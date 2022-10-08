ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevy Chase Village, MD



mocoshow.com

New Most Expensive Home For Sale in Montgomery County

Last week a new listing took the place of “most expensive home for sale in Montgomery County” when 8801 Fernwood Rd in Bethesda was listed for $12.5 million. The 15,000 SF home (photos below) is listed by Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and has 6 bedrooms to go along with 10 bathrooms (8 full, 2 half).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

3207 12th Street NE Unit 101

Pet Friendly Two bedroom in Brookland! - Come see this contemporary, light filled condo, right in the heart of Brookland! Step inside to a luxurious home featuring gleaming hardwood floors, a large modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and generous cabinet space, and built-ins that afford additional living and storage options. Each bedroom boasts an en suite bath, and a half bath can be found on the main floor, making for both convenience and privacy. Live just a few short blocks away from the Metro, multiple trendy restaurants and bars, organic and convenience grocery - all with the serenity of a luxurious close-in suburb. Catholic University, Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Children's and VA Hospitals, are all nearby! Drivers will appreciate the easy access to major highways and surface streets that connect you to the rest of the city. Have a pet? No worries as this is a pet friendly rental!
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Best Things to Do in the DC Area 10/10-10/16: International City Food Festival, The Wharf’s Birthday Party, and Georgetown Harvest Market

Whether you are beginning the week with a day off in commemoration of the holiday, or you are in full work mode starting today, be sure to take some time this week to experience all the exciting things to do around DC. There’s a huge birthday party happening at the Wharf and worldwide food fun coming to town.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer stuck under Southwest DC overpass

WASHINGTON — Monday morning traffic got even more dramatic in Southwest D.C. when a tractor-trailer found itself stuck under an overpass. Before 3:30 a.m., officers with the United States Park Police found themselves responding to the Independence Avenue Southwest overpass, where Maine Avenue Southwest crosses. The tractor-trailer was found in the rounded corner underneath the overpass, almost completely through with only the tail end of the vehicle stuck.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Maryland city named safest in America

COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
COLUMBIA, MD
massachusettsnewswire.com

Story of the Orange Dress: Private Chef Natalie Ramos Turned Heads at her Wedding in Berryville, Virginia

ASHBURN, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
BERRYVILLE, VA
DC News Now

DC apartment fire displaces everyone in building

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fire at an apartment building in Southeast Saturday displaced all 11 people who lived there. DC Fire and EMS first tweeted about the fire in the 3200 block of Minnesota Ave. SE at 12:41 a.m. The fire appeared to start on the first floor of the two-story apartment building, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
abandonedspaces.com

Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins

Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
popville.com

“Crowd is starting to tear down their signs and try to drive through them”

Thanks to Becca for sending around 8:45am: “climate protestors blocking 395 E bound!”. “Tomorrow (Saturday) they have a dirty horchata that I will wake up early for.”. Thanks to Jackie for the PSA: “La Tejana in Mount Pleasant is delicious. I tried three different breakfast tacos and loved them all. Tomorrow they have a dirty horchata that…
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

Here's The Coziest Restaurant In Washington

When it comes to dining out, it's not just about food. The right vibes, experience, and amenities can become a chill experience for patrons. That could be enjoying a nice cup of coffee in a cute cafe, having brunch on a patio, or eating dinner with a stunning view of the ocean or mountains.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Verizon FIOS customers could lose Nexstar stations

Verizon FIOS customers may not get some Nexstar stations if the companies do not reach a new agreement this week. In the D.C. area, channels that FIOS TV may pull include WDCW, a CW channel, WDCW antenna TV and the independent WDVM — which includes DCNewsNow. NewsNation would be the national station that FIOS would no longer carry.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Arlington, Alexandria and Columbia, MD, among top 50 cities to live in the US

WASHINGTON - The DMV area was featured three times on a recent ranking of the 50 best places to live in the US according to Money magazine. The annual ranking for 2022-2023 names Columbia, Maryland, Arlington, Virginia and Alexandria, Virginia on their list, based on factors such as economic opportunities, quality of life and diversity.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Unclaimed $50,000, $20,000 and $10,000 Lottery Tickets Sold Last Week in MoCo

Several winning lottery tickets were sold this past week in Montgomery County that have yet to be claimed. They include a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on October 5 at the W Express (5143 River Road) in Bethesda, a $20,004 winning Mega Millions ticket sold on October 5 at Safeway (403 Redland Blvd) in Rockville, a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold October 5 at Sugarloaf Wine Cellar (12955 Wisteria Drive) in Germantown, and a $10,000 Lucky Numbers ticket sold on October 3 at Ollie’s Beer, Wine & Deli (2011 Veirs Mill Road) in Rockville. All four tickets remain unclaimed as of October 11, according to the Maryland Lottery.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

1 seriously injured, 21 displaced in Prince George’s Co. apartment complex fire

Multiple people are displaced and one person is in the hospital following a fire at a Prince George’s County, Maryland, apartment complex early Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt. A tweet from the Prince George’s County Fire Department said the flames were put out by 7:15 a.m.
GREENBELT, MD

