The Hilton Alumni Association has donated over $3,000 for the Hilton High School Sources of Strength training session on October 3. One hundred and eight students and 14 adult advisors participated in the full day of training at Deerfield Country Club. The donation also paid for new Sources of Strength t-shirts for the group. Three Prevention Training Specialists from the University of Rochester, who are also part of the national Sources of Strength team, provided the training.

HILTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO