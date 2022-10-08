Read full article on original website
Decentralized Digital Identity: Is it the Future of the Web?
I recently came across the concept of Decentralized Digital Identity and read a few articles online which were too technical. So, I’m writing this blog that is easy to read with minimal effort. So sit back, relax, and keep reading. Our internet identity is broken. Don’t worry. We can...
5 Use Cases of AI to Show How It Is Transforming the Industry
Imagine the time when people used to go through a lot of clumsy paperwork and tedious formalities just in order to raise an insurance claim. The process of buying insurance policies, disbursing claims, policy renewal, etc., had been extremely complicated until we entered the age of the internet. Although the...
Examining Behavior-Driven Development
Recently, I had an interesting talk with my girlfriend. She has been working with Object Oriented Programming for a while and got interested in Behavior-Driven Development. This interest appeared because of a suggestion from her coworker who wanted to build test cases using Cucumber and suggested BDD as the way to go when programming. I became curious about this topic too and I thought it would be interesting for my followers to get familiar with this concept through one of my blog posts. So, we are here. Today, we are going to get better acquainted with the basics of Behavior-Driven Development and examine its advantages and disadvantages. I will try to explain everything in simple words to make sure everyone understands this! Let’s start.
Web 3.0, Its Adoption, Perspectives, and Obstacles
Web 3.0 will come to stay and will impact a good number of industries, including finance, fashion, legal, IoT, and other fields. The scale of changes is to be assessed. However, its adoption isn’t going to be smooth and fast with such major obstacles as the technology cost, scalability, user experience, and accessibility.
Integrating a React-Based Authentication System for your Web App
Gone are the times when all service users would be broadcast the same content. With rapid improvements in software technologies, users are now provided individually personalized content. This is made possible using 2 key factors: one, each user is uniquely identified and their actions are tracked, and two, these actions/activities are processed by ML/AI algorithms to show content relevant to the user’s activity.
How Image to Text Technology Can Ease Your Writing Process
With the rapid growth of the tech industry, a sense of competition among many businesses is increasing. And as such, there is a rapid increase in the production of tools. Writing is a part of everyone's life. Many people opt for writing careers and this can present itself in many different ways - blogs, articles, books, films, TV e.t.c.
A Guide to Delivering a Low-code API
Deliver an API, running in production, in under 30-minutes. Build an API that retrieves product information from a database and makes that data available as a JSON object. The API will have two endpoints:. Get All products – This endpoint will retrieve all products in the database. Get Product...
Is Excel a Security Risk?
Microsoft Excel is a popular program that companies worldwide use because of its range of features. A primary concern for Excel is its lack of security features. Microsoft has unveiled Office 365, which includes a cloud for the Office suite. Remote workers who use Excel sheets and send them to coworkers without cloud services put themselves and others at risk. Users operating a non-cloud version of Excel have to use methods like email to send their attachments back and forth or use a shared server, then reshare it as you update the spreadsheet.
Envoy Welcomes Former Google and Box Leaders Ramki Venkatachalam and Jon Fan to Scale Engineering and Product
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Envoy, the fastest-evolving workplace platform, welcomes Ramki Venkatachalam as Chief Technology Officer and Jon Fan as Chief Product Officer to its leadership team. Both are experts at building and scaling reliable, user-focused technology for complex enterprises. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005411/en/ Ramki Venkatachalam (Photo: Business Wire)
Accelerating Android Application Development With the ADB Idea Plugin
In this article, I want to tell you about a useful plugin ADB Idea. I use it every day, but I noticed that others use it in their work quite rarely. The plugin is off by default. After adding it, the toolbars will appear:. All this plugin does is replace...
How to Create a View in SQL and Its Uses
We all know that SQL is a Structured Query Language used for storing, updating, manipulating and retrieving data from databases or tables. We can simply say that it is used to communicate with a database. Views in Structured Query Language (SQL) are simply a virtual table which is formed based on results obtained from the SQL Query can be created using both single tables and also with multiple tables.
Understanding Debugging Using Non-breaking Breakpoints
I discussed tracepoints quite a bit in my blog and videos. They are wonderful, but I feel the nuance of non-breaking is a bit lost. The true power of this amazing tool is hidden due to our debugging habits and our preconceived notions about debugging. It’s indeed difficult to make the mental shift required for these tools. The payoff for that mental shift is tremendous when dealing with “weird” bugs. Especially in large systems and with concurrency-related issues.
Solving the Single Number and Climbing Stairs Coding Challenge
Sergei Golitsyn: Given a non-empty array of integers, every element appears*twice*except for one. Find a solution with a linear runtime complexity and use only constant extra space. Use a bit operation to solve problems such as climbing a staircase. The solution is a dynamic programming (DP) problem that can be a problem with dynamic programming. Use XOR(1) operations to solve a problem such as a staircase problem. Find out how many distinct ways you can climb 1 or 2 steps to the top.
How to Find Location Using IP Address in NodeJS
Node.js and Express can use an API to retrieve geolocation from an IP address. We will use ipdata as a data provider and Superface for communication with a 3rd party API. We are going to use the API in our app to get geolocated from the IP we have extracted. We can read the IP address of the device connecting to our application from the incoming request (req), or use a proxy to read it from headers if it runs behind a proxy, which is a very common setup.
What is a Support Vector Machine?
Support Vector Machine is another simple algorithm which performs relatively good with less computational cost. In regression, SVM works by finding a hyperplane in an N-dimensional space (N number of features) which fits to the multidimensional data while considering a margin. In classification, same hyperplane is calculated but to distinctly classify the data points again while considering a margin. There can be many possible hyperplanes that could be selected. However, the objective is to find the hyperplane with the maximum margin, meaning maximum distance between between the target classes.
Maximize Cybersecurity with Multiple Databases
“Use the right tool for what you are doing” is a standard recommendation in the tech world. After all, the proper tools are paramount when handling copious amounts of data and information pertinent to your business. It is very common to use various tools in conjunction with each other to achieve a goal—and few goals in technology are as important as maintaining cybersecurity. Databases are pretty much universally accepted for storing and managing company materials at this point. They are at the core of every business, especially in a digital environment. But as indispensable as they are, database systems are not foolproof, and many data breaches come down to database concerns. Customer and employee information, inventory numbers, and other sensitive data can all be subject to malicious attacks, and if your protection protocols are subpar, you can kiss that information goodbye.
Omniverse Audio2Face: An End-to-End Platform For Customized 3D Pipelines
One of the announcements by stated that omniverse has successfully come out of the beta phase and is available for download by individuals. Initially, it was more enterprise-centric, but now they have made it a customer platform official. Frank DeLise (Vice president of Omniverse at NVIDIA) stated that;. “Omniverse provides...
How Identity Verification Is Advancing in a Remote Work World
Ten years ago, the concept of “identity verification” was much simpler than it is today. Verifying that an individual was who they said they were involved basic activities, like remembering a password or answering a security question. Anything more complicated felt like it belonged in a Hollywood spy...
2022 Noonies Nominee Veronika Vasileva on Programming, Python, and More
I’m Veronika Vasileva and I’m the Data Engineer @Datrics. I’ve been nominated for the categories below and if you've enjoyed anything I've written this year, please take some time to vote for me. HACKERNOON CONTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR- DATA: https://www.noonies.tech/2022/programming/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-data. HACKERNOON CONTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR- API: https://www.noonies.tech/2022/programming/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-api.
Top Five Ways to Buy Crypto in 2023
This article will discuss five of the most popular crypto exchanges and why they are so popular. Understanding the different exchanges will help investors make a more informed decision regarding crypto trading. The post will also provide a brief overview of each exchange and what kinds of services they offer. A large majority of crypto investors prefer to use exchanges when trading cryptocurrencies. The most popular exchange is Bitstamp, which was among the first to be fully licensed in the EU. Binance is the most user-friendly and is ideal for those looking to buy crypto for the first time.
