westportlocal.com
Westport Neurosurgeon Named to “SpineLine’s” 20 Under 40 List
Neurosurgeon Vijay Yanamadala, MD of the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute at St. Vincent's Medical Center was recently named to SpineLine’s annual 20 under 40 list. The list showcases the North American Spine Society (NASS) bright, young physicians under the age of 40. The SpineLine committee selects the most deserving individuals based on accomplishments to date, community service and philosophy of care.
Local Residents Host Cocktails for a Cure to Raise Awareness and Funding for Pancreatic Cancer Research
Six Fairfield County residents —brought together by their loved ones’ experiences with pancreatic cancer and their relentless commitment to cure this devastating disease—are hosting Cocktails for a Cure on Friday, November 11, at the Carriage Barn Arts Center in New Canaan. Every dollar of every donation to the event supports the Lustgarten Foundation, the world’s largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research.
Selectwoman Asks for Public Input on Longshore Capital Improvement Plan
First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced today that the next phase of public input for the Longshore Capital Improvement Plan will be taking place in the upcoming weeks. The Town’s consultant, Stantec, will be presenting preliminary concept diagrams during the October 19, 2022 Parks and Recreation Commission public meeting starting at 7:30 pm which will be held via Zoom (link to be included in posted agenda when available at Public Meeting Calendar)
Autumn Falls over the Westport Museum
As historic as the home itself, the trees over Avery Place and Myrtle Avenue are preparing for Winter as the bright oranges and reds cover the Westport Museum courtyard this weekend. WestportLocal.com photo.
