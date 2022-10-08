Read full article on original website
Related
Integrating a React-Based Authentication System for your Web App
Gone are the times when all service users would be broadcast the same content. With rapid improvements in software technologies, users are now provided individually personalized content. This is made possible using 2 key factors: one, each user is uniquely identified and their actions are tracked, and two, these actions/activities are processed by ML/AI algorithms to show content relevant to the user’s activity.
How Image to Text Technology Can Ease Your Writing Process
With the rapid growth of the tech industry, a sense of competition among many businesses is increasing. And as such, there is a rapid increase in the production of tools. Writing is a part of everyone's life. Many people opt for writing careers and this can present itself in many different ways - blogs, articles, books, films, TV e.t.c.
Why Throwing Money at Growth Marketing is Not a Bad Solution
I believe it would be interesting for you to hear how it’s possible to begin a discussion about the Prohibition Era and Chicago in the 1920s and eventually end up with spray and pray marketing. So, here’s what happened. I was in the company of proven movie and...
5 Use Cases of AI to Show How It Is Transforming the Industry
Imagine the time when people used to go through a lot of clumsy paperwork and tedious formalities just in order to raise an insurance claim. The process of buying insurance policies, disbursing claims, policy renewal, etc., had been extremely complicated until we entered the age of the internet. Although the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Low-code vs No-code: Selecting the Best Stack For Your Startup
Choosing the right dev path can be tricky for a startup. Do you go with code right away trying to build your perfect unique project right away? Or do you focus on idea validation and settle for no-code first? Is there a tool combining the best features of the whole spectrum? There're a few things to consider.
Copywriting: Modern Marketing's Glue
Many modern marketing approaches move in tandem with technological advances, utilizing up-to-date tools to keep up with the growing use of the internet. These tools are used collectively to grow audiences by monitoring, testing, and iterating marketing strategies. Growth marketing consists of various elements including CRO (Conversion Rate Optimisation), SEO...
Web 3.0, Its Adoption, Perspectives, and Obstacles
Web 3.0 will come to stay and will impact a good number of industries, including finance, fashion, legal, IoT, and other fields. The scale of changes is to be assessed. However, its adoption isn’t going to be smooth and fast with such major obstacles as the technology cost, scalability, user experience, and accessibility.
Accelerating Android Application Development With the ADB Idea Plugin
In this article, I want to tell you about a useful plugin ADB Idea. I use it every day, but I noticed that others use it in their work quite rarely. The plugin is off by default. After adding it, the toolbars will appear:. All this plugin does is replace...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Create a View in SQL and Its Uses
We all know that SQL is a Structured Query Language used for storing, updating, manipulating and retrieving data from databases or tables. We can simply say that it is used to communicate with a database. Views in Structured Query Language (SQL) are simply a virtual table which is formed based on results obtained from the SQL Query can be created using both single tables and also with multiple tables.
A Guide to Delivering a Low-code API
Deliver an API, running in production, in under 30-minutes. Build an API that retrieves product information from a database and makes that data available as a JSON object. The API will have two endpoints:. Get All products – This endpoint will retrieve all products in the database. Get Product...
What Is Looping in DeFi and How Does It Work
In the early stages of the DeFi ecosystem, peer-to-peer lending and collateralized loans were both used for borrowing. Peer-to-peer lending has all but disappeared these days since it is difficult to enforce loan payback in a decentralized environment due to the limitations of central agents and reputation systems. Investors can...
How to Fetch Data in Javascript like a Pro
The fetch API allows us to create a HTTP request so we accomplish a number of things in Javascript — like retrieving data from an API, posting data to a server, or even just get the entire contents of a web page. This HTTP request will asynchronously retrieve data from the URL provided, and generate some kind of HTTP response. Let's look at how it works.
How Identity Verification Is Advancing in a Remote Work World
Ten years ago, the concept of “identity verification” was much simpler than it is today. Verifying that an individual was who they said they were involved basic activities, like remembering a password or answering a security question. Anything more complicated felt like it belonged in a Hollywood spy...
Maximize Cybersecurity with Multiple Databases
“Use the right tool for what you are doing” is a standard recommendation in the tech world. After all, the proper tools are paramount when handling copious amounts of data and information pertinent to your business. It is very common to use various tools in conjunction with each other to achieve a goal—and few goals in technology are as important as maintaining cybersecurity. Databases are pretty much universally accepted for storing and managing company materials at this point. They are at the core of every business, especially in a digital environment. But as indispensable as they are, database systems are not foolproof, and many data breaches come down to database concerns. Customer and employee information, inventory numbers, and other sensitive data can all be subject to malicious attacks, and if your protection protocols are subpar, you can kiss that information goodbye.
Can Tech Combat Remote Work Burnout?
Remote work created myriad opportunities for companies to continue operating smoothly during the global pandemic. Remote employees often work long hours, lack personal time to recharge and do not have a clear separation between work and home. Remote workers are experiencing burnout symptoms, which can decrease their productivity, motivation, sense of fulfillment and engagement. Innovative, tech-driven solutions may be an invaluable tool in combating remote work burnout. These four technologies can help employees feel more connected and engaged while working from home.
NEW Brand Dashboard: Technology Ads and Publishing Services
Brands all over the world rush to collect the perks of collaborating with HackerNoon. In turn, HackerNoon rushes to offer brands its best deals, helping and inspiring them to swoop every technologist off their feet. That’s exactly what the. is about: optimizing brands’ reach to millions of avid readers...
Is Excel a Security Risk?
Microsoft Excel is a popular program that companies worldwide use because of its range of features. A primary concern for Excel is its lack of security features. Microsoft has unveiled Office 365, which includes a cloud for the Office suite. Remote workers who use Excel sheets and send them to coworkers without cloud services put themselves and others at risk. Users operating a non-cloud version of Excel have to use methods like email to send their attachments back and forth or use a shared server, then reshare it as you update the spreadsheet.
Omniverse Audio2Face: An End-to-End Platform For Customized 3D Pipelines
One of the announcements by stated that omniverse has successfully come out of the beta phase and is available for download by individuals. Initially, it was more enterprise-centric, but now they have made it a customer platform official. Frank DeLise (Vice president of Omniverse at NVIDIA) stated that;. “Omniverse provides...
Why Is Crypto A Technical Revolution?
Cryptocurrency, or Crypto as we call it, has become popular globally. It is not typical money but electronic money stored in e-wallets or in computer files. To track or transfer Crypto, you need the blockchain technology. It basically stores every piece of information for anyone to access it. Only you can access your coins through a private key which is a 12-word unique password accessible only by the owner. Not all Cryptocurrencies serve the same purpose but differ in value and utility.
4 Simple Steps to Become a JavaScript Developer FREE
This thread was originally published on Twitter by Chris Staudinger. Learning JavaScript can get you into many fields of Programming; Frontend, Backend, Mobile, Web Development. Here’re 4 simple steps to become a JavaScript Developer ( FREE resources included ) 1. Take this 6.5hr full course to learn fundamental programming...
HackerNoon
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0