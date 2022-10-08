Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Apex Legends leak reveals ‘Golden Tickets’ coming as Season 15 teasers mount
A datamine for Apex Legends has revealed a new teaser event for Season 15 which tasks players with crafting golden tickets. Apex Legends Season 15 is nearly here, and players are eager to discover what Respawn has in store. Fans expect Season 15 to drop around November 1, 2022, which...
dexerto.com
Meta Connect 2022: All new games revealed for Meta Quest 2
Meta Connect 2022 saw a huge number of games revealed for Meta Quest 2, as well as updates on existing ones. Here are all the games revealed at the event. Facebook parent company Meta hosted its Meta Connect event today, and while there was much to discuss the future of the “Metaverse”, there was plenty of time for some fun, too.
dexerto.com
Fortnite leaker claims Doctor Who crossover is coming in the future
Recent Fortnite leaks claim the battle royale is getting another massive crossover — this time with the Doctor Who television series. Fortnite has become synonymous with major crossovers, with high-profile crossover events including Marvel, Star Wars, and Dragon Ball Z. Fans worried about an end to crossover content will...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go shiny glitch creates Halloween Jolteon and players want it for real
Pokemon Go players have discovered a visual bug in the game that’s turning Jolteon into the perfect mascot for Halloween season and now they’re pleading for it to be made official. Pokemon Go is known for adding seasonal decorations, outfits, and accessories to different Pokemon species in time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2’s Kiriko short reignites calls for Overwatch TV show
Overwatch 2’s touching new Kiriko animated short has reignited the demand for Overwatch to make a TV show and the call has never been more timely. With Overwatch 2 taking the gaming world by storm and the success of the League of Legends TV show, Arcane still on the mind of many, the Kiriko animated short has quickly amassed a reignition of demand for an Overwatch TV show.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players left confused after seeing two forms of Shiny Xerneas
Pokemon Go players are out to catch a Shiny version of the Kalos Legendary Xerneas, but many are confused after encountering what appears to be multiple Shiny variations following Raid battles. Pokemon Go players are currently wrapping up the Evolving Stars event, which is part of the long-term Season of...
dexerto.com
Orianna disabled at LoL Worlds 2022 over game-breaking bug
Orianna will be disabled at Worlds 2022 after a game-altering bug occurred in the matchup between Rogue and GAM Esports on October 9. A mere day after making her Worlds group stage debut, Riot Games announced that they would be disabling Orianna at the tournament until further notice. The decision came after a bug with her Command: Shockwave (R) was spotted in Rogue’s matchup versus GAM Esports.
dexerto.com
How to change crosshair in Overwatch 2 on PlayStation, Xbox, & PC
The default crosshair in Overwatch 2 does the trick, but a custom crosshair can give you an edge in battle. If you’re looking to change yours, read on, as our handy Overwatch 2 crosshair guide has everything you need to know on how to change your crosshair on PlayStation, Xbox, & PC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dexerto.com
“Unfair” Loba disadvantage is still not fixed after 2 years in Apex Legends
Apex Legends players are annoyed that a design issue with Loba has still not been fixed despite the fact she’s been in the battle royale for almost 10 seasons at this point. When Loba was first introduced to Apex Legends all the way back in Season 5, plenty of fans wondered how her abilities – specifically her bracelet and Black Market Boutique – would affect the battle royale’s meta.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 might be bringing Hanamura back as players demand its return
Blizzard developers previously hinted at the return of classic 2CP maps, yet Overwatch 2 players have especially expressed an interest in playing on Hanamura again. The vast majority of Overwatch maps entered the rotation for the recently released sequel. However, a select few Assault-based play spaces aren’t accessible in competitive and quick play matches.
dexerto.com
Is Numbani getting a rework? Overwatch 2 players baffled by missing map
A fan-favorite Overwatch map disappeared from Overwatch 2’s rotation and private matches. Without any clear answers, players are confused about what happened. Bugs and server issues marred Overwatch 2’s first week. Blizzard disabled Bastion and Torbjorn due to game-breaking bugs; a bug forced mid-game team swaps, and a glitch caused players to buy unwanted skins.
dexerto.com
CoD TikToker goes viral by “playing Fortnite” in Warzone
A Warzone player has gone viral on TikTok for bringing a taste of Fortnite to Warzone with a surprisingly effective crossover strategy. Warzone has seen a wide variety of metas come and go. There have been flaming shotguns, broken pistols, and a wealth of one-shot snipers that have ruled the day at one point or another.
dexerto.com
Being Junker Queen: How Leah de Niese brought Overwatch 2’s “rough-as-guts Aussie” to life
Junker Queen has an unmistakable presence in Overwatch 2 and that’s by design as Australian-Sri Lankan actor Leah de Niese didn’t just want to bring “another standard hero” to the mix. From how she landed the life-changing role to a breakdown of the extensive voiceover process, the Queen of Junkertown herself provided a great deal of insight during our recent interview at PAX Australia.
dexerto.com
House of the Dragon Episode 8’s most emotional moment was improvised
One of the best scenes in House of the Dragon Episode 8 was the result of an “accident” during filming, and the actors improvised. It feels like we’ve had a reason to say this every week, but Episode 8 really does feel like a major turning point for House of the Dragon. A head rolled, a royal inheritance was settled, and – for a brief moment – the fate of the Iron Throne seemed to be decided.
dexerto.com
Blizzard disables Bastion & Torbjorn in Overwatch 2 due to game-breaking bugs
Blizzard has opted to disable both Bastion and Torbjorn from Overwatch 2 in light of some game-breaking bugs that popped up shortly after launch. Just days after Overwatch 2 went live in ‘early access’, two popular characters have been temporarily pulled from the game. Both Bastion and Torbjorn are no longer available in competitive play, with the latter only accessible in Quick Play while Blizzard irons out some key issues.
dexerto.com
Ludwig claims Twitch has “a lot to learn” in light of major TwitchCon 2022 issues
In a new YouTube video, Ludwig broke down TwitchCon 2022 and discussed some of the biggest issues from the event following the backlash circulating online. TwitchCon was held in San Diego this past weekend, with content creators and gaming influencers from all over the world attending the event. However, much of the discourse surrounding TwitchCon has been focused on the issues surrounding one particular foam pit section.
dexerto.com
Wild Hearts preview: A budding rival to the Monster Hunter series
Capcom’s Monster Hunter franchise has largely been unchallenged in a genre of its own for the last few generations but through a surprise partnership between Koei Tecmo and EA, a new challenger in Wild Hearts is shaping up to be its most formidable rival yet. With a faster pace, more fluid combat systems, and unique gadgets to be constructed on the fly, you’ll quickly be hooked into the world of Azuma.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2’s auto-buy skin glitch quietly fixed but Blizzard remains silent on refunds
Overwatch 2 devs have finally fixed up an auto-buy glitch from the game, however, Blizzard is yet to issue refunds to the users who were affected by the bug. At launch, an Overwatch 2 chat bug was causing players to accidentally buy unwanted skins. The purchases not able to be refunded, according to the development team. Devs Blizzard have now patched up the bug in their latest hotfix update. However, they are yet to confirm if those who suffered will be getting refunded for the skins that were forcibly bought from their account.
dexerto.com
Cyberpunk mod replaces V with Edgerunners character Lucy
If Cyberpunk 2077 players want to try a build that turns V into Lucy from Edgerunners, a new mod can help expedite that process. One of the biggest draws of Cyberpunk 2077 is a player’s ability to customize the player character, V, and play in completely different styles. From a brawler to a netrunner build, there are lots of ways to play as V, with some fans modeling the character after famous action players.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2’s aim assist revives heated controller vs mouse & keyboard feud
A Reddit video explaining Call of Duty’s “rotational aim assist” sparked the age-old debate of controller versus mouse and keyboard. Aim assist is a tool that evens the playing field between console and PC players on FPS titles. Simply put, aim assist snaps the crosshair onto enemies while using a controller to compensate for its limited mobility compared to a keyboard and mouse.
Comments / 0