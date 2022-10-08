Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman life-flighted after hand caught in a machine at West Virginia plant
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A woman was life-flighted Monday afternoon after getting her hand caught in a machine at the Mondi Plant in Wellsburg. Officials say she was working at one of the machines in the plant when her hand got caught. Police say she is an employee at the plant. They say due to the […]
West Virginia Trick-or-Treat times 2022
These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced.
Ohio Haunted House to be featured in a new movie
BELLAIRE, Oh. (WTRF) — Hold onto your bag of popcorn! The infamous Bellaire House, a top-rated haunted house in America, is about to put the scare into you this Halloween when it debuts on the streaming service platform Tubi. Paranormal Investigator and Owner of the Bellaire House, Kristin Lee, has partnered with Ohio Valley native […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Fundraiser being Held for Trio of Young Men at Mall this Weekend after Serious Out-of-State Auto Accident
The Saturday and Sunday at the Morgantown Mall there will be a fundraising event for three young men who were seriously injured while returning from a Pokémon TCG event in Illinois. On their way home, the three individuals – all local – were hit by a drunk driver and...
How long until we change the clocks? Sunset info for Clarksburg, West Virginia
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
‘Wheeling Haunts’ tells stories of haunted Wheeling homes
Have you had a spooky encounter in a Wheeling building? The Wheeling Heritage Media team has set out to tell the stories of Wheeling’s haunted homes with their new podcast ‘Wheeling Haunts’. Every Monday in October, the podcast will detail a historic Wheeling home that has hadsupernatural encounters. This podcast will feature four homes around […]
West Virginia mullet needs your vote in national competition
The USA Men's Mullet Championship is about to close its final round of voting, and one West Virginia man is trying to make it big on the national mullet stage.
Special team of divers searching Allegheny River finds 100 cars, hoping to close cold cases
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 got a firsthand look from the water as two dive teams try to find answers. Adventures with Purpose and Chaos divers found one body Saturday in the Allegheny River, that of 54-year-old Todd Diminno, but the search isn’t over. “On Friday we...
connect-bridgeport.com
ACT 2 Theatre Company to Present Original Play in Downtown Clarksburg with Dinner and Show Option
The ACT 2 Theatre Company will present an original play, MEDDLING SPIRITS, October 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at the McCrory Marketplace, 318 West Main Street in downtown Clarksburg, WV. This spooky farce...
WDTV
Fairmont cemetery looking to raise money
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont cemetery is looking to raise money so they can upgrade the grounds. The Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairmont has been around since 1808. It covers 20 acres of land and has about 4,000 marked graves. Fairmont resident Marcella Yaremchuk has family members buried in...
Morgantown resident celebrates 100th birthday
Helen Statler, a resident at Morgantown Health and Rehabilitation Center, turned triple digits on Monday
WTRF
45 years of ‘Celebrating the Wonders of Fall’ at Oglebayfest
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been 45 years of celebrating the wonders of fall here at Oglebay. Oglebayfest has officially kicked off and people travel in from near and far for this favorite fall tradition. This is Oglebayfest’s 45th anniversary of food, fun, and family and guests can...
South Hills Pet Rescue bursting at the seams, calling for fosters, funds
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Every kennel is filled at South Hills Pet Rescue in Union Township in Washington County. Dogs that need a forever-loving home. “We are really overwhelmed. We have any given time about 60 dogs between the kennel and foster homes. So there’s dogs of all sizes, all shapes hypoallergenic, non-hypoallergenic,” board member of South Hills Pet Rescue, Randi Fowler, said.
13abc.com
MCSO recovers body of missing man in Sterling State Park swimming area
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has recovered the body of a man they say disappeared in the swimming area at Sterling State Park on Monday. According to MCSO, at approximately 12:55 p.m. on Oct. 11, members of the MCSO Marine Division and Dive team recovered the body of Corey Michael Carrabino, 49, of Monroe, from the lagoon located to the south of the Sterling State Park boat launch. Carrabino was found in approximately eight feet of water and 50 yards from the shore. The water temperature was 57 degrees Fahrenheit.
Your Radio Place
Halloween Light Show Runs October 14-31
The Guernsey County courthouse will be home to ghosts, goblins, witches and other scary creatures for special Halloween light shows this October on selected evenings. Colorful lights synchronized to Halloween favorites that is fun for kids of all ages!. Shows run nightly October 14th through Halloween October 31st. 7pm to...
Two charged after deputies find more than 3 pounds of meth in West Virginia hotel room
A woman has been charged after deputies found more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine in a hotel room in Fairmont.
Victim’s name released in Shinnston motorcycle accident
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Shinnston on Sunday.
Crews from 6 departments work to extinguish fire in Mannington, West Virginia
Crews from six different fire departments worked to put out a structure fire in Mannington Monday afternoon.
Woman life-flighted after hand gets caught in machine at Mondi
2 new businesses celebrated in Harrison County Monday
Columbus Day was a day of ribbon cuttings in Harrison County, including a headquarters for a local political party and a business for all your car detailing needs.
