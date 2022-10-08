ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

mocoshow.com

The Shops at Congressional Village Shopping Center in Rockville to be Auctioned on October 12

The multi-tenant retail shipping center known as The Shops At Congressional Village, a one/story commercial building and a leasehold interest on the first floor of 192 Halpine Rd in Rockville will be made available for auction on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at 11:00AM. The shopping center is currently home to 7-Eleve, ATI Physical Therapy, Heartland Dental, MyEyeDr., Verizon, and more.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

New Most Expensive Home For Sale in Montgomery County

Last week a new listing took the place of “most expensive home for sale in Montgomery County” when 8801 Fernwood Rd in Bethesda was listed for $12.5 million. The 15,000 SF home (photos below) is listed by Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and has 6 bedrooms to go along with 10 bathrooms (8 full, 2 half).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

642 Kennebec Ave.

A spacious two bedroom, one and one half bath condo townhouse located in the northern section of Takoma Park just off Sligo Creek Parkway. - Enter house off of a covered porch into the living room (16x13) with hardwood floors. Separate formal dining room (13x12) located behind the living room also has wood flooring. Fully equipped kitchen includes gas cook top, wall oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal; and now features new flooring. Half bath located just to the left of the entrance of the house. Stairs in living room lead to the second floor. Master bedroom (16x13) is located at the front of the house and has hardwood flooring. Second bedroom (13x12) also has hardwood floors. Full bath located in the hall. Finished basement includes carpeted family room (16x13), carpeted bedroom (13x12) and laundry room.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
themunchonline.com

14 N. Bentalou Street

3 Bedroom Rowhome - Beautiful row home, new grey vinyl flooring, updated bathroom, fenced backyard. Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a quiet home to get through the school year (and maybe longer). Five bedroom,... Learn more. Posted in Apartments & Houses 09/24/2022. BR 1. BA 1.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington, DC
Real Estate
Washington, DC
Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
rockvillenights.com

Socks to Be You opens store at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda (Photos)

Has opened at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. The sock chain has popped up in malls all over America in the last few years, selling themed and character socks for all ages and nearly all interests. Theme categories currently available include Halloween Socks, Cannabis Socks ("sock" a pair away for Election Night, when Maryland voters are expected to overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana in the state), Politics Socks, Outdoor Socks and Mom and Dad Socks.
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer stuck under Southwest DC overpass

WASHINGTON — Monday morning traffic got even more dramatic in Southwest D.C. when a tractor-trailer found itself stuck under an overpass. Before 3:30 a.m., officers with the United States Park Police found themselves responding to the Independence Avenue Southwest overpass, where Maine Avenue Southwest crosses. The tractor-trailer was found in the rounded corner underneath the overpass, almost completely through with only the tail end of the vehicle stuck.
WASHINGTON, DC
thezebra.org

There’s a Nightmare on the Avenue – Mt. Vernon Avenue

Alexandria, VA There’s a Nightmare on the Avenue – 2312 Mt. Vernon Avenue, that is. Homegrown Restaurant Group‘s Mike Anderson and Bill Blackburn have done it again with their latest pop-up. The former site of The Sushi Bar and most recently, Tiki Bar, is now celebrating all things scary with a Halloween themed restaurant and bar.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Maryland city named safest in America

COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
COLUMBIA, MD
themunchonline.com

1228 W. Lombard St.

HUGE 3-bed / 2.5 Bath Rowhome, Central Air, NEW Appliances - Come to the Hollins Market neighborhood to see this enormous 3-bed / 2.5-bath Row Home featuring:. *Additional 4th room that can be used as a bedroom. This home is also walking distance to:. *University of Maryland Medical Campus. *Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
Washingtonian.com

Best Things to Do in the DC Area 10/10-10/16: International City Food Festival, The Wharf’s Birthday Party, and Georgetown Harvest Market

Whether you are beginning the week with a day off in commemoration of the holiday, or you are in full work mode starting today, be sure to take some time this week to experience all the exciting things to do around DC. There’s a huge birthday party happening at the Wharf and worldwide food fun coming to town.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC apartment fire displaces everyone in building

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fire at an apartment building in Southeast Saturday displaced all 11 people who lived there. DC Fire and EMS first tweeted about the fire in the 3200 block of Minnesota Ave. SE at 12:41 a.m. The fire appeared to start on the first floor of the two-story apartment building, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Verizon FIOS customers could lose Nexstar stations

Verizon FIOS customers may not get some Nexstar stations if the companies do not reach a new agreement this week. In the D.C. area, channels that FIOS TV may pull include WDCW, a CW channel, WDCW antenna TV and the independent WDVM — which includes DCNewsNow. NewsNation would be the national station that FIOS would no longer carry.
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Alexandria Residents to Get More Fiber Internet Options

City of Alexandria residents used to have one main option when it came to Internet service: Comcast. In recent years, Verizon has started offering its Fios service in select areas — and now, more companies are planning to offer fiber optics Internet service to residents. Earlier this year, a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
restaurantdive.com

Fat Brands opens first co-branded Johnny Rockets, Hurricane Wings restaurant

Fat Brands has opened its first co-branded Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings restaurant, the company wrote in an email to Restaurant Dive. The co-branded unit is located at the Holiday Inn Washington-Central/White House in Washington, D.C. Fat has opened over 100 Fatburger/Buffalo’s Express locations to date as part of its...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Teen Shot in Southeast, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile was shot on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C. At approximately 2:18 pm, the Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street, they discovered a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. According to police, the suspect’s vehicle is described as a “2015 Chevrolet Impala, with a MD tag 5CZ2129.”  A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. This shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information about this vehicle The post Teen Shot in Southeast, D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Unclaimed $50,000, $20,000 and $10,000 Lottery Tickets Sold Last Week in MoCo

Several winning lottery tickets were sold this past week in Montgomery County that have yet to be claimed. They include a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on October 5 at the W Express (5143 River Road) in Bethesda, a $20,004 winning Mega Millions ticket sold on October 5 at Safeway (403 Redland Blvd) in Rockville, a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold October 5 at Sugarloaf Wine Cellar (12955 Wisteria Drive) in Germantown, and a $10,000 Lucky Numbers ticket sold on October 3 at Ollie’s Beer, Wine & Deli (2011 Veirs Mill Road) in Rockville. All four tickets remain unclaimed as of October 11, according to the Maryland Lottery.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

