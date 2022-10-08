Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
New Most Expensive Home For Sale in Montgomery County
Last week a new listing took the place of “most expensive home for sale in Montgomery County” when 8801 Fernwood Rd in Bethesda was listed for $12.5 million. The 15,000 SF home (photos below) is listed by Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and has 6 bedrooms to go along with 10 bathrooms (8 full, 2 half).
themunchonline.com
3207 12th Street NE Unit 101
Pet Friendly Two bedroom in Brookland! - Come see this contemporary, light filled condo, right in the heart of Brookland! Step inside to a luxurious home featuring gleaming hardwood floors, a large modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and generous cabinet space, and built-ins that afford additional living and storage options. Each bedroom boasts an en suite bath, and a half bath can be found on the main floor, making for both convenience and privacy. Live just a few short blocks away from the Metro, multiple trendy restaurants and bars, organic and convenience grocery - all with the serenity of a luxurious close-in suburb. Catholic University, Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Children's and VA Hospitals, are all nearby! Drivers will appreciate the easy access to major highways and surface streets that connect you to the rest of the city. Have a pet? No worries as this is a pet friendly rental!
Washingtonian.com
An Elevator Will Take You to the Top Level of This Stunning Townhome in the Exclusive Hillandale Neighborhood
Welcome home to this renovated 4 bedroom plus sitting room, 4 full bath and 2 half bath townhome with an elevator in the exclusive Hillandale neighborhood of Georgetown. You wind through perfectly manicured gardens, pass by the community pool and tennis courts to get this stunning home. It is the...
Laurel mother calls on Kia manufacturer to make older model vehicles harder to steal
LAUREL, Md. — After her car was stolen from her Laurel apartment complex, reportedly with a USB cord, one mother is calling on the car manufacturer to figure out a way to prevent this from happening to someone else. Ariel Suydan said her 2016 Kia is her only source...
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 10/10-10/16: International City Food Festival, The Wharf’s Birthday Party, and Georgetown Harvest Market
Whether you are beginning the week with a day off in commemoration of the holiday, or you are in full work mode starting today, be sure to take some time this week to experience all the exciting things to do around DC. There’s a huge birthday party happening at the Wharf and worldwide food fun coming to town.
PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer stuck under Southwest DC overpass
WASHINGTON — Monday morning traffic got even more dramatic in Southwest D.C. when a tractor-trailer found itself stuck under an overpass. Before 3:30 a.m., officers with the United States Park Police found themselves responding to the Independence Avenue Southwest overpass, where Maine Avenue Southwest crosses. The tractor-trailer was found in the rounded corner underneath the overpass, almost completely through with only the tail end of the vehicle stuck.
GoFundMe started after fire destroys Black-owned business in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A GoFundMe has been started to raise funds for a family-owned business in Woodbridge after it burnt to the ground in September. Penny's Used Auto Parts was one of the first Black-owned businesses to open in the area in 1956. Around 12:17 a.m. on Thursday, Sept....
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
massachusettsnewswire.com
Story of the Orange Dress: Private Chef Natalie Ramos Turned Heads at her Wedding in Berryville, Virginia
ASHBURN, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
foxbaltimore.com
City sends North Ave. sinkhole victims letter saying they'll be billed for demolition
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three months later, east Baltimore residents are still being burdened by sinkhole repairs. On top of the road closure, dozens being displaced, and several homes being demolished, now homeowners are being told another bill is on the way. "I put a lot of money into renovating...
DC apartment fire displaces everyone in building
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fire at an apartment building in Southeast Saturday displaced all 11 people who lived there. DC Fire and EMS first tweeted about the fire in the 3200 block of Minnesota Ave. SE at 12:41 a.m. The fire appeared to start on the first floor of the two-story apartment building, […]
This Is Washington's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
abandonedspaces.com
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins
Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
popville.com
“Crowd is starting to tear down their signs and try to drive through them”
Thanks to Becca for sending around 8:45am: “climate protestors blocking 395 E bound!”. “Tomorrow (Saturday) they have a dirty horchata that I will wake up early for.”. Thanks to Jackie for the PSA: “La Tejana in Mount Pleasant is delicious. I tried three different breakfast tacos and loved them all. Tomorrow they have a dirty horchata that…
iheart.com
Here's The Coziest Restaurant In Washington
When it comes to dining out, it's not just about food. The right vibes, experience, and amenities can become a chill experience for patrons. That could be enjoying a nice cup of coffee in a cute cafe, having brunch on a patio, or eating dinner with a stunning view of the ocean or mountains.
WTOP
Verizon FIOS customers could lose Nexstar stations
Verizon FIOS customers may not get some Nexstar stations if the companies do not reach a new agreement this week. In the D.C. area, channels that FIOS TV may pull include WDCW, a CW channel, WDCW antenna TV and the independent WDVM — which includes DCNewsNow. NewsNation would be the national station that FIOS would no longer carry.
mocoshow.com
Road Closures Begin at 6am in Gaithersburg for Sunday, October 9th Oktoberfest Event
Per Gaithersburg Police: On Sunday, October 9, the City of Gaithersburg Government 29th Annual Oktoberfest will be held in the Kentlands. Please plan your travels accordingly. Starting at 6:00 am, City streets will be closed and they will reopen at approximately 9:00 pm. The following streets will be affected:. –...
fox5dc.com
Arlington, Alexandria and Columbia, MD, among top 50 cities to live in the US
WASHINGTON - The DMV area was featured three times on a recent ranking of the 50 best places to live in the US according to Money magazine. The annual ranking for 2022-2023 names Columbia, Maryland, Arlington, Virginia and Alexandria, Virginia on their list, based on factors such as economic opportunities, quality of life and diversity.
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $50,000, $20,000 and $10,000 Lottery Tickets Sold Last Week in MoCo
Several winning lottery tickets were sold this past week in Montgomery County that have yet to be claimed. They include a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on October 5 at the W Express (5143 River Road) in Bethesda, a $20,004 winning Mega Millions ticket sold on October 5 at Safeway (403 Redland Blvd) in Rockville, a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold October 5 at Sugarloaf Wine Cellar (12955 Wisteria Drive) in Germantown, and a $10,000 Lucky Numbers ticket sold on October 3 at Ollie’s Beer, Wine & Deli (2011 Veirs Mill Road) in Rockville. All four tickets remain unclaimed as of October 11, according to the Maryland Lottery.
WTOP
1 seriously injured, 21 displaced in Prince George’s Co. apartment complex fire
Multiple people are displaced and one person is in the hospital following a fire at a Prince George’s County, Maryland, apartment complex early Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt. A tweet from the Prince George’s County Fire Department said the flames were put out by 7:15 a.m.
