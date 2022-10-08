ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

After a lifetime of circling politics, Wes Moore picks his moment. Will Maryland voters hire him for his most ambitious job yet?

By Halethorpe
halethorpe.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

I'm a lifelong Republican but sometimes party loyalty asks too much. I'm voting for Mandela Barnes and Tony Evers.

In his book about President John F. Kennedy, “A Thousand Days,” the historian Arthur Schlesinger wrote about Kennedy’s disappointment with the Massachusetts Democratic Party’s nominee for Senate, Gov. Foster Furcolo. Furcolo was facing the Republican incumbent, Leverett Saltonstall. Kennedy asked Schlesinger how he planned to vote. “Say it, say it — of course you’re...
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Opinion: Given the stakes in Wisconsin's midterm elections, the editorial board has a duty to stand up for voters and against Ron Johnson

At a time when the airwaves and Internet teem with opinions, our statewide editorial board limits what it says. We rarely endorse candidates. Our rare editorial opinions focus on issues where the public recognizes our expertise or special duty — we defend the First Amendment, public records and public access to government meetings, to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Editorial: Election deceiver, science fabulist, billionaire benefactor. After 12 years, it's time to term-limit Sen. Ron Johnson

He’s an election falsifier who recklessly promoted lies about the 2020 presidential race long after it was clear Donald Trump lost. He’s a science fabulist who suggested, without evidence, that the COVID-19 vaccines could make the pandemic worse and who repeatedly touted unproven remedies for the disease — from Ivermectin to mouthwash. ...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy