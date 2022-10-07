First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced today that the next phase of public input for the Longshore Capital Improvement Plan will be taking place in the upcoming weeks. The Town’s consultant, Stantec, will be presenting preliminary concept diagrams during the October 19, 2022 Parks and Recreation Commission public meeting starting at 7:30 pm which will be held via Zoom (link to be included in posted agenda when available at Public Meeting Calendar)

WESTPORT, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO