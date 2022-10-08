ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Napier outlines challenges of big recruiting weekend

Even before Florida’s season began, the weekend of its Oct. 15 home game against rival LSU had been circled on the calendar. It’s the weekend the program targeted for a significant chunk of its in-season official visits and the list of attendees is as good as any the program has put together in recent years with several five-star prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes expected to be in attendance, among many others.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy