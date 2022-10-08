First Bankers Trust Company, N.A., hosted a grand opening in O’Fallon on Sept. 28, 2022. Located at 821 W Hwy 50 Suite 103 in O’Fallon, Ill., the new site serves as First Bankers’ eleventh location, which also includes nine physical branches and an operations center. This LPO will provide expert lending for business real estate and business operating loans.

O'FALLON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO