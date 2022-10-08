Read full article on original website
642 Kennebec Ave.
A spacious two bedroom, one and one half bath condo townhouse located in the northern section of Takoma Park just off Sligo Creek Parkway. - Enter house off of a covered porch into the living room (16x13) with hardwood floors. Separate formal dining room (13x12) located behind the living room also has wood flooring. Fully equipped kitchen includes gas cook top, wall oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal; and now features new flooring. Half bath located just to the left of the entrance of the house. Stairs in living room lead to the second floor. Master bedroom (16x13) is located at the front of the house and has hardwood flooring. Second bedroom (13x12) also has hardwood floors. Full bath located in the hall. Finished basement includes carpeted family room (16x13), carpeted bedroom (13x12) and laundry room.
New Most Expensive Home For Sale in Montgomery County
Last week a new listing took the place of “most expensive home for sale in Montgomery County” when 8801 Fernwood Rd in Bethesda was listed for $12.5 million. The 15,000 SF home (photos below) is listed by Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and has 6 bedrooms to go along with 10 bathrooms (8 full, 2 half).
14 N. Bentalou Street
3 Bedroom Rowhome - Beautiful row home, new grey vinyl flooring, updated bathroom, fenced backyard. Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a quiet home to get through the school year (and maybe longer). Five bedroom,... Learn more. Posted in Apartments & Houses 09/24/2022. BR 1. BA 1.
1228 W. Lombard St.
HUGE 3-bed / 2.5 Bath Rowhome, Central Air, NEW Appliances - Come to the Hollins Market neighborhood to see this enormous 3-bed / 2.5-bath Row Home featuring:. *Additional 4th room that can be used as a bedroom. This home is also walking distance to:. *University of Maryland Medical Campus. *Baltimore...
An Elevator Will Take You to the Top Level of This Stunning Townhome in the Exclusive Hillandale Neighborhood
Welcome home to this renovated 4 bedroom plus sitting room, 4 full bath and 2 half bath townhome with an elevator in the exclusive Hillandale neighborhood of Georgetown. You wind through perfectly manicured gardens, pass by the community pool and tennis courts to get this stunning home. It is the...
Rockville Hosts 59th Annual Antique and Classic Car Show
The Rockville Antique and Classic Car Show returns on Oct. 15. “From Packard to Ferrari, 32 car clubs are represented during this grand event while auto collectors and enthusiasts share fond memories of the classic cars of yesteryear,” the event webpage reads. The show will be held at the...
Satiate your soul at Souvlaki
I can’t think of too many things in life that are better than Mediterranean food. We’re often spoiled by the consistent presence of the B’more Greek food truck on 34th Street and North Charles Street, but there are a multitude of other incredible Mediterranean restaurants around the city.
Cockeysville Fall Festival 2022
The Cockeysville Fall Festival 2022 is Saturday, October 15 from 11am-4pm. This is the 14th year of the Cockeysville Fall Festival, and it continues to benefit the Cool Kids Campaign. What is there to do at the Cockeysville Fall Festival?. There will be live music, food, a beer garden, a...
This Is Washington's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
Ticket Sales for Brookside Gardens’ Garden of Lights Display Begin at 9am on October 11
Montgomery Parks will begin selling tickets for Brookside Gardens’ annual Garden of Lights outdoor, walk-through winter light display on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Tickets are available on Eventbrite starting October 11 at 9 am (video of the display available below). Garden of Lights features glimmering one-of-a-kind displays adorning the...
Maryland Lottery Announces Many Winners This Week
– A Maryland Lottery player who bought a Multi-Match ticket in Calvert County landed the game’s fourth jackpot hit of 2022 in the Oct. 3 drawing. The lucky winner hasn’t claimed the prize yet, but will have the choice of a $580,000 annuity or the cash option of $374,798.
Latest on Wegmans, Rockville shopping center auctioned — plus Psycho Bunny & more at the mall
Don't let the cranes fool you — Wegmans is still years away. By the look of all these cranes at the new Twinbrook Quarter development — and the speed at which it’s rising on Rockville Pike — you’d think we’d be getting our Wegmans very soon. Unfortunately, developer B.F. Saul Company tells us we’re now looking at early 2025. At least we know there will be plenty of parking: Wegmans will have a dedicated lot with more than 1,100 spaces.
Here's The Coziest Restaurant In Washington
When it comes to dining out, it's not just about food. The right vibes, experience, and amenities can become a chill experience for patrons. That could be enjoying a nice cup of coffee in a cute cafe, having brunch on a patio, or eating dinner with a stunning view of the ocean or mountains.
DC apartment fire displaces everyone in building
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fire at an apartment building in Southeast Saturday displaced all 11 people who lived there. DC Fire and EMS first tweeted about the fire in the 3200 block of Minnesota Ave. SE at 12:41 a.m. The fire appeared to start on the first floor of the two-story apartment building, […]
Here’s a sneak peek of the newly-renovated Air & Space Museum
It's one of Washington D.C.'s most popular tourist attractions -- and it's (almost) back! What other place allows visitors to experience the view of planet earth through the eyes of International Space Station astronauts? Or see a rare "roadable aircraft" that could fly to an airport, and then turn into a car? Yes, we're talking about the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.
The Worst Cities To Drive In
WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key metrics to determine the best and worst cities to drive in.
Story of the Orange Dress: Private Chef Natalie Ramos Turned Heads at her Wedding in Berryville, Virginia
ASHBURN, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
Shootings in Park View and Columbia Heights around 11:15am and 11:30am this morning
Readers reported: “Shooting in Park View about 11 am – around Warden and Park NW. Surrounding streets closed off HEAVY police presence.”. “There was just a shooting in Columbia heights around 11:35 am today. Very loud shots at least 10 by Columbia and 14th”. From MPD:. “Shooting Investigation...
Top Saunas in District: Let Heat Detox Your Body
As chilly weathers near, the idea of taking a sauna is starting to seem tempting again. We have put together a list of the best saunas in Washington DC for those living in the area. Georgetown Massage and Bodywork. Address: 1726 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 827-8064. Website:...
