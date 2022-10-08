Read full article on original website
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change
PayPal (PYPL) is in trouble. The financial services platform has been in a major decline since the beginning of the year. Its stock price has fallen 52.2% since January. The market value has decreased by nearly $114 billion during that period to $104.3 billion. Profitability concerns surrounding fintech have grown...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Archethic Blockchain's Algorithm Enables Fast Interactions Between Nodes Across the Globe!
The internet is moving from a centralized network towards a decentralized network, the reason being “The Decentralized Web will enable users and creators to interact and exchange value directly in a peer-to-peer fashion, removing the role of centralized platforms as middlemen that extract value from these interactions." This “Decentralized...
Does Accountability Matter in Web3 - The Dark Side of Anonymity
Since its inception, anonymity and privacy have been the core components of blockchain technology. In fact, anonymity is often considered the building block of Web3, where individuals are not held accountable for disclosing their private and personal information to engage in digital activities. The entire modern era's blockchain revolution started with Bitcoin, which the anonymous Satoshi Nakamoto founded. Therefore, the trend of anonymous and pseudonymous identities in the Web3 space has been prevalent since day one.
u.today
Breaking: SEC Investigating Creator of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Collection
Yuga Labs Inc., the creator of the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection of non-fungible tokens, is under an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reports. The aim of the probe is to determine whether or not the company violates federal securities laws with some of its offerings.
The Nash Equilibrium and Ve Model in a Sybil Free Environment: Part 1
In game theory, the Nash Equilibrium determines the optimal solution in a non-cooperative game in which each player lacks the incentive to change his/her initial strategy. With the beginning of DeFi Summer in 2020 and the advent of succulent, yet imaginary yields coming out of the juiciest fruit coin around, liquidity mining programs became the de-facto standard for DeFi protocols to bootstrap their liquidity. At first, this method seemed to be very efficient. However, its weaknesses started to show up over time, as more and more protocols imitated the model.
The Growing Number Of Digital Assets Hacks Caused Users Billions
As cryptocurrencies continue to soar, hackers have learned how to take advantage of the digital asset ecosystem's loopholes to fatten their pockets. They seem to be getting more intelligent as developers struggle to keep their platforms secure from these attacks. These hacks caused attacks on DeFi protocols, cryptocurrency wallets, and crypto exchanges, leading to the loss of millions of dollars, if not billions.
Exciting Developments in the Blockchain Industry 2022
The blockchain industry is always expanding, which has led to the emergence of new breakthroughs. Let's take a look at some of the most noteworthy advancements that have taken place in the blockchain world. Gabriel Mangalindan. Into tech, AI, startups and blockchain. About @gabrielmanga. Credibility. The blockchain industry is always...
Spool Aims to Redefine DeFi by Simplifying the Creation of Risk-managed Yield Portfolio
Blockchain technology has introduced new technologies and advancements to the financial industry. This article will explore some interesting developments taking place within the crypto space. Matthew Kaufmann. Tech geek and Linux user 🐧. About @mkaufmann. Blockchain technology has introduced new technologies and advancements to the financial industry. This article will...
The Post-Merge Ethereum, A Multifaceted Analysis
The new proof of stake consensus mechanism reportedly uses 99% less energy than its proof of work counterpart. There’s a possibility that ESG-focused institutions will turn their sights and wallets to the energyless alternative. The network is expected to drop from around 5% to less than 0.5% The effects this will have on the price could be tremendous, though. The long-term consequences of the event remain to be seen. In the short term, the green narrative might carry Ethereum to new heights.
Podcast: Reflections on the Equation of Exchange
Tokenomics is one of my favorite subjects. It deals with the design of the correct incentive mechanisms, so that a blockchain project’s economy can be successful. The study of tokenomics and the design of token economies can include things such as game theory, and models that ensure token appreciation (such as agent-based modelling), as well as data science.
5 Best Polygon Wallets For NFTs in 2022
NFT creators are choosing to build on Polygon, where they can transact faster. Here are the best 5 Polygon wallets in 2022 for NFTs and MATIC: Coinbase. Trust Wallet, Venly. Bitkeep and Metamask. Gloria Chimelu. Saves crypto newbies from getting REKT. Helps brands 'moon.'. About @gchimelu. Credibility. Polygon has grown...
The Fall of Crypto & The Rise of Decentralized Technology
The state of crypto is quite fragile. With the original foundation being the concept of Bitcoin — originally a peer-to-peer cashless payment technology — it’s safe to say that the many alt coins deviated far from the original intention. With the SEC recently cracking down on classifying...
AOL Corp
FTX and Visa to launch crypto debit card worldwide
Crypto exchange FTX is partnering with Visa (V) to make it easier for individuals around the globe to use crypto holdings for everyday purchases. The pair are rolling out Visa debit cards linked to FTX accounts in 40 new countries starting in Latin America, allowing crypto holders to use their digital assets to pay for goods and services from their FTX wallets with Visa's network of 80 million merchants.
Why Compliance and Data Protection is Important in the Blockchain Space
Elisenda Fabrega is the Head of Legal & Data Protection Officer of Brickken. She discusses data protection, decentralization for commercial businesse's, and compliance within the blockchain space. She says data protection is important in the "digital world," but it is also extremely important in "analog world" She says the regulator must take a step forward and adopt a regulatory approach that applies to our life due to technological advances that occur every day. The EU Intellectual Property Office has already successfully connected two of its search services as "Design" and "TM"
Understanding Cryptocurrency - Part I - Basic Terminology
Cryptocurrency is a form of currency that lives digitally or virtually and does not rely on banks for the verification of their transactions. Bitcoin is the first and most famous Cryptoccurrency among the others. There are numerous coins that you can look up to on various platforms like Market Cap, Nomics, Binance, etc. The first ever Cryptocurrent was Bitcoin which is the most well known coin. In a bull market, investors are willing to buy Crypto, but many part of the supply are less. This is when it’s more and supply is less.
Blockchain Protocol Upgrades; The Why And What It Entails
On the . Ethereum launched its long-awaited upgrade called the merge, a critical stage amongst the five developmental phases of Ethereum towards a much scalable network. About a week after that, the Cardano network successfully integrated the first phase of its. , with the final stage in the works to...
cryptoglobe.com
Ghost Chain? Nearly 25% of All Cardano ($ADA) Transactions Made Over Past Year
A prominent Cardano ($ADA) community resource has made it clear that the smart contract platform isn’t a ghost chain, as it noted that nearly 25% of the network’s transactions were made over the past year. According to Cardano blockchain monitoring service Cardano Blockchain Insights, a total of 51.3...
Hackernoon
