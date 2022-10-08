ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Comments / 0

Related
boldsky.com

Karva Chauth 2022: Know About Sargi Platter, Fasting, Sighting The Moon, And Applying Mehendi/Alta

Karva Chauth is a annual grand event, for any married woman, who puts in her best efforts to look pleasing, follow the rituals meticulously, submit their prayers with due care to the moon upon sighting it as this vrat promises long life and marital bliss to the couple. It is a festivity that unites all women of the family and thickens their bond by letting them to celebrate the rituals together. Most of our understanding of Karva Chauth, stems from the Bollywood silver screen.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kurukshetra War#Ghatotkacha Tree Temple#Ghatotkach Tree Temple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
iheart.com

Video: Funeral for Revered Temple Crocodile Draws Hundreds in India

A revered crocodile that lived in a pond outside of an Indian temple for decades received something of hero's send-off this week when hundreds of mourners gathered for the great reptile's funeral. The creature, dubbed Babia, reportedly resided in the waters around the Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy temple in the state of Kerala and was seen by many as a guardian of the sacred site, especially since the question of how it originally arrived in the unattached lake is a mystery. Believed to be divine by virtue of its enigmatic origin story and because it never showed aggression toward other animals or humans, the creature was also beloved by way of its unique diet, which was said to consist of only rice and sugar blessed by the temple priests rather than the fish that shared the pond with it.
ANIMALS
Mary Holman

Nigerian Socialite Dies During Liposuction—Doctor Apologizes

28-year-old Nigerian socialite and businesswoman, Amelia Pounds has gone viral after mysteriously dying during liposuction in India. According to mynewsgh.com, the young woman died in the early hours of October 7th, in an unknown hospital in New Delhi, India. She had left Nigeria a few days prior with the belief of making it back alive, but unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. Although not much has been said about her or how she died, or what even led to the complications, in a video that has circulated on social media someone believed to be the surgeon can be heard apologizing to her corpse in the background.
cohaitungchi.com

Inca Trail Trek to Machu Picchu 4D, 3N Group Hiking Tour

The Classic Inca Trail to Machu Picchu is one of the most famous treks in all of Peru and South America. This 26-mile trail is only a portion of what it used to be during the Inca Empire and holds great historical importance. This sacred path is now the only direct access to Machu Picchu through the Andes mountains.
TRAVEL
BBC

Uttar Pradesh: Angry residents rename Agra areas 'smelly town'

Some angry residents in India's Agra city have temporarily renamed housing complexes as "gutter colony" or "smelly town" to protest against civic issues. Residents of Shahganj and Jagdishpura localities blame an unfinished road for causing waterlogging and traffic jams. The northern city is home to the Taj Mahal, India's most...
INDIA
boldsky.com

Diwali 2022: Tips To Enjoy Diwali Sweets Healthily

We're getting closer to Diwali 2022! Indian cultures are rich in traditions, customs, foods, and memories. From home decorations to planning Diwali parties with friends, the spirit of Diwali has brightened up our routines, no lie!. And of course, with Diwali comes the Diwali sweets, and who can ever say...
FOOD & DRINKS
boldsky.com

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Upto 70% Off on Music Instruments

To create the perfect melody, you need quality instruments. When you look online for instruments, you'll find a vast selection. String instruments, wind instruments, keys, synthesisers, electronic instruments, studio equipment, drums, and accessories are all here. Instruments not only help you improve your skills but also help you explore your...
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Little India is Singapore's coolest district for 2022 – ranked as #19 Coolest Neighbourhood in the World

Our coolest street of the year might be Everton Road, but for the all-mighty accolade of Singapore’s coolest neighbourhood? It’s none other than no-frills district Little India. We’ve also just released a full-fledged list of all the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, and Little India has ranked a solid #19 – beating other edgy neighbourhoods like Hong Kong’s Wan Chai and Melbourne’s Fitzroy.
WORLD
drifttravel.com

New Private Game Reserve to Open Its Doors In South Africa’s Conservation Stronghold

THE Waterberg, situated in the Bushveld district of the Limpopo Province, is a conservation stronghold and an important UNESCO declared biosphere reserve, which South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) has named as a critical biodiversity area. Now, an exciting new reserve boasting the Big 5 in a malaria-free region is...
TRAVEL
Phys.org

Race against time to find ancient Indigenous carvings on boab trees

Researchers are working with a group of First Nations Australians in a race against time, and some of the roughest terrain on Earth, to document ancient art in the bark of Australia's boab trees. Carvings in the boab trees tell the stories of the King Brown Snake (or Lingka) Dreaming...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy