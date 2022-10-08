Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Farmers Festival returns to Fairmont after two-year hiatus
FAIRMONT — Following the two-year hiatus of the pandemic, festivals and fairs are returning like flowers after a thaw, even as the year
coastalreview.org
Wilmington 1898 coup documentary screening Thursday
“McKinley’s Guns,” a documentary about Wilmington’s 1898 coup and massacre, is to be screened 7 p.m. Thursday in Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. There will be a filmed one-hour Q&A session with the producers and researchers the screening. Tickets are $21.40, taxes and fees included. Call 910-632-2285.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man celebrates 106th birthday
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Over the weekend, Sam Jones celebrated his 106th birthday in Fayetteville. Just like last year, family members drove from near and far to celebrate his life. What You Need To Know. Sam Jones celebrated his 106th Birthday on Saturday. He has many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Agriculture Fair returning this week
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the 42nd annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair is taking place this week. The fair made a comeback in 2021 after being cancelled the year before because of COVID. The fun kicks off...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington restaurant becomes set for new movie
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Rx Chicken and Oysters, formally known as Rx Restaurant and Bar, has temporarily become “Earl’s”, for “The Supreme At Earl’s All You Can Eat”. The film is based on a book by Edward Kelsey Moore that tells the story of...
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Monday
Here are three things to know for Monday, Oct. 10:. 1. Young Adult Book Club: Today, 5 p.m., Bladen County Public Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Information: 910-862-6990. 2. Fall Fest: Thursday, 5-8 p.m., Elizabethtown Primary. Games, concessions, bounce houses and more. 3. Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Run: Saturday,...
WECT
Morgan Myles, finalist on NBC’s “The Voice”, picks Wilmington for her watch party competition
Brunswick County Emergency Services Director suspended. Pink Energy solar company files for bankruptcy leaving customers in the dark. Pink Energy solar company files for bankruptcy leaving customers in the dark. Highway 6: Seabird Oysters and Mignonette Sauce. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Highway 6: Chef Dean Neff of "Seabird" shucks...
bladenonline.com
Updated – Sheriff’s Office Donates to Library for Trunk or Treat
Pictured are Dispatcher Sarah Murphy and Bladen County Library Director Sheila Nance. Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, 911 Communications Center collected candy for the Bladen County Library’s annual Trunk or Treat, which will be held on October 25, 2022, at 6:30pm. According to Mrs. Sheila Nance, BC Libary Director,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Historic Wilmington cemetery receives special recognition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– After a year and a half of hard work and dedication from local volunteers, a historic cemetery received a special piece of recognition. The Historic Wilmington Foundation presented and unveiled a plaque on Saturday morning during a special ceremony as part of its Annual Preservation Weekend and the 2022 East Wilmington Community Day.
wpde.com
Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
whqr.org
Special episode: Hunger in the Cape Fear and Wilmington's new Food Bank facility
The Wilmington Branch of the North Carolina Food Bank has outgrown its old facility. But they still need about $100,000 in donations to close the funding gap for a new, expanded one. We take a deep dive into the problem of hunger in our region and what the Food Bank hopes to do about it.
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Tuesday
Here are three things to know for Tuesday, Oct. 11:. 1. Teen Anime Club: Today,6 p.m., Bladen County Public Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Information: 910-862-6990. 2. Bladen County Board of Elections meeting: Today, 5 p.m., 301 South Cypress Street, Elizabethtown. Approve absentee by mail ballots. 3. Bladen County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfest is expected to bring around 60,000 people to downtown Wilmington for three days of events, beginning Friday, October 7. Per the City of Wilmington, the festival is returning after a two-year hiatus due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the festival will be back in full swing. You can also find the full event layout online here.
styleblueprint.com
Today’s Feel-Good Story: Saving Endangered Baby Turtles in NC!
We recently shared a guide to the Brunswick Islands, the six beaches that make up the 45-mile strip of coastline on North Carolina’s southernmost corner between the South Carolina line and the mouth of the Cape Fear River. A popular vacation spot, the Brunswick Islands aren’t just a destination for families or beach lovers. They’re also an important breeding ground for loggerhead turtles — with a result that’s so cute it deserves its own article. The best part? They welcome volunteers to contribute to the survival of these endangered baby turtles!
fsuthevoice.com
Opinion: FSU Homecoming Review
Fayetteville State University Homecoming has been off to the races and a lot of it has been fun while some of it, not so much. Having attended almost all the events overall, it has been enjoyable. However, there were some events that the school and student activities could have done a lot better on.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Tourists evacuated from Myrtle Beach Resort, Renaissance Towers, for critical foundation concerns
Horry County Fire and rescue began evacuating tourists staying in the 24 story high-rise, Renaissance Towers, of the Myrtle Beach Resort at 4 p.m. today. Some guests left the property with nothing more than a suitcase and the clothes they were wearing. Authorities say a construction contractor’s heavy equipment hit...
bladenonline.com
Small Business Spotlight of the Week: Ellis Robeson Electric, Inc.
With four generations and over 30 years of experience, Ellis Robeson Electric provides quality work to its customers in Bladen County and beyond. Kevin Robeson, third generation and owner since 1999, explained, “a father’s help and love is what led me to leave the business in Ellis’s name.”
myhorrynews.com
Tiny homes for veterans finally under construction in Myrtle Beach
The sight of tiny roofs in Myrtle Beach signaled more than the arrival of an overdue project. “To see guys that are passionate and come out here and work every day putting long hours in, it’s amazing to see the community come together and get this done,” said August Savello, director of operations for the Little River-based center.
WECT
Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being, though neighbors in one development say they’re worried the sport is threatening their safety. “The interest of these hunters who are being totally reckless and careless are being...
WECT
Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure will allow for crews to set up, shoot the scenes and take down their equipment for the upcoming film “The Supremes At Earl’s All You Can Eat.”
Comments / 0