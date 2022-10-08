TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has recovered the body of a man they say disappeared in the swimming area at Sterling State Park on Monday. According to MCSO, at approximately 12:55 p.m. on Oct. 11, members of the MCSO Marine Division and Dive team recovered the body of Corey Michael Carrabino, 49, of Monroe, from the lagoon located to the south of the Sterling State Park boat launch. Carrabino was found in approximately eight feet of water and 50 yards from the shore. The water temperature was 57 degrees Fahrenheit.

