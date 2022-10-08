Read full article on original website
Donna Lee Davis – October 25, 1930 – October 6, 2022
A celebration of life memorial service for former Bayfield, Colorado resident currently of Lamar, Colorado, Donna Lee Davis, will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ray Matteson of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. Inurnment will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Pine River Cemetery in Bayfield, CO.
1819 Improvements are on the Right Track
The upgrade, clean-up and paint job for the steam locomotive and coal car, the #1819 “Prairie Engine” that serves as a representation of the routes of travel across the High Plains, is almost complete. For the past several weeks, employees from Royalty Construction, which is a locally owned and operated construction enterprise, have been at work with a restoration project initiated by the City of Lamar.
Lamar Redevelopment Authority Okays 2023 Budget/Environment Study of Arby’s Site
The Lamar Redevelopment Board approved the 2023 budget following a public hearing during its October 10th meeting. Funds show a slight increase on property tax operating revenues, comparing the 2022 projected revenue of $180,634 to $190,000 for 2023. Interest income of $500, coupled with $440 for the Senior Homestead Exemptions, put the projected balance at $190,940, against $181,524 for 2022.
Council Seeking Crime Prevention Grant/Duffy New Councilmember
Mike Duffy became the city’s newest councilmember, receiving his oath of office from Judge Lane Porter during the October 10th council meeting. Duffy is replacing former councilman Oscar Riley in Ward 2. Riley passed away earlier this autumn. The council also approved a new hotel/motel license application from Josie Kilgore of Lamar for Lamar Hospitality, LLC dba Cobblestone Hotel and Suites at 1215 North Main Street. The new facility will provide 54 rooms on three floors to future customers.
