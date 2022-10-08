Ideastream article: Abortion access, violence against women will be focus of Women’s March Saturday in Cleveland, Ideastream reports.....Edited by Stephanie Czekalinski of Ideastream in Cleveland

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Where to get the best pizza in ClevelandJake WellsCleveland, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Related
Grassroots women’s group Red Wine & Blue wants you to vote like lives depend on it -- because they do: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I didn’t expect to see the big camera and boom mic at the “LGBTQ+ & You: Advocates, Allies, & Candidates” event hosted by Red Wine & Blue last Sunday at Cleveland’s LGBT Center. Found out one of CNN’s documentary teams was there to record Ember, and her mom, Minna, two of the speakers that day.
cleveland19.com
19 News reporter Harry Boomer recognized by Cleveland council for community contributions
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of 19 News’ own was honored during a recent Cleveland city council meeting for his service in the community throughout his decades-long career. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and other council members were present to recognize Harry Boomer on Monday night. Boomer, a resident of...
Cleveland expected to approve controversial ShotSpotter contract: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After receiving approval from two, key committees, the City of Cleveland is set to approve a controversial $2.8 million contract for ShotSpotter. The contract to ShotSpotter would expand the gunshot-detection technology to an area four times the size of its current use in the city’s Fourth District. The money, if approved, would come from Cleveland’s $512 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
clevelandurbannews.com
Rev Al Sharpton, SCLC to protest on the steps of Cleveland City Hall at 11 am on October 11, 2022 against city officials, city council and Sherwin Williams, which is building its multi-billion dollar Cleveland headquarters & gnored Black contractractors
Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-The Rev Al Sharpton , an MSNBC talk show host who leads the National Action Network and is one of the more prominent Civil Rights leader's in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buckeyefirearms.org
CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack
WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
cleveland19.com
‘We’re being hit hard’: Mother looks for hope after losing 3 sons since 2016
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mother shared her story after losing three sons just years apart. She wants other mothers to know they’re not alone. “I was blessed with seven children, today I have four. I had five boys and two girls, now I have two boys.”. Rosalind...
‘Did he suffer?’: Jayland Walker’s mother speaks out at Akron rally for son
The mother of Jayland Walker made a rare public appearance Monday to attend a rally and march organized in her son's memory.
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County short 145 case workers in Department of Child and Family Services office
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Like so many businesses and offices in Northeast Ohio, workers at Cuyahoga County’s child and family services put “We’re Hiring” signs outside the Jane Edna Hunter building. What’s different about the ask within that department is that children’s lives are literally dependent...
RELATED PEOPLE
cleveland19.com
Rev. Al Sharpton backs Black Contractors Group in dispute over Sherwin-Williams HQ
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Civil rights icon Rev. Al Sharpton took to Cleveland City Hall steps Tuesday to advocate for the Black Contractors Group. BCG has been in a two-year battle with Sherwin-Williams over the development of the company’s global headquarters. “They chopped the money up prior to giving...
cleveland19.com
Hundreds registered to vote during event in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Building Freedom Ohio registered hundreds in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood at Vote Fest. The event targeted people directly impacted by the criminal justice system. Walter Melton Sr., the founder of Voices for My People, told 19 News about the hardships he faced when he came out...
Columbus Day to some, Indigenous Peoples' Day to others; controversial for many
It's Columbus Day to some and Indigenous Peoples' Day to others. In Cleveland, the day is significant to different people for different reasons.
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for killing two brothers in Cleveland arrested in Texas
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers has been arrested in Houston, Texas. A press release from the task force said 23-year-old David Spivey allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old Delvonte King, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
JoAnna House II founder helps break ground on apartments for homeless people
AKRON, Ohio — As Lasalle Harrism drives through her old neighborhood, she pointed out memories from her time living there. Now, she's working to give back to the neighborhood as the founder of JoAnna House II, a housing program that helps women in crisis. “I used to live there...
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland cleans up dumping ground after 19 Troubleshooter report
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ricky Polk is not afraid to call the 19 News Troubleshooter team for help. In fact, the first time he called the troubleshooter line was in April when he needed help with his Lifeline button. Now, months later Polk has reached out again, this time about...
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped halfway house
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the publics help in locating a fugitive who went missing from a halfway house. Deondray Crayton, 35, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area. A reward could be given for information leading to...
whbc.com
Akrom Mayor Urges Calm after Deadly Accident, Shooting
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is asking for calm following that tragic accident and shooting during a funeral procession last Thursday. Two children have died now from the accident on South Arlington Street. They were ages 12 and 6 and were ejected or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Bittersweet’: Zagara’s Marketplace in Cleveland Heights sold
A grocery store that's been a fixture in Greater Cleveland for more than 80 years will soon be under new ownership. Zagara's Marketplace at 1940 Lee Road has been acquired by Cleveland-based Dave's Market & Eatery, according to its website. The store is set to close on Friday, Oct. 21, and reopen on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Family of Arthur Keith sues CMHA officer over deadly shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The family of Arthur Keith has sued the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer who fatally shot the 19-year-old in 2020. Keith’s mother, Rita Keith, filed the wrongful-death suit in federal court in Cleveland on Friday against CMHA officer James Griffiths. Griffiths shot the younger...
wksu.org
Most Northeast Ohio bus stops don't have shelters. Here's what goes into deciding which gets them
Chris Martin relies on the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority to get around Cleveland. Some bus stops, like at West 25th Street and Monroe Avenue, have shelters where he is able to sit or stand away from the elements. At other stops, Martin isn’t so lucky. Martin is a...
Mom, grandma assault worker at nursing home: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 9:15 a.m. Oct. 2, a Cleveland woman, 32, who was working at The Woodlands of Shaker Heights nursing facility, 16333 Chagrin Blvd., reported that the 42-year-old mother and 63-year-old grandmother of a co-worker had punched her and pulled her hair after learning that she had been involved in an argument with the co-worker, 17.
Comments / 1