An attendee at the rally for reproductive rights in Albuquerque's Tiguex Park holds up a pro-abortion rights sign Friday, June 24. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt for Source NM) With the right to an abortion now up to each state, and numerous surrounding states imposing total or partial bans, New Mexico has become a safe harbor in the Southwest for those seeking and providing abortion care. The issue has become a significant one in the race for governor.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 20 HOURS AGO