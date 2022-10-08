Overwatch 2 devs have finally fixed up an auto-buy glitch from the game, however, Blizzard is yet to issue refunds to the users who were affected by the bug. At launch, an Overwatch 2 chat bug was causing players to accidentally buy unwanted skins. The purchases not able to be refunded, according to the development team. Devs Blizzard have now patched up the bug in their latest hotfix update. However, they are yet to confirm if those who suffered will be getting refunded for the skins that were forcibly bought from their account.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO