolis crews attempt to rescue people on Regions Tower

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis firefighters were trying to rescue multiple people on the side of the Regions Tower in downtown Indianapolis late Monday. IFD was sent to the Regions Tower on North Pennsylvania Street just after 10 p.m. It was not specified of how many people were stuck and how...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
22 WSBT

Cass County house fire causes explosion, injures one

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a house fire that injured one person Sunday morning. The fire was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in the 67000 block of Valley Road in Porter Township. Police say the fire caused the home to explode. Officials state they found the homeowner...
CASS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Local artist featured at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Indiana Pacers' 21st century home now features the works of a Terre Haute artist and the story of a local couple who saved the franchise. The newly renovated Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis hosted an open house Monday night. The event theme was The Art of the Game.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields

The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
WHITE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Man pulled from car after flipping over into retention pond

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters say a man was pulled from a car that was flipped over into a retention pond. It happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday at 34th Street and Lafayette Road. The Indianapolis Fire Department says the person is awake and talking, and at first said there were four other people in the car.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Frost ahead Sunday morning for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday morning will feature frost across Indiana as temperatures drop Saturday evening into Sunday morning. A frost advisory is in effect across Central Indiana late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. As temperatures drop into the 30s overnight, and winds begin to calm down, areas of frost will form. Put away sensitive plants or cover them up tonight ahead of your evening plans.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy