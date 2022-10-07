Read full article on original website
Sarah Godlewski’s crusade to elect women and preserve the veto
Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski at an Oct. 8, 2022 fundraiser at her home in Madison for six women candidates her PAC, Women Save the Veto, is supporting to try to stave off a Republican supermajority in the Wisconsin Legislature | Examiner photo. On a brilliant Saturday morning in October,...
Hillsdale GOP video tells Whitmer, Nessel and Benson that ‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down’
Hillsdale County GOP video posted by Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock, Oct. 6, 2022 | Facebook screenshot. A video being amplified by Michigan Republican Party Co-chair Meshawn Maddock is drawing notice for its threatening language. The 90-second video, posted last week on the Facebook page for the Hillsdale County Republican...
Campaign spending in support of ‘right to work’ paying dividends for conservative group
This flier targeting Republican Rep. Jim Allard of Pittsfield was sent out by Cornerstone, a Christian advocacy group. Allard, who opposed right to work, was ousted in last month's primary. (Courtesy) Brodie Deshaies saw unions give a voice to his family members, helping them negotiate a fair contract at work....
Here are the election deniers running for the Michigan House and Senate on Nov. 8
Right-wing rally calling for a so-called "audit" of the 2020 election at the Michigan Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021 | Laina G. Stebbins. In addition to the top three statewide posts and a number of congressional seats, there are nearly 30 candidates running for the Michigan Legislature who still doubt — to varying degrees — that the 2020 election was anything but safe and secure.
Rick Haglund: Michigan is betting big on electric vehicles with tax breaks. Will it pay off?
Signage at the Ford Motor Co. Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn touts the electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck, which will be produced at the factory. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) Critics of the federal government’s $50 billion bailout of bankrupt General Motors in 2009 disparaged the automaker as “Government...
Ohio among worst states for enabling billionaires and making inequality worse, think tank reports
The Oho Statehouse, Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with article with which it originally appears.) By loosening trust laws for more than 20 years, Ohio has established itself as an “emerging enabler” of billionaires and wealth inequality, a new report from Washington think tank The Institute for Policy Studies says. The report ranks Ohio as tied for 7th worst in the nation for enabling billionaires and exacerbating inequality.
Colorado voters asked to fund school lunches with tax hike on high incomes
A measure placed on Colorado’s 2022 ballot by Democrats in the state Legislature will ask voters to approve an income tax hike on people earning more than $300,000 a year to fund free lunches in public schools. Proposition FF would raise about $100 million annually by limiting the total...
State misses deadline for program to expand school lunch aid
Enrollment in the free and reduced lunch program can benefit students and schools. (Getty Images) Last month, a bipartisan majority of state senators sent Gov. Chris Sununu a letter with a last-minute request. The U.S. Department of Agriculture was continuing a program to allow states to automatically sign up eligible public school students for the free and reduced-price lunch program using their families’ Medicaid enrollment information. Twenty-seven states were already enrolled; the deadline for new states to join this year was Sept. 30.
Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin
The Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest near Boulder Junction includes stands of mature conifers. (Jonathan Kult | Wisconsin DNR) A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.”
Where do Alaska’s governor candidates stand on the Permanent Fund dividend?
The four candidates for Alaska governor are seen in this composite image. From left to right are Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy, independent former governor Bill Walker, Democratic candidate Les Gara, and Republican candidate Charlie Pierce. (Photo composite) Since 2016, no issue has divided Alaska state lawmakers more than the...
Oregonians face low barriers to voting
Elections officials will start sending out ballots next Wednesday. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
The fight against an age-old effort to block Americans from voting
Voting is difficult for people with limited reading skills, and some states make it harder by limiting the help they can receive in casing their ballots. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images) This ProPublica story was co-published with Gray TV/Investigate TV and is republished here under a Creative Commons license. It is part...
Big law firms circle burn scar to get some of $2.5 billion NM fire payout
The wreckage of a home in Las Dispensas, the first area destroyed by the Hermits Peak fire in early April. (Photo courtesy of Kathryn Mahan) Now that a huge compensation program is on its way to the burn scar of the biggest fire in state history, private law firms are increasing efforts to convince victims that they need a lawyer to get a piece of the $2.5 billion pie.
Post-Roe, abortion is playing a central role in NM governor’s race
An attendee at the rally for reproductive rights in Albuquerque's Tiguex Park holds up a pro-abortion rights sign Friday, June 24. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt for Source NM) With the right to an abortion now up to each state, and numerous surrounding states imposing total or partial bans, New Mexico has become a safe harbor in the Southwest for those seeking and providing abortion care. The issue has become a significant one in the race for governor.
Race to manage state land brings up clashing opinions on oil and gas industry
An oil pumpjack casts a shadow on a wall as it pulls oil from the Permian Basin oil field on March 14, 2022. (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images) New Mexicans will decide in the General Election if a new official will come in to manage state land or go with an incumbent that supports renewable energy while overseeing the largest production from extractive businesses in state history.
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
Ahead of the Nov. 8, 2022, midterm elections, the eligibility of thousands of Georgia voters are getting challenged in places like Cobb, Gwinnett, and Chatham counties. Cobb County voters queued up inside on a chilly morning during the 2020 election. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. The eligibility of tens of thousands of...
Community members, advocates ask for help with housing crisis
Sam stood up from her folding chair, and took the microphone. Roughly 50 pairs of eyes, from organizers and community members alike, turned toward her. “Finding my apartment was like a full-time job,” she said. Sam, who didn’t give her last name, shared how she sifted through rental websites...
Counties, towns weigh withdrawal from state health plan
There “no question” Essex County would consider changing health insurers because of premium hikes approved last month, County Executive Joe DiVincenzo said. (NJ Governor’s Office) Counties and towns are considering whether to leave the State Health Benefits Program after a state commission approved rate increases of more...
‘Invading academic freedom:’ Missouri AG’s probe for university emails raises concerns
Eric Schmitt answers questions during a press conference after filing to run in the Missouri Senate primaries on Feb. 22, 2022 in Jefferson City (photo by Madeline Carter). A push by the attorney general’s office for the emails of professors and staff at the University of Missouri has academic freedom advocates concerned the office is being weaponized to stifle free speech and deter researchers’ work.
Appointed judge and private attorney vie for District Court seat
Newly appointed Clark County Judge Ellie Roohani faces attorney Anna Albertson in the November general election. Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed Roohani to fill the Dept. 11 vacancy left last year by Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez’s departure. Albertson also applied for the appointment. Roohani is a graduate of UNLV’s Boyd Law...
