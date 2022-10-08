Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Soccer tries to put brakes on three-game skid with MSU coming to town
After three straight losses, Ole Miss (9-3-2, 3-3-0 SEC) fell out of the nation's top 25 soccer rankings. And the Rebels have the dubious task of trying to right their ship Thursday night when they host Mississippi State (9-2-3, 3-2-1 SEC). The match is set for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff and will be televised on the SEC Network.
WATCH: KU football coordinators recap TCU loss, look ahead to Oklahoma
Kansas football (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season on Saturday with a game against Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12). KU dropped its first game of the season — a 38-31 loss to TCU — over the weekend. Oklahoma, on the other hand, was blown out for the second straight week. Oklahoma lost to arch-rival Texas 49-0. The loss comes after Oklahoma lost to TCU 55-24.
Arkansas bigs remain locked in position battle
Arkansas basketball is loaded for the upcoming 2022-23 season, but despite having no shortage of options, questions remain as to how things will shake out at the center spot with a multi-player position battle ongoing. Head coach Eric Musselman has seen several players start to separate themselves in terms of...
Freshman receivers set to help Razorback secondary
The Arkansas secondary has struggled mightily this season, and several injuries have led to the depth outlook changing week-to-week as the Hogs look for answers. With the limited number of scholarship defensive backs available, freshman wide receivers Sam Mbake and Quincey McAdoo have begun practicing at cornerback, and head coach Sam Pittman believes there's room for each to contribute down the stretch of the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2023 four-star Isaac Smith recaps third consecutive Mississippi State game-day visit
247Sports four-star prospect Isaac Smith continues to be a regular visitor to Davis Wade Stadium this fall. During Mississippi State's recent three-game homestand, the 2023 safety from Itawamba AHS was on hand for all three Bulldog victories.
12-year-old missing in Fort Smith
Mattie Webb was last seen around Central Mall wearing a pink tank top, black jacket and blue jeans.
Rogers man crossing street in electric wheelchair hit and killed
A 92-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was hit by a car trying to cross a street and died Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
Mississippi high school senior killed in ATV accident, classmate hospitalized
A Mississippi high school senior was killed Friday in an ATV accident which also injured a fellow classmate. Leah Elizabeth Fielder, 17, of Duck Hill, was killed in the accident while classmate Kaycie Clements was injured and hospitalized, the Grenada Star newspaper reported. Senior class members at Kirk Academy held...
247Sports
54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0