Fayetteville, AR

Soccer tries to put brakes on three-game skid with MSU coming to town

After three straight losses, Ole Miss (9-3-2, 3-3-0 SEC) fell out of the nation's top 25 soccer rankings. And the Rebels have the dubious task of trying to right their ship Thursday night when they host Mississippi State (9-2-3, 3-2-1 SEC). The match is set for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff and will be televised on the SEC Network.
OXFORD, MS
WATCH: KU football coordinators recap TCU loss, look ahead to Oklahoma

Kansas football (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season on Saturday with a game against Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12). KU dropped its first game of the season — a 38-31 loss to TCU — over the weekend. Oklahoma, on the other hand, was blown out for the second straight week. Oklahoma lost to arch-rival Texas 49-0. The loss comes after Oklahoma lost to TCU 55-24.
FORT WORTH, TX
Arkansas bigs remain locked in position battle

Arkansas basketball is loaded for the upcoming 2022-23 season, but despite having no shortage of options, questions remain as to how things will shake out at the center spot with a multi-player position battle ongoing. Head coach Eric Musselman has seen several players start to separate themselves in terms of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Freshman receivers set to help Razorback secondary

The Arkansas secondary has struggled mightily this season, and several injuries have led to the depth outlook changing week-to-week as the Hogs look for answers. With the limited number of scholarship defensive backs available, freshman wide receivers Sam Mbake and Quincey McAdoo have begun practicing at cornerback, and head coach Sam Pittman believes there's room for each to contribute down the stretch of the season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
