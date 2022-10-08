After a lifetime of circling politics, Wes Moore picks his moment. Will Maryland voters hire him for his most ambitious job yet?

Read full article on original website
I'm a lifelong Republican but sometimes party loyalty asks too much. I'm voting for Mandela Barnes and Tony Evers.
In his book about President John F. Kennedy, “A Thousand Days,” the historian Arthur Schlesinger wrote about Kennedy’s disappointment with the Massachusetts Democratic Party’s nominee for Senate, Gov. Foster Furcolo. Furcolo was facing the Republican incumbent, Leverett Saltonstall. Kennedy asked Schlesinger how he planned to vote. “Say it, say it — of course you’re...
Opinion: Given the stakes in Wisconsin's midterm elections, the editorial board has a duty to stand up for voters and against Ron Johnson
At a time when the airwaves and Internet teem with opinions, our statewide editorial board limits what it says. We rarely endorse candidates. Our rare editorial opinions focus on issues where the public recognizes our expertise or special duty — we defend the First Amendment, public records and public access to government meetings, to...
Editorial: Election deceiver, science fabulist, billionaire benefactor. After 12 years, it's time to term-limit Sen. Ron Johnson
He’s an election falsifier who recklessly promoted lies about the 2020 presidential race long after it was clear Donald Trump lost. He’s a science fabulist who suggested, without evidence, that the COVID-19 vaccines could make the pandemic worse and who repeatedly touted unproven remedies for the disease — from Ivermectin to mouthwash. ...
Cartwright: Bill would boost extreme weather prep
U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright Tuesday said he is introducing legislation this week that would improve government readiness for
