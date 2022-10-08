Read full article on original website
Bronchiectasis increases risk for lung cancer regardless of smoking history
The presence of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis increased risk for lung cancer regardless of smoking status, according to recent findings published in Annals of the American Thoracic Society. “It has not been well known whether non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis is associated with an increased risk of lung cancer independent of smoking history...
Prior tuberculosis in children linked to poor lung function, quality of life
Previous tuberculosis in Gambian children was significantly associated with impaired lung function and health-related quality of life, according to a cross-sectional comparative study published in Thorax. “Lung development begins in utero and continues into early adulthood before declining from about 20 to 25 years of age. Consequently, early insults to...
Frailty status more predictive of TAVR outcomes than cancer status
Among patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement, increased frailty was independently associated with worse outcomes, including all-cause death, whereas cancer history did not independently affect frailty-adjusted mortality. In a single-center analysis of adults with aortic stenosis stratified by cancer history, researchers also found that composite frailty score was not associated...
VIDEO: Fosgonimeton alone improved cognition in study
SAN DIEGO – Athira Pharma’s first intervention trial involving fosgonimeton showed that use of the drug alone showed a “sizable effect” in cognitive improvement at 26 weeks, according to chief medical officer Hans Moebius, MD, PhD. “We also see a statistically significant benefit on neurofilament light...
Terlipressin should be used with caution in hepatorenal syndrome type 1, grade 3 ACLF
Patients with hepatorenal syndrome type 1 and advanced acute-on-chronic liver failure had significantly greater incidence of respiratory failure and 90-day mortality when treated with terlipressin vs. placebo, according to research. “Terlipressin is the most widely used splanchnic vasoconstrictor for the treatment of [hepatorenal syndrome type 1] worldwide,” Florence Wong, MD,...
VIDEO: Khanani discusses GATHER2 study results for geographic atrophy treatment
CHICAGO — In this Healio Video Perspective, Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA, FASRS, discusses the efficacy of Zimura for the treatment of geographic atrophy in the GATHER2 phase 3 study presented at Retina Subspecialty Day at the AAO meeting. “The GATHER2 pivotal study met the primary prespecified endpoint, and...
Major cardiac events not more common in patients receiving JAK inhibitors vs adalimumab
The risks for major adverse cardiac events and venous thromboembolism in patients with rheumatoid arthritis did not significantly differ between those receiving Janus kinase inhibitors or adalimumab, according to data. “Embolism and venous thromboembolism events (VTEs) and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs) have raised concerns among patients with rheumatoid arthritis...
High-intensity focused electromagnetic field plus radiofrequency improves upper arm toning
DENVER — High-intensity focused electromagnetic field plus radiofrequency was well tolerated and effective in reducing fat and increasing muscle in the upper arms, according to a study presented here. “Nobody likes bat wings. ... We know that subcutaneous fat in the arm is difficult to reduce, even if you...
VIDEO: Cyclosporine raises new hope for treatment of vernal keratoconjunctivitis
MILAN — In this video perspective at the ESCRS meeting, Dominique Brémond-Gignac, MD, PhD, speaks about cyclosporine as a novel promising treatment for vernal keratoconjunctivitis. Management of vernal keratoconjunctivitis was the topic of a satellite symposium sponsored by Santen during the World Society of Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus...
NIDA awards grant to Phoenix PharmaLabs to study cocaine use disorder treatment
The National Institute on Drug Abuse has awarded Phoenix PharmaLabs $8.7 million to study PPL-138, a compound to treat cocaine use disorder. “This marks a milestone for Phoenix in that it is the largest grant ever awarded to the company,” Phoenix PharmaLabs President and CEO William Crossman said in a company press release. “It is a tremendous recognition of our work in this area, and we look forward to furthering our research toward this additional indication for PPL-138.”
Humira biosimilars Hyrimoz, Hulio show ‘positive clinical outcomes’ for patients with IBD
Two adalimumab biosimilars, adalimumab-adaz and adalimumab-fkjp, demonstrated safety and effectiveness in patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, according to a study in PLOS One. “The adalimumab biosimilars [Hulio (adalimumab-fkjp, Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics)] and [Hyrimoz (adalimumab-adaz, Sandoz)] are now available for clinical use in IBD in many countries...
Treat the mother or save the baby? Unraveling Dobbs decision’s impact on cancer care
The abortion debate in the United States can be viewed through many lenses. Regardless of one’s perspective, one thing is clear: the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June allowing individual states to decide the parameters around abortion services will have an impact on women with cancer — whether they are pregnant before the start of treatment, become pregnant during treatment or desire to have children in the future.
Type 2 diabetes risk lower for women with diabetes history, optimal risk factor levels
Women with a history of gestational diabetes can lower their risk for developing type 2 diabetes by optimizing modifiable risk factors for the disease, such as weight, diet, physical activity and tobacco and alcohol use. “Compared with the general population, women with a history of gestational diabetes mellitus face up...
Young adult mortality increased in recent years following 15-year fall, study finds
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The all-cause mortality rate in young adults and adolescents increased from 2015 to 2020 after a 15-year period of decline, according to study findings. Nabil Abou Baker, MD, assistant professor of medicine at UChicago Medicine, presented findings from the study at the AAP National Conference & Exhibition. Baker told Healio the project came from a desire to “[improve] the health care transitions of adolescents and young adults” from a pediatrics to adult model of care.
NIH awards Oligomerix $2.49 million to support development of oral Alzheimer's treatment
Biotechnology company Oligomerix announced a $2.49 million award from the NIH to support phase 1b studies of OLX-07010, an oral tau self-association small molecule inhibitor, according to a company press release. The investigational drug targets the early stages of tau aggregation, which is believed to play a role in the...
FDA requests further analysis of Supernus Parkinson’s treatment
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the FDA has issued a complete response letter for its new drug application of SPN-830, requesting more information. SPN-830 is an investigational apomorphine infusion device for treatment of motor fluctuations in Parkinson’s disease. According to a press release from Supernus, the complete response letter...
Vitamin C augments concentration of alpha-tocopherol in cystic fibrosis
Among adults with cystic fibrosis, vitamin C decreased the plasma disappearance rate of alpha-tocopherol, thereby augmenting its concentrations, according to a study published in Nutrients. In an Oregon State University press release, Maret G. Traber, PhD, a study investigator with the school, explained that in addition to oxidative stress, cystic...
Retinitis pigmentosa treatment receives fast track designation
The FDA granted fast track designation to MCO-010 from Nanoscope Therapeutics for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa. The ambient light activatable multi-characteristic opsin optogenetic monotherapy is administered by intravitreal injection to patients with retinitis pigmentosa who have advanced vision loss. Topline data from the RESTORE clinical trial of MCO-010 in 27 patients with retinitis pigmentosa are expected in the first half of 2023.
‘Sobering’ data show increase in pediatric firearm injuries during pandemic
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Data presented at the AAP National Conference & Exhibition showed an increase in firearm-related injuries among children during the COVID-19 pandemic, including a sharp rise in injuries among Black children. Co-author Irma T. Ugalde, MD, associate professor and director of pediatric emergency medicine research at McGovern...
Hospitalizations for e-scooter accidents increase in kids
The number of accidents involving electric scooters, as well as ensuing hospitalizations, significantly increased among children over the last decade, a recent study found. Harrison Hayward, MD, an emergency medicine fellow at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., said in a press release that the upward trend may be connected to a rise in rideshare e-scooter apps.
