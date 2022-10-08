ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moundsville, WV

WTRF- 7News

Ohio Haunted House to be featured in a new movie

BELLAIRE, Oh. (WTRF) — Hold onto your bag of popcorn! The infamous Bellaire House, a top-rated haunted house in America, is about to put the scare into you this Halloween when it debuts on the streaming service platform Tubi. Paranormal Investigator and Owner of the Bellaire House, Kristin Lee, has partnered with Ohio Valley native […]
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

‘Wheeling Haunts’ tells stories of haunted Wheeling homes

Have you had a spooky encounter in a Wheeling building? The Wheeling Heritage Media team has set out to tell the stories of Wheeling’s haunted homes with their new podcast ‘Wheeling Haunts’. Every Monday in October, the podcast will detail a historic Wheeling home that has hadsupernatural encounters. This podcast will feature four homes around […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Fairmont cemetery looking to raise money

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont cemetery is looking to raise money so they can upgrade the grounds. The Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairmont has been around since 1808. It covers 20 acres of land and has about 4,000 marked graves. Fairmont resident Marcella Yaremchuk has family members buried in...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF

45 years of ‘Celebrating the Wonders of Fall’ at Oglebayfest

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been 45 years of celebrating the wonders of fall here at Oglebay. Oglebayfest has officially kicked off and people travel in from near and far for this favorite fall tradition. This is Oglebayfest’s 45th anniversary of food, fun, and family and guests can...
WHEELING, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

South Hills Pet Rescue bursting at the seams, calling for fosters, funds

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Every kennel is filled at South Hills Pet Rescue in Union Township in Washington County. Dogs that need a forever-loving home. “We are really overwhelmed. We have any given time about 60 dogs between the kennel and foster homes. So there’s dogs of all sizes, all shapes hypoallergenic, non-hypoallergenic,” board member of South Hills Pet Rescue, Randi Fowler, said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
13abc.com

MCSO recovers body of missing man in Sterling State Park swimming area

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has recovered the body of a man they say disappeared in the swimming area at Sterling State Park on Monday. According to MCSO, at approximately 12:55 p.m. on Oct. 11, members of the MCSO Marine Division and Dive team recovered the body of Corey Michael Carrabino, 49, of Monroe, from the lagoon located to the south of the Sterling State Park boat launch. Carrabino was found in approximately eight feet of water and 50 yards from the shore. The water temperature was 57 degrees Fahrenheit.
MONROE COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Halloween Light Show Runs October 14-31

The Guernsey County courthouse will be home to ghosts, goblins, witches and other scary creatures for special Halloween light shows this October on selected evenings. Colorful lights synchronized to Halloween favorites that is fun for kids of all ages!. Shows run nightly October 14th through Halloween October 31st. 7pm to...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH

Community Policy