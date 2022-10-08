ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

themunchonline.com

220 Stonecroft Road

Lovely 2 Bedroom Apartment… Waiting for You to Make it Home! - Amazing 2-Bedroom and 1.5-Bath apartment. Hardwood floor and fully upgraded kitchen with black appliances. Astounding Walk In closet. Location. 220 Stonecroft Road, Baltimore, MD. Address approximated. Rent. $1245. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 10/08/2022. Listing ID. 78250996Source.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

The Empanada Lady seeks first standalone restaurant in Baltimore

Baltimore's The Empanada Lady is searching for the right restaurant space to take her Puerto Rican food startup to the next level. The growing concept, known for its hand-rolled empanadas, currently operates out of North Avenue's artist hub, Motor House. But soon, owner Elisa Milan plans to expand the concept to her own standalone brick-and-mortar.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

The Shops at Congressional Village Shopping Center in Rockville to be Auctioned on October 12

The multi-tenant retail shipping center known as The Shops At Congressional Village, a one/story commercial building and a leasehold interest on the first floor of 192 Halpine Rd in Rockville will be made available for auction on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at 11:00AM. The shopping center is currently home to 7-Eleve, ATI Physical Therapy, Heartland Dental, MyEyeDr., Verizon, and more.
ROCKVILLE, MD
southbmore.com

Port Covington Development to Rebrand Soon

The Port Covington Development, a mixed-use project in the Port Covington neighborhood, will rebrand “soon,” according to MAG Partners CEO Maryanne Gilmartin. This was first reported by Baltimore Business Journal and Baltimore Fishbowl. The project is currently nearing completion on Chapter 1B which is adding 1.1 million sq....
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

3207 12th Street NE Unit 101

Pet Friendly Two bedroom in Brookland! - Come see this contemporary, light filled condo, right in the heart of Brookland! Step inside to a luxurious home featuring gleaming hardwood floors, a large modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and generous cabinet space, and built-ins that afford additional living and storage options. Each bedroom boasts an en suite bath, and a half bath can be found on the main floor, making for both convenience and privacy. Live just a few short blocks away from the Metro, multiple trendy restaurants and bars, organic and convenience grocery - all with the serenity of a luxurious close-in suburb. Catholic University, Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Children's and VA Hospitals, are all nearby! Drivers will appreciate the easy access to major highways and surface streets that connect you to the rest of the city. Have a pet? No worries as this is a pet friendly rental!
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Announces Many Winners This Week

– A Maryland Lottery player who bought a Multi-Match ticket in Calvert County landed the game’s fourth jackpot hit of 2022 in the Oct. 3 drawing. The lucky winner hasn’t claimed the prize yet, but will have the choice of a $580,000 annuity or the cash option of $374,798.
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

Available Private Cottage on the Severn River

Welcome to your own private cottage on the Severn River. Throw open the windows and listen to the sounds of nature abound on this over 3 acre wooded lot. This property is tucked away off Old County Road and will steal your heart. The privacy leads to a feeling of a true break from the hustle and bustle of today's busy world. Originally a summer cottage from the early 1900's, this home has been updated with the finest attention to detail to capture the feeling of it's 100 year origin. Take a peaceful walk through the gorgeous woods to your own private beach on the Severn River. Have a night cap, an evening fire on your own beach, launch a kayak or stand up paddle, read a book, or just take a break to enjoy the good life. The home and beach face due West which provides for the most magical sunsets. This property is completely unique for Severna Park which makes it truly a generational property which will be the host of many holiday gatherings!
SEVERN, MD
Fast Company

Baltimore’s ‘Highway to Nowhere’ destroyed Black neighborhoods. The Inflation Reduction Act could help tear it down

This article originally appeared in Nexus Media News and Next City and was made possible by a grant from the Open Society Foundations. Growing up in Rosemont, a once vibrant Black neighborhood on Baltimore’s West Side, Glenn Smith remembers “having everything you needed”—parks, markets, and even a movie theater—within walking distance of the home he shared with his parents and seven siblings. “It was a Norman Rockwell existence,” he said.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Maryland city named safest in America

COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
COLUMBIA, MD
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The donut flavors served are tremendous, and they have delicious and light vegan donuts. Their donuts are freshly made daily, and they have varying tastes, some light and others very sweet, so there’s a good variety. As you walk into this spot, you know you have entered a donut heaven. Additionally, the staff is friendly, and they assist guests by making suggestions.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

After police scuffle, Baltimore activists in homeless encampment return

Tension was still in the air of a homeless encampment under the Jones Falls Expressway on Monday morning after a weekend scuffle between activists and police were captured on video by The Baltimore Brew. During the Saturday night scuffle, police were seen removing individuals from the pop-up tent encampment to make way for the Sunday morning farmers market vendors. After the incident, according to a spokesperson from the city, one man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Rosedale storage container burglarized, assault reported in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just after 9 a.m. on Friday, October 7, three individuals followed someone who was leaving a commercial location in the 5600-block of Arnhem Road (21206). When the victim entered an alley, two suspects pointed handguns at him and went through his pockets. No property was taken. A third suspect then appeared, pointed a laser attached to a gun at the victim, and then left the area. No property was taken from the victim.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
realtormarney.com

Cockeysville Fall Festival 2022

The Cockeysville Fall Festival 2022 is Saturday, October 15 from 11am-4pm. This is the 14th year of the Cockeysville Fall Festival, and it continues to benefit the Cool Kids Campaign. What is there to do at the Cockeysville Fall Festival?. There will be live music, food, a beer garden, a...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore's businesses are the targets of thieves who remove store ATMs in front of employees

BALTIMORE -- ATM thieves are trying to increase their quick-cash exploits. They keep executing their smash-and-grab feats all over the city. These days, they've been performing them in front of a live audience: store staff. Over the past four months, there have been at least 15 ATMs stolen from stores in the Baltimore area and several attempted thefts, according to authorities.In the past, ATM thieves have driven vans and other vehicles into Baltimore's convenience stores to gain access to the machines.Video footage shows them dragging the machines out of the damaged stores and driving off with them.Some residents say the...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

DC apartment fire displaces everyone in building

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fire at an apartment building in Southeast Saturday displaced all 11 people who lived there. DC Fire and EMS first tweeted about the fire in the 3200 block of Minnesota Ave. SE at 12:41 a.m. The fire appeared to start on the first floor of the two-story apartment building, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
92Q

Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS Investigating

  The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore’s Central Booking and Intake Center. According to authorities, officers found a 34-year-old man unresponsive early Sunday morning. READ MORE: Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area Correctional staff attempted to […] The post Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.
