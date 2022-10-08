Read full article on original website
‘I Love Wyoming’: Teen With Untreatable Disease Drops Huge Red Desert Bull Elk
Sawyer Harris has been fascinated with elk since he was a small child. "Back here, we really don't have elk," Harris told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday from his home in Roanoke, Virginai. "Ever since I was a little kid, I watched them on TV and I wanted to know more about them."
Thunder Basin students will relocate to Campbell recreation center in drill Wednesday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — From 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Campbell County School District will be running a relocation drill for students and staff of Thunder Basin High School, which is at 4001 Saunders Blvd, off 4-J Road. Law enforcement and Campbell County Fire Department will be involved in the...
Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt 2022
Caitlin Youngquist and Rebekah Hazelton at the Wyoming Women's Antelope Hunt. The Wyoming Women's Foundation (WYWF) held its 10th Annual Wyoming Women's Antelope Hunt on October 6–9 at the Ranch at Ucross, Clearmont, Wyoming. Rebekah Hazelton, director of Wyoming Women's Foundation talked about this year's hunt....
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, October 9, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bryan Fenoff at Pete's Pond in Dubois, Wyoming. Bryan writes: "GM Cowboy Crew! Look forward to your email every! It's really the only news outlet I consistently follow!". To submit yours,...
Downar Bird Farm has ~17K birds available for pheasant hunting season in southeast Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Pheasant hunting season in southeast Wyoming is about to kick off, and the Downar Bird Farm is prepared to stock hunting areas into the winter, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Laramie Region said Tuesday. “We have the average number of birds this year —...
New Secretary Of State Allred Asks Wyoming County Clerks To Eliminate Ballot Boxes
Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred has wasted no time trying to alter Wyoming's election process. Allred sent a letter to the state's county clerks Friday requesting they consider removing their absentee ballot drop boxes. Allred was sworn in for the appointed job just three days prior.
High Wind Warning, Cold Front Dominate SE Wyoming Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a high wind warning for much of southeast Wyoming for today. A cold front is also expected to bring cooler temperatures and a few showers to the region. The agency posted this statement on its website:. High Wind Warnings remain...
Beartooth Highway closes for winter Tuesday; wind closures on I-80 amid 60 mph gusts; snow in the Bighorns
CASPER, Wyo. — U.S. Highway 212, also known as the Beartooth Highway, was closed for the season on Monday between Red Lodge and Cooke City, Montana, according to Yellowstone National Park. A portion of the closed section of the Beartooth Highway goes through Wyoming and will be closed until...
SCSD No. 2 Joins Lawsuit Against State of Wyoming
GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 will be joining the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA) lawsuit filed against the State of Wyoming for inadequate funding of public schools. The SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to join the lawsuit. They will be joining...
Wyomingites Encouraged to Enter Photo Contest
CHEYENNE — Wyoming residents are invited to share their pictures of Wyoming life by entering photos in this year’s National Rural Health Day Photo Contest, which is sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Health Office of Rural Health. National Rural Health Day is November 17. Prizes will be...
Wyoming presents Green’s route to progressive politics
After receiving a bachelor’s in mass communications and working at the student newspaper for Morningside University in Sioux City, Green returned to his home state of Wyoming in 2008 to pursue a career as a journalist in the small town of Thermopolis. It was in Thermopolis where the editor...
Wyoming looks to grow its manufacturing sector
CASPER —Wyoming leaders are effectively laying the groundwork for manufacturing sector growth, but the state’s new industries and shifting workforce will need continued support in the years ahead, panelists said at an economic development event Friday. The panel — one of several convened in Jackson by the Wyoming...
Explore Wyoming: The Thorofare Is Most Remote Spot In The Lower 48
As the least-populated state, Wyoming is full of out-of-the-way places, and with fewer than 6 people per square mile it's easy for someone to get away from it all. Then there's the Thorofare. As the most remote region in...
Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax
A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
Buffalo Council Votes to Participate in Wyoming CLASS
Buffalo’s City Council has passed Resolution No. 1460, which approves participation in Wyoming CLASS, or the Wyoming Cooperative Liquid Assets Securities System. Mayor Shane Schrader explained during the last council meeting. As we reported in an earlier story, CLASS was created to provide state political subdivisions to pool their...
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Oct. 11
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Breaking and entering, Oct. 7, Bird Drive, CCSO. Someone reportedly stole a vintage...
The Military and Racism in Wyoming -Part 2
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming’s slogan is the “Equality State,” but it also has a legacy of discrimination. And now that legacy is spilling over to a group Wyomingites say they respect the most in our state. Earlier in part one, we spoke with a...
Update: Man Stuck In Bottom Of Outhouse For Three Hours Vows Not To Do It Again
Everyone deserves some time-off. Just to unplug and get off the grid. A helpful video has been released that can dispel any notions that getting stuck in the bottom of an outhouse is a vacation of sorts. In August, Cowboy State...
