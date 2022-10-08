Winning in action video games requires to predict timed events in order to react fast enough. In these games, repeated waiting for enemies may help to develop implicit (incidental) preparation mechanisms. We compared action video game players and non-video game players in a reaction time task involving both implicit time preparations and explicit (conscious) temporal attention cues. Participants were immersed in virtual reality and instructed to respond to a visual target appearing at variable delays after a warning signal. In half of the trials, an explicit cue indicated when the target would occur after the warning signal. Behavioral, oculomotor and EEG data consistently indicate that, compared with non-video game players, video game players better prepare in time using implicit mechanisms. This sheds light on the neglected role of implicit timing and related electrophysiological mechanisms in gaming research. The results further suggest that game-based interventions may help remediate implicit timing disorders found in psychiatric populations.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO