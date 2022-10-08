“Use the right tool for what you are doing” is a standard recommendation in the tech world. After all, the proper tools are paramount when handling copious amounts of data and information pertinent to your business. It is very common to use various tools in conjunction with each other to achieve a goal—and few goals in technology are as important as maintaining cybersecurity. Databases are pretty much universally accepted for storing and managing company materials at this point. They are at the core of every business, especially in a digital environment. But as indispensable as they are, database systems are not foolproof, and many data breaches come down to database concerns. Customer and employee information, inventory numbers, and other sensitive data can all be subject to malicious attacks, and if your protection protocols are subpar, you can kiss that information goodbye.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO