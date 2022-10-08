ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WUHF

Sunnking has one more electronics recycling event this year

Electronics recycler Sunnking has one more recycling event planned for the year. It's coming up October 15th at Monroe Community College. You'll need to register online for a time slot; you can do so here. Sunnking director of marketing Robert Burns gave the details to Good Day Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Honeoye Falls dancer will perform as a Radio City Rockette

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With the holidays approaching, the iconic Radio City Rockettes have introduced new dancers this year. One of them is from our area. 18 new Rockettes were introduced to the public from atop the Radio City Music Hall Marquee. Paige Mcrae from Honeoye Falls is joining the precision dancing company for this year’s Christmas spectacular.
HONEOYE FALLS, NY
progressivegrocer.com

Tops Renovated New York Store Focuses on Fresh

Celebrating 25 years in the Rochester, N.Y., community, Tops Markets LLC held a grand re-opening on Oct. 11 for its remodeled store on 285 Upper Falls Boulevard. This renovation marks the 26th Tops location updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments, including the recent $2.7 million remodel in Cheektowaga, N.Y.
ROCHESTER, NY
macaronikid.com

Top 5 things to do around the Eastside of Rochester, NY this weekend!

Here is Macaroni Kid Eastside of Rochester's top picks for things to do on the Eastside of Rochester!. Don't forget to follow us on social media for more giveaways and event ideas!. Follow me on Instagram here and/or Facebook here. Click on the pictures for all the details!. Friday, October...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Hilton Alumni Association supports Hilton High School’s Sources of Strength training

The Hilton Alumni Association has donated over $3,000 for the Hilton High School Sources of Strength training session on October 3. One hundred and eight students and 14 adult advisors participated in the full day of training at Deerfield Country Club. The donation also paid for new Sources of Strength t-shirts for the group. Three Prevention Training Specialists from the University of Rochester, who are also part of the national Sources of Strength team, provided the training.
HILTON, NY
13 WHAM

Mount Olivet Baptist Church hosts interactive underground railroad tour

Rochester, N.Y. — People in Rochester were able to have a first-hand experience of what it was like to travel through the underground railroad Saturday. Mount Olivet Baptist Church hosted an interactive tour, showing people the history of the network that offered thousands of slaves an escape path to their freedom.
ROCHESTER, NY
theshelbyreport.com

Tops To Host Celebration, Store Renovation In Rochester, NY

Tops Friendly Markets is celebrating 25 years Oct. 11 at its 285 Upper Falls Blvd. location in the Rochester, New York, with a store reopening. This store, located in the heart of the city near The University of Rochester Department of Biomedical Engineering, Rochester Educational Opportunity Center, The Eastman School of Music and the George Eastman House, serves a cross population of the community.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Western NY city named most neighborly place in U.S.; 2 other Upstate cities make list

Rochester, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful day in Upstate New York, home to the most neighborly city in the United States. Rochester has been rated the most neighborly city in America in 2022 in a study done by Neighbor, a storage space marketplace. Two other Upstate cities also made the list: Poughkeepsie was ranked No. 8 and Albany, the state’s capital, was rated No. 23.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Funeral is Wednesday for retired officer Booker who was murdered

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The funeral is Wednesday for retired Rochester police officer William Booker, who was fatally shot on September 25. Calling hours were held on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ark Of Jesus Ministries at 1000 North Winton Road. The funeral will be at The Father’s House at 715 Paul Road. He will be buried at Grove Place Cemetery on Chili Avenue.
ROCHESTER, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY city named one of the safest cities in America

A city in Upstate New York has been named one of the 100 safest cities in America. Personal finance website WalletHub published a new list of 2022′s Safest Cities in America, comparing nearly 200 cities as the U.S. continues to face Covid-19 and more than 500 mass shootings this year. Key metrics include percentages of residents who are fully vaccinated, assaults per capita, road quality, risk of natural disasters, and financial safety, including factors like the unemployment rate.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Monroe County seeking more money to cover police overtime

Rochester, N.Y. — As the city continues to grapple with violent crime, Monroe County is facing mounting costs in the effort to fight it. "There’s no price tag for what victims are living through and the murders that happen," Undersheriff Korey Brown said. "There’s no price tag for that loved one."
ROCHESTER, NY

