A spacious two bedroom, one and one half bath condo townhouse located in the northern section of Takoma Park just off Sligo Creek Parkway. - Enter house off of a covered porch into the living room (16x13) with hardwood floors. Separate formal dining room (13x12) located behind the living room also has wood flooring. Fully equipped kitchen includes gas cook top, wall oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal; and now features new flooring. Half bath located just to the left of the entrance of the house. Stairs in living room lead to the second floor. Master bedroom (16x13) is located at the front of the house and has hardwood flooring. Second bedroom (13x12) also has hardwood floors. Full bath located in the hall. Finished basement includes carpeted family room (16x13), carpeted bedroom (13x12) and laundry room.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO