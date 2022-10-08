ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Comments / 0

Related
healio.com

Bronchiectasis increases risk for lung cancer regardless of smoking history

The presence of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis increased risk for lung cancer regardless of smoking status, according to recent findings published in Annals of the American Thoracic Society. “It has not been well known whether non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis is associated with an increased risk of lung cancer independent of smoking history...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Prior tuberculosis in children linked to poor lung function, quality of life

Previous tuberculosis in Gambian children was significantly associated with impaired lung function and health-related quality of life, according to a cross-sectional comparative study published in Thorax. “Lung development begins in utero and continues into early adulthood before declining from about 20 to 25 years of age. Consequently, early insults to...
SCIENCE
healio.com

Frailty status more predictive of TAVR outcomes than cancer status

Among patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement, increased frailty was independently associated with worse outcomes, including all-cause death, whereas cancer history did not independently affect frailty-adjusted mortality. In a single-center analysis of adults with aortic stenosis stratified by cancer history, researchers also found that composite frailty score was not associated...
CANCER
healio.com

VIDEO: Fosgonimeton alone improved cognition in study

SAN DIEGO – Athira Pharma’s first intervention trial involving fosgonimeton showed that use of the drug alone showed a “sizable effect” in cognitive improvement at 26 weeks, according to chief medical officer Hans Moebius, MD, PhD. “We also see a statistically significant benefit on neurofilament light...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malignancy#Malignancies#Cancer Cell#Squamous Cell Carcinoma#Tumor#Non Hispanic#The American Society
healio.com

Terlipressin should be used with caution in hepatorenal syndrome type 1, grade 3 ACLF

Patients with hepatorenal syndrome type 1 and advanced acute-on-chronic liver failure had significantly greater incidence of respiratory failure and 90-day mortality when treated with terlipressin vs. placebo, according to research. “Terlipressin is the most widely used splanchnic vasoconstrictor for the treatment of [hepatorenal syndrome type 1] worldwide,” Florence Wong, MD,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

VIDEO: Khanani discusses GATHER2 study results for geographic atrophy treatment

CHICAGO — In this Healio Video Perspective, Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA, FASRS, discusses the efficacy of Zimura for the treatment of geographic atrophy in the GATHER2 phase 3 study presented at Retina Subspecialty Day at the AAO meeting. “The GATHER2 pivotal study met the primary prespecified endpoint, and...
SCIENCE
healio.com

Major cardiac events not more common in patients receiving JAK inhibitors vs adalimumab

The risks for major adverse cardiac events and venous thromboembolism in patients with rheumatoid arthritis did not significantly differ between those receiving Janus kinase inhibitors or adalimumab, according to data. “Embolism and venous thromboembolism events (VTEs) and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs) have raised concerns among patients with rheumatoid arthritis...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cancer
healio.com

VIDEO: Cyclosporine raises new hope for treatment of vernal keratoconjunctivitis

MILAN — In this video perspective at the ESCRS meeting, Dominique Brémond-Gignac, MD, PhD, speaks about cyclosporine as a novel promising treatment for vernal keratoconjunctivitis. Management of vernal keratoconjunctivitis was the topic of a satellite symposium sponsored by Santen during the World Society of Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
healio.com

NIDA awards grant to Phoenix PharmaLabs to study cocaine use disorder treatment

The National Institute on Drug Abuse has awarded Phoenix PharmaLabs $8.7 million to study PPL-138, a compound to treat cocaine use disorder. “This marks a milestone for Phoenix in that it is the largest grant ever awarded to the company,” Phoenix PharmaLabs President and CEO William Crossman said in a company press release. “It is a tremendous recognition of our work in this area, and we look forward to furthering our research toward this additional indication for PPL-138.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healio.com

Humira biosimilars Hyrimoz, Hulio show ‘positive clinical outcomes’ for patients with IBD

Two adalimumab biosimilars, adalimumab-adaz and adalimumab-fkjp, demonstrated safety and effectiveness in patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, according to a study in PLOS One. “The adalimumab biosimilars [Hulio (adalimumab-fkjp, Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics)] and [Hyrimoz (adalimumab-adaz, Sandoz)] are now available for clinical use in IBD in many countries...
INDUSTRY
healio.com

Treat the mother or save the baby? Unraveling Dobbs decision’s impact on cancer care

The abortion debate in the United States can be viewed through many lenses. Regardless of one’s perspective, one thing is clear: the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June allowing individual states to decide the parameters around abortion services will have an impact on women with cancer — whether they are pregnant before the start of treatment, become pregnant during treatment or desire to have children in the future.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
healio.com

Young adult mortality increased in recent years following 15-year fall, study finds

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The all-cause mortality rate in young adults and adolescents increased from 2015 to 2020 after a 15-year period of decline, according to study findings. Nabil Abou Baker, MD, assistant professor of medicine at UChicago Medicine, presented findings from the study at the AAP National Conference & Exhibition. Baker told Healio the project came from a desire to “[improve] the health care transitions of adolescents and young adults” from a pediatrics to adult model of care.
HEALTH
healio.com

FDA requests further analysis of Supernus Parkinson’s treatment

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the FDA has issued a complete response letter for its new drug application of SPN-830, requesting more information. SPN-830 is an investigational apomorphine infusion device for treatment of motor fluctuations in Parkinson’s disease. According to a press release from Supernus, the complete response letter...
INDUSTRY
healio.com

Vitamin C augments concentration of alpha-tocopherol in cystic fibrosis

Among adults with cystic fibrosis, vitamin C decreased the plasma disappearance rate of alpha-tocopherol, thereby augmenting its concentrations, according to a study published in Nutrients. In an Oregon State University press release, Maret G. Traber, PhD, a study investigator with the school, explained that in addition to oxidative stress, cystic...
CORVALLIS, OR
healio.com

Retinitis pigmentosa treatment receives fast track designation

The FDA granted fast track designation to MCO-010 from Nanoscope Therapeutics for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa. The ambient light activatable multi-characteristic opsin optogenetic monotherapy is administered by intravitreal injection to patients with retinitis pigmentosa who have advanced vision loss. Topline data from the RESTORE clinical trial of MCO-010 in 27 patients with retinitis pigmentosa are expected in the first half of 2023.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

‘Sobering’ data show increase in pediatric firearm injuries during pandemic

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Data presented at the AAP National Conference & Exhibition showed an increase in firearm-related injuries among children during the COVID-19 pandemic, including a sharp rise in injuries among Black children. Co-author Irma T. Ugalde, MD, associate professor and director of pediatric emergency medicine research at McGovern...
ANAHEIM, CA
healio.com

Hospitalizations for e-scooter accidents increase in kids

The number of accidents involving electric scooters, as well as ensuing hospitalizations, significantly increased among children over the last decade, a recent study found. Harrison Hayward, MD, an emergency medicine fellow at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., said in a press release that the upward trend may be connected to a rise in rideshare e-scooter apps.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy