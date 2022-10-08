Read full article on original website
The Shops at Congressional Village Shopping Center in Rockville to be Auctioned on October 12
The multi-tenant retail shipping center known as The Shops At Congressional Village, a one/story commercial building and a leasehold interest on the first floor of 192 Halpine Rd in Rockville will be made available for auction on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at 11:00AM. The shopping center is currently home to 7-Eleve, ATI Physical Therapy, Heartland Dental, MyEyeDr., Verizon, and more.
New Most Expensive Home For Sale in Montgomery County
Last week a new listing took the place of “most expensive home for sale in Montgomery County” when 8801 Fernwood Rd in Bethesda was listed for $12.5 million. The 15,000 SF home (photos below) is listed by Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and has 6 bedrooms to go along with 10 bathrooms (8 full, 2 half).
642 Kennebec Ave.
A spacious two bedroom, one and one half bath condo townhouse located in the northern section of Takoma Park just off Sligo Creek Parkway. - Enter house off of a covered porch into the living room (16x13) with hardwood floors. Separate formal dining room (13x12) located behind the living room also has wood flooring. Fully equipped kitchen includes gas cook top, wall oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal; and now features new flooring. Half bath located just to the left of the entrance of the house. Stairs in living room lead to the second floor. Master bedroom (16x13) is located at the front of the house and has hardwood flooring. Second bedroom (13x12) also has hardwood floors. Full bath located in the hall. Finished basement includes carpeted family room (16x13), carpeted bedroom (13x12) and laundry room.
14 N. Bentalou Street
3 Bedroom Rowhome - Beautiful row home, new grey vinyl flooring, updated bathroom, fenced backyard. Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a quiet home to get through the school year (and maybe longer). Five bedroom,... Learn more. Posted in Apartments & Houses 09/24/2022. BR 1. BA 1.
Socks to Be You opens store at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda (Photos)
Has opened at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. The sock chain has popped up in malls all over America in the last few years, selling themed and character socks for all ages and nearly all interests. Theme categories currently available include Halloween Socks, Cannabis Socks ("sock" a pair away for Election Night, when Maryland voters are expected to overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana in the state), Politics Socks, Outdoor Socks and Mom and Dad Socks.
PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer stuck under Southwest DC overpass
WASHINGTON — Monday morning traffic got even more dramatic in Southwest D.C. when a tractor-trailer found itself stuck under an overpass. Before 3:30 a.m., officers with the United States Park Police found themselves responding to the Independence Avenue Southwest overpass, where Maine Avenue Southwest crosses. The tractor-trailer was found in the rounded corner underneath the overpass, almost completely through with only the tail end of the vehicle stuck.
There’s a Nightmare on the Avenue – Mt. Vernon Avenue
Alexandria, VA There’s a Nightmare on the Avenue – 2312 Mt. Vernon Avenue, that is. Homegrown Restaurant Group‘s Mike Anderson and Bill Blackburn have done it again with their latest pop-up. The former site of The Sushi Bar and most recently, Tiki Bar, is now celebrating all things scary with a Halloween themed restaurant and bar.
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
Missed Connection – Wisconsin and Van Ness, Saturday around 1:45pm
Ed. Note: If this was you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. This is a wild shot in the dark but why not, right?. To the man who ran past me Saturday @ Wisconsin and Van Ness around 1:45,. we exchanged smiles but...
1228 W. Lombard St.
HUGE 3-bed / 2.5 Bath Rowhome, Central Air, NEW Appliances - Come to the Hollins Market neighborhood to see this enormous 3-bed / 2.5-bath Row Home featuring:. *Additional 4th room that can be used as a bedroom. This home is also walking distance to:. *University of Maryland Medical Campus. *Baltimore...
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 10/10-10/16: International City Food Festival, The Wharf’s Birthday Party, and Georgetown Harvest Market
Whether you are beginning the week with a day off in commemoration of the holiday, or you are in full work mode starting today, be sure to take some time this week to experience all the exciting things to do around DC. There’s a huge birthday party happening at the Wharf and worldwide food fun coming to town.
Laurel mother calls on Kia manufacturer to make older model vehicles harder to steal
LAUREL, Md. — After her car was stolen from her Laurel apartment complex, reportedly with a USB cord, one mother is calling on the car manufacturer to figure out a way to prevent this from happening to someone else. Ariel Suydan said her 2016 Kia is her only source...
DC apartment fire displaces everyone in building
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fire at an apartment building in Southeast Saturday displaced all 11 people who lived there. DC Fire and EMS first tweeted about the fire in the 3200 block of Minnesota Ave. SE at 12:41 a.m. The fire appeared to start on the first floor of the two-story apartment building, […]
Verizon FIOS customers could lose Nexstar stations
Verizon FIOS customers may not get some Nexstar stations if the companies do not reach a new agreement this week. In the D.C. area, channels that FIOS TV may pull include WDCW, a CW channel, WDCW antenna TV and the independent WDVM — which includes DCNewsNow. NewsNation would be the national station that FIOS would no longer carry.
Alexandria Residents to Get More Fiber Internet Options
City of Alexandria residents used to have one main option when it came to Internet service: Comcast. In recent years, Verizon has started offering its Fios service in select areas — and now, more companies are planning to offer fiber optics Internet service to residents. Earlier this year, a...
Without COVID-era protections, evictions in the region are ticking up
As the pandemic waned, Vivian Tatabod, a nurse in Prince George’s County, says she noticed many of her neighbors in her apartment building getting evicted. “When people were going through so much,” she says. “Stuff outside, thrown out, families, struggling to find a place.”. Rent in her...
Fat Brands opens first co-branded Johnny Rockets, Hurricane Wings restaurant
Fat Brands has opened its first co-branded Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings restaurant, the company wrote in an email to Restaurant Dive. The co-branded unit is located at the Holiday Inn Washington-Central/White House in Washington, D.C. Fat has opened over 100 Fatburger/Buffalo’s Express locations to date as part of its...
Teen Shot in Southeast, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile was shot on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C. At approximately 2:18 pm, the Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street, they discovered a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. According to police, the suspect’s vehicle is described as a “2015 Chevrolet Impala, with a MD tag 5CZ2129.” A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. This shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information about this vehicle The post Teen Shot in Southeast, D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
“3 Weeks of Hell”: Moose, Police Respond to Random Shootings
MyMCM’s presentation of “3 Weeks of Hell” focuses on the D.C. sniper attacks that terrorized the region in the fall of 2002. The rampage left ten people dead and three seriously injured. The first 24 hours of the shooting spree that began on Oct 2, 2002 took place in Montgomery County.
Unclaimed $50,000, $20,000 and $10,000 Lottery Tickets Sold Last Week in MoCo
Several winning lottery tickets were sold this past week in Montgomery County that have yet to be claimed. They include a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on October 5 at the W Express (5143 River Road) in Bethesda, a $20,004 winning Mega Millions ticket sold on October 5 at Safeway (403 Redland Blvd) in Rockville, a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold October 5 at Sugarloaf Wine Cellar (12955 Wisteria Drive) in Germantown, and a $10,000 Lucky Numbers ticket sold on October 3 at Ollie’s Beer, Wine & Deli (2011 Veirs Mill Road) in Rockville. All four tickets remain unclaimed as of October 11, according to the Maryland Lottery.
