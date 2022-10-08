Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, MarylandFoodie TravelerBaltimore, MD
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
The Most Dangerous Cities in AmericaTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
themunchonline.com
220 Stonecroft Road
Lovely 2 Bedroom Apartment… Waiting for You to Make it Home! - Amazing 2-Bedroom and 1.5-Bath apartment. Hardwood floor and fully upgraded kitchen with black appliances. Astounding Walk In closet. Location. 220 Stonecroft Road, Baltimore, MD. Address approximated. Rent. $1245. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 10/08/2022. Listing ID. 78250996Source.
The Worst Cities To Drive In
WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key metrics to determine the best and worst cities to drive in.
Wbaltv.com
The Empanada Lady seeks first standalone restaurant in Baltimore
Baltimore's The Empanada Lady is searching for the right restaurant space to take her Puerto Rican food startup to the next level. The growing concept, known for its hand-rolled empanadas, currently operates out of North Avenue's artist hub, Motor House. But soon, owner Elisa Milan plans to expand the concept to her own standalone brick-and-mortar.
mocoshow.com
The Shops at Congressional Village Shopping Center in Rockville to be Auctioned on October 12
The multi-tenant retail shipping center known as The Shops At Congressional Village, a one/story commercial building and a leasehold interest on the first floor of 192 Halpine Rd in Rockville will be made available for auction on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at 11:00AM. The shopping center is currently home to 7-Eleve, ATI Physical Therapy, Heartland Dental, MyEyeDr., Verizon, and more.
southbmore.com
Port Covington Development to Rebrand Soon
The Port Covington Development, a mixed-use project in the Port Covington neighborhood, will rebrand “soon,” according to MAG Partners CEO Maryanne Gilmartin. This was first reported by Baltimore Business Journal and Baltimore Fishbowl. The project is currently nearing completion on Chapter 1B which is adding 1.1 million sq....
themunchonline.com
3207 12th Street NE Unit 101
Pet Friendly Two bedroom in Brookland! - Come see this contemporary, light filled condo, right in the heart of Brookland! Step inside to a luxurious home featuring gleaming hardwood floors, a large modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and generous cabinet space, and built-ins that afford additional living and storage options. Each bedroom boasts an en suite bath, and a half bath can be found on the main floor, making for both convenience and privacy. Live just a few short blocks away from the Metro, multiple trendy restaurants and bars, organic and convenience grocery - all with the serenity of a luxurious close-in suburb. Catholic University, Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Children's and VA Hospitals, are all nearby! Drivers will appreciate the easy access to major highways and surface streets that connect you to the rest of the city. Have a pet? No worries as this is a pet friendly rental!
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Many Winners This Week
– A Maryland Lottery player who bought a Multi-Match ticket in Calvert County landed the game’s fourth jackpot hit of 2022 in the Oct. 3 drawing. The lucky winner hasn’t claimed the prize yet, but will have the choice of a $580,000 annuity or the cash option of $374,798.
whatsupmag.com
Available Private Cottage on the Severn River
Welcome to your own private cottage on the Severn River. Throw open the windows and listen to the sounds of nature abound on this over 3 acre wooded lot. This property is tucked away off Old County Road and will steal your heart. The privacy leads to a feeling of a true break from the hustle and bustle of today's busy world. Originally a summer cottage from the early 1900's, this home has been updated with the finest attention to detail to capture the feeling of it's 100 year origin. Take a peaceful walk through the gorgeous woods to your own private beach on the Severn River. Have a night cap, an evening fire on your own beach, launch a kayak or stand up paddle, read a book, or just take a break to enjoy the good life. The home and beach face due West which provides for the most magical sunsets. This property is completely unique for Severna Park which makes it truly a generational property which will be the host of many holiday gatherings!
Fast Company
Baltimore’s ‘Highway to Nowhere’ destroyed Black neighborhoods. The Inflation Reduction Act could help tear it down
This article originally appeared in Nexus Media News and Next City and was made possible by a grant from the Open Society Foundations. Growing up in Rosemont, a once vibrant Black neighborhood on Baltimore’s West Side, Glenn Smith remembers “having everything you needed”—parks, markets, and even a movie theater—within walking distance of the home he shared with his parents and seven siblings. “It was a Norman Rockwell existence,” he said.
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, Maryland
This list is based on prior customer reviews. The donut flavors served are tremendous, and they have delicious and light vegan donuts. Their donuts are freshly made daily, and they have varying tastes, some light and others very sweet, so there’s a good variety. As you walk into this spot, you know you have entered a donut heaven. Additionally, the staff is friendly, and they assist guests by making suggestions.
wypr.org
After police scuffle, Baltimore activists in homeless encampment return
Tension was still in the air of a homeless encampment under the Jones Falls Expressway on Monday morning after a weekend scuffle between activists and police were captured on video by The Baltimore Brew. During the Saturday night scuffle, police were seen removing individuals from the pop-up tent encampment to make way for the Sunday morning farmers market vendors. After the incident, according to a spokesperson from the city, one man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Nottingham MD
Rosedale storage container burglarized, assault reported in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just after 9 a.m. on Friday, October 7, three individuals followed someone who was leaving a commercial location in the 5600-block of Arnhem Road (21206). When the victim entered an alley, two suspects pointed handguns at him and went through his pockets. No property was taken. A third suspect then appeared, pointed a laser attached to a gun at the victim, and then left the area. No property was taken from the victim.
realtormarney.com
Cockeysville Fall Festival 2022
The Cockeysville Fall Festival 2022 is Saturday, October 15 from 11am-4pm. This is the 14th year of the Cockeysville Fall Festival, and it continues to benefit the Cool Kids Campaign. What is there to do at the Cockeysville Fall Festival?. There will be live music, food, a beer garden, a...
Baltimore's businesses are the targets of thieves who remove store ATMs in front of employees
BALTIMORE -- ATM thieves are trying to increase their quick-cash exploits. They keep executing their smash-and-grab feats all over the city. These days, they've been performing them in front of a live audience: store staff. Over the past four months, there have been at least 15 ATMs stolen from stores in the Baltimore area and several attempted thefts, according to authorities.In the past, ATM thieves have driven vans and other vehicles into Baltimore's convenience stores to gain access to the machines.Video footage shows them dragging the machines out of the damaged stores and driving off with them.Some residents say the...
DC apartment fire displaces everyone in building
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fire at an apartment building in Southeast Saturday displaced all 11 people who lived there. DC Fire and EMS first tweeted about the fire in the 3200 block of Minnesota Ave. SE at 12:41 a.m. The fire appeared to start on the first floor of the two-story apartment building, […]
Mailbox bandits target businesses in Harford County
Police in Harford County are trying to identify a man who cashed a check stolen from the mailbox of a business on Pulaski Highway in Edgewood during a rash of similar crimes.
Laurel mother calls on Kia manufacturer to make older model vehicles harder to steal
LAUREL, Md. — After her car was stolen from her Laurel apartment complex, reportedly with a USB cord, one mother is calling on the car manufacturer to figure out a way to prevent this from happening to someone else. Ariel Suydan said her 2016 Kia is her only source...
Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS Investigating
The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore’s Central Booking and Intake Center. According to authorities, officers found a 34-year-old man unresponsive early Sunday morning. READ MORE: Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area Correctional staff attempted to […] The post Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.
Wbaltv.com
Group commissions new sculpture after Baltimore's Christopher Columbus statue toppled in 2020
There are major changes planned more than two years after protesters tore down the Christopher Columbus statue in Baltimore's Little Italy neighborhood and threw it into the Inner Harbor. The statue used to stand on a perch downtown at the bottom of President Street in green space that's still officially...
