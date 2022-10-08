ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

The Hill

Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of stores set to close

(NEXSTAR) — As it continues to face financial uncertainty, home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to close 150 stores and cut its workforce by about 20%. The retailer has released a list identifying over one third of those stores set to close in the coming weeks.
Alex Rosado

Home Depot Now Sells Tiny Homes

When I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke. I was expecting to be trolled and to be presented with dog houses or kids' playhouses. I was wrong as it turns out Home Depot does sell tiny homes.
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Shen Valley Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Virginia. Located in the town of White Post, Shen Valley is just a short drive away from Winchester and Stephens City. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
CNBC

Go inside the most expensive home for sale in the Hamptons: $150,000,000

This $150-million beachfront estate is the priciest for sale in the Hamptons. The 4-acre oceanfront compound hidden behind tall hedges and an electronic mansion gate is called La Dune and the estate includes a pair of mansions with a total of 21,000 sq ft of living space, 19 bedrooms and 16 baths. The grounds include a private gravel drive, two swimming pools and a sunken tennis court. If the home sells for any where near its asking price it will break a record in the Hamptons, but it hasn't been easy to find a buyer. The 9-figure trophy home has been on and off the market since 2016. Take an exclusive tour with CNBC's Ray Parisi and La Dune's listing agent Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers.
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And with everyone aspiring towards eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
